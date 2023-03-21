Samsung launches two new additions to its updated A series

Samsung has unveiled two new additions to its mid-range offerings, the A34 5G and A54 5G.

Following the release of its flagship series of phones in the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, these new devices offer the same standard of quality for a lower price range.

“Cutting-edge mobile experiences are increasingly essential to everyday life,” says TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.

“With continuous enhancements to the Galaxy A series, we’re ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations.”

Beginning with the A34 5G, it features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The A34 5G is designed with a triple camera set up on the back of the phone, featuring an 8MP Ultra-wide camera, a 48MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 5MP macro camera. As for the front, the device comes with a 13MP selfie camera.

The device comes with an impressive 5,000maH battery, 6GB Memory and a base 128GB of storage, with expanded storage capabilities of up to 1 TB.

As for the A54 5G, it features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The A54 5G features a similar triple camera setup to the A34 5G, albeit with larger sensors. The A54 5G features a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 5MP macro camera. As for the front, the A54 5G features a much larger 32MP selfie camera compared to the A34 5G’s 13MP.

The A54 5G surprisingly comes with the same 5,000maH battery, 6GB Memory, and 128GB of storage that can expand up to 1 TB as the A34 5G.

Both devices, of course, come with 5G connectivity and run on Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1. They will also be provided with four generations of OS updates and five years of security updates.

As for what that new software brings, there are a number of upgrades for users of Samsung’s A series of devices.

Thanks to the devices’ new sensors, they are both capable of Nightography, and with their enhanced editing tools, users can now remove unwanted shadows and reflections for the first time in the Galaxy A series.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, providing seamless connectivity between devices. In addition, users can get 100GB of cloud storage and easily back up photos to OneDrive with a six-month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic.

As for colouring, the A34 5G will be available in two colour options, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet. The A54 5G will also be available in two colour options, Awesome Graphite and Awesome White.

The Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will be available in New Zealand on April 3rd, both online and in select retailers.