Samsung powers up its smartwatch and tablet lineup

Samsung has revealed the latest iterations across its range of Galaxy Devices. Alongside the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 foldable smartphones, the company has unveiled its updated line of Galaxy Smart Watches and premium tablet range.

"There are no devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 on the market today. A true disrupter in its category, it is the first of its kind to deliver experiences that users love most about tablets in one complete premium design," says TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics.

"The Galaxy Tab S9 series empowers users to take their big ideas and bring them to life, completely effortlessly."

Redefining the tablet landscape

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest in Samsung's lineup of premium tablet devices. This year's iterations have made improvements in almost every area imaginable, making the user experience better than ever before.

The Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra expand on the premium design and software that Samsung has slowly developed over the past few years. Design-wise, it clearly mirrors that of the smartphones launched throughout the year, honing that unique style.

All three devices also make use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, which provides users with the best performance in a Samsung Tablet yet, allowing for greater software experiences. Whether that's video editing with LumaFusion, fan-favourite note-taking app GoodNotes or architecture and planning software ArcSite, there is plenty for users to discover.

The three devices come with different displays, an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display for the Tab S9, a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display for the Tab S9+ and a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display for the Tab S9 Ultra. All devices also come with a variable 120Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, the base Tab S9 features a 12MP AF camera on the rear, with a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. The Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra both feature a 13MP AF and 8MP Ultra-wide camera on the rear, with the Tab S9+ featuring a 12MP Ultra-wide on the rear, while the Tab S9 Ultra features dual 12MP Ultra-wide cameras.

The Galaxy Tab S9 comes in two versions with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, or the 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra also come in two versions each, both with 12GB of memory and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. All three tablets have expandable storage up to 1TB, thanks to a microSD card slot.

The Tab S9 features an 8,400mAh battery, the Tab S9+ a 10,090mAh battery and the Tab S9 Ultra an 11,200mAh battery, making sure that users have plenty of power for however they choose to maximise their device.

All three devices come with Quad Stereo Speakers with sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos, Samsung's S-Pen stylus, and come with an IP68 water resistance rating.

The range will come in two colours to choose from, Beige and Graphite. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series will be available for pre-order in select markets from July 26th, with general availability starting August 18th.

Pricing ranges from NZD $1,449 for the base version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with 8GB of ram and 128GB of storage, to NZD $2,399 for the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 12GB of ram and 512GB of storage.

The new faces in Samsung's lineup

The Galaxy Watch6 Series, like the other devices launched, reflects the same refining and honing that is expected from Samsung. The new lineup features two new devices, each available in two size options, the Galaxy Watch6 in 40mm and 44mm and the Galaxy Watch6 classic in 43mm and 47mm.

"With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratise advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist," says TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics.

"From sleep and fitness coaching to nutritional insights, Samsung is providing new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness, every day and every night."

Featuring slimmer bezels, powerful performance and an expanded user experience, there is plenty here for those in the market for a new smartwatch.

Built for tough environments, the Galaxy Watch6 features an armour aluminium case, while the Galaxy Watch6 Classic features a Stainless Steel case.

Both devices in all sizes feature the Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz chipset for a powerful performance, and 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage to back it up.

With displays 20% bigger than previous versions, the series has never looked better. The Galaxy Watch6 features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display on the 40mm, with a 1.5-inch on the 44mm. Likewise, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display on the 43mm and a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display on the 47mm.

The entire Watch6 series uses Sapphire Crystal for maximum protection, no matter the environment. This goes hand-in-hand with the IP68 water resistance.

Both devices come with a range of sensors to get the most out of the smartwatch, including Samsung's BioActive sensors, temperature sensors and accelerometers.

The biggest draw for the Galaxy Watch6 Classic is the return of the physical rotating bezel, thanks to an outpouring of interest from fans of the watch series. Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic come with a 30% slimmer bezel and a 15% thinner rotating bezel, respectively, enhancing the signature circle frame.

The devices come in four distinct colours, with each watch, of course, customisable with detachable bands for the ultimate user personalisation experience. The Galaxy Watch6 40mm will come in Graphite and Gold, and the 44mm in Graphite and Silver. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic 43mm and 47mm will come in Black and Silver.

Pricing for the Galaxy Watch6 series starts at NZD $449 for the 40mm Galaxy Watch6, up to NZD $699 for the 47mm Galaxy Watch6 Classic.

Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are available for pre-order in select markets from July 26th, with general availability starting August 18th.