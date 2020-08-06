f5-nz logo
Samsung unveils 5 new devices, including Galaxy Note20

06 Aug 2020
Nick Forrester
Samsung has today unveiled a suite of new consumer products, adding to their roster two new phones, a tablet, a smartwatch and earbuds.

The Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra received top billing as Samsung’s newest iteration of its Note line, succeeding the Note 10. Also announced were the Tab S7 and S7+; two new wearables, the Galaxy Watch3 and the Galaxy Buds Live; and the successor to the original Z Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold2.

Here are the details on the products announced today:
 

Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra

The Note20 is part of Samsung’s push to make its phones more powerful, with the company touting the phone’s ‘PC power’ and its deepening relationship with long-time partner, Microsoft. 

As such, the Note20 and Note20 Ultra have top of the line specs. 

The Note20 comes with 8GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of internal storage, and a 4,300mAh battery, while the Note20 Ultra features up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. Both offerings can be 5G compatible and feature a 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor.

The Note20 Ultra also features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 120Hz refresh rate, which automatically adjusts to accommodate battery life. Speaking of battery life – a 30-minute charge can garner 50% battery. 
 
Both offerings come with an enhanced S Pen stylus, which provides more accuracy and responsiveness than its predecessor, and streamlines several everyday actions, like returning to the homescreen or taking a screenshot.

Samsung has focused heavily on gaming capabilities in its new Note series, following a rapidly growing worldwide trend towards mobile gaming.

Ultra-low latency 5G and optimisation for Wi-Fi 6 allows for fast-paced mobile gaming, a growing necessity as popularity for mobile shooter games like Fortnite, PUBG and Call of Duty soars.

Dual ASG speakers, integrated with Dolby Atmos, combined with the 120hz screen, indicates Samsung means business with its focus on mobile gaming. Users will be able to play full Xbox games on the phone, with an optional Xbox controller, through Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate subscription – making the Note20 one of the first smartphones to support Xbox game streaming.

The Note20 doesn’t hold back on its camera either – offering 12:9 aspect ratio, 24fps recording and an 8K camera. 

Its triple camera system offers a 5x optical zoom and the 50x ‘space zoom’, first debuted in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new Pro Video mode also provides ‘pro-grade’ focus, audio, exposure, lighting, zoom and more.

The Galaxy Note20 will start at NZ$1,699 for 4G network and $1,899 for 5G, while the Note20 Ultra will begin at $2,099 for 4G and $2,299 for 5G. Both will be available on 21 August.
 

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Samsung’s newest tablets come equipped with S-Pen stylus’s, featuring the same 120Hz refresh rate as the Note20 on either a 11” Super AMOLED display for the S7, and a 12.4” Super AMOLED display for the S7+.

The tablets are also compatible with a (sold separately) keyboard and a 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, and can come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of device storage.

The Galaxy Tab S7 starts at $1,399, and the S7+ starts at $1,799.
 

Galaxy Watch3

This new offering follows the popular Galaxy Watch Active 2, and features a bigger screen but a slimmer body than its predecessor. 

The watch features more than 120 different home trainig programmes, can detect falls, meaure and track oxygen saturation over time, and more. 

The popular rotating bezel on the outside of the watch face has also remained, and the watch can come in one of two sizes: 41mm or 45mm.

The 41mm offering starts at $749, while the 45mm Galaxy Watch3 begins at $849.
 

Galaxy Buds Live 

Samsung’s new ear bud offering features a 12mm speaker, a bass duct, three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit – with the latter features providing for the product’s Active Noise Cancelling.

The Galaxy Buds Live have almost a kidney bean shape, which allow comfortable listening and ensure they don’t stick out.

The Galaxy Buds Live will be $349 at release.
 

Galaxy Z Fold2

After receiving feedback from users regarding the company’s first iteration of its Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung has revamped its offering.

The phone comes with two edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays, and has updated one of the most panned features of its predecessor: the cover screen.

This screen, visible when folded, has been upgraded to a larger 6.2 inches, while the main screen reaches 7.6 inches – making them both larger than the original Galaxy Fold. 

The Galaxy Z Fold2 uses similar foldable display technology to its predecessor, which held up well to months of real-world use. 

Details of the Galaxy Z Fold2’s release and price have not yet been released.

