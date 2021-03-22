Samsung releases new Galaxy A Series lineup

Samsung has revealed its latest line of mid-range Galaxy smartphones, marking the seventh generation of its A series of phones.

The Korean electronics giant introduced its Samsung Galaxy A32, A52, A72 and A52 5G smartphones last week, with the latter bringing the realm of 5G-capable smartphones into an affordable price range.



Galaxy A32

Coming in at an RRP of NZ$499, the A32 is the lowest-priced phone in the new A series. It features a quad-camera setup, a 6.4” FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rates and a 5,000mAh battery.

It comes with a 64MP primary camera, 8MP Ultra Wide camera, 5MP macro lens and 5MP depth camera on its rear array, along with a 20MP selfie camera. Users can utilise hyper-lapse, night mode, slow-mo, panorama and pro modes on the camera app.

The phone has a 6GB RAM option and 128GB of internal memory capacity, which can be increased up to 1TB.

Available starting on March 26, the Samsung Galaxy A32 will ship in one of four colours: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, or Awesome Violet.



Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72

These phones come in at an RRP of $599, $699 and $799, respectively. The A52’s have the same camera setup: 64MP for the primary camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, and 5MP cameras for both the macro and depth lenses. Both are capable of digital zooms up to 10x.

The A72 has the same capabilities, save for its tele lens, which clocks in at 8MP. This allows for 3x optical zoom, as well as 30x normal zoom.

All three phones have Night Mode, which uses multi-frame processing to combine 12 images into one, as well as a Fun Mode, allowing users to apply AR lenses from Snapchat.

All three phones feature a FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400). The two A52’s have a 6.5” screen, while the A72 has a 6.7” screen. The A52 and the A72 feature a 90Hz refresh rate, while the A52 5G boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The three smartphones are also water and dust resistant, with an IP67 rating. The A52’s feature a 4,500mAh battery, while the A72 ships with a 5,000mAh battery. External memory can be upgraded up to 1TB.

The Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 will launch in New Zealand in ‘early May’, and will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.