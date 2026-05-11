Samsung tops commercial display market for 17th year

Samsung retained the top position in the global commercial display market in 2025, with a 35.2% share by unit sales, according to Omdia.

The result marks its 17th consecutive year in first place. Samsung shipped more than 2.5 million units during the year, its highest annual total for the category.

Commercial displays are used by businesses in shops, offices, schools and hotels. The market has broadened into a contest not only over screen hardware, but also over the software used to manage devices and content. Samsung's latest figures suggest it has maintained a strong lead as business customers continue to buy networked signage and large-format display systems.

Its business display portfolio spans a range of formats and use cases. Among the newer products is Spatial Signage, a display designed to show 3D content in a 52mm profile.

The product has already won industry recognition, including a CES 2026 Innovation Award in the Enterprise Technology category and an iF Design Award 2026. Samsung plans to expand the line with additional sizes.

Another part of the portfolio is the Colour E-Paper range, positioned as a low-power signage option that could replace printed posters. The wider line-up also includes larger displays aimed at business venues seeking more prominent digital screens.

These include the 105-inch QPDX-5K and 115-inch QHFX. Samsung also highlighted a 130-inch Micro RGB signage model, known as QPHX, as part of its broader commercial display range.

Integrated tools

Beyond screens, Samsung is placing increasing emphasis on software and management tools tied to its display hardware. These include Samsung VXT, a platform for remote device management and content operations, and AI Studio, an app that creates signage-ready video from a single product image.

The approach reflects a wider shift in the display market, as suppliers try to secure recurring business by combining hardware sales with cloud-based management products. For corporate customers operating multiple screens across different sites, the ability to update content remotely and manage fleets of devices has become a key factor in procurement decisions.

Samsung first reached the top spot in the global commercial display market in 2009. Its latest performance indicates it has maintained that lead through a period in which demand expanded beyond traditional digital signage to include more specialised formats, ultra-large screens and lower-power alternatives for static visual communications.

The ranking cited by Samsung is based on Omdia's Q4 2025 Public Display Report and excludes consumer televisions. By focusing on unit sales, it measures shipment volumes rather than revenue or profitability, but remains a closely watched benchmark in the commercial display industry.

Competition in the segment has intensified as display makers target business and public-sector budgets in retail, transport, education and hospitality. Suppliers have also sought to differentiate themselves by pairing display panels with software, content tools and AI-based features designed to simplify installation and ongoing management.

Samsung's strategy has centred on linking devices and software so customers can use a more consistent system across their display networks. The model is intended to appeal to businesses looking to standardise screens and content workflows across large estates.

Hyoung Jae Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, linked the result to customer demand and product development. "Seventeen years at the top of the commercial display market is the result of listening to our B2B customers and evolving with them," Kim said. "As businesses change, they need technology that is reliable, simple to manage and ready for what's next. We'll continue investing in displays and solutions that help our partners work more efficiently and create better experiences in any space."