Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 & A35 5G with advanced features

Samsung has announced the release of its new Galaxy A series range, comprising the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, aiming to democratise mobile experiences. The new line-up, distinguished by its extensive security features, enhanced photography capabilities, and high-quality display, continues Samsung's commitment to making cutting-edge mobile innovations accessible to everyone.

TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics Mobile eXperience Business, stated, "With the Galaxy A series, we are expanding our latest technologies to a wider audience so that more people can benefit from them. We're proud to enable Galaxy A series users to safely and reliably enjoy outstanding mobile experiences."

The Galaxy A55 5G offers enhanced Nightography, a feature that allows users to take clearer and more vibrant photos even in poor lighting conditions. Night Portrait mode and 12-bit HDR video make sure that individuals in every image look great, irrespective of the lighting. Both Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G come with renowned photography capabilities of the Galaxy series, including optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS).

The smartphones also provide a seamless, immersive mobile experience with Super AMOLED displays that offer Full High-Definition clarity. Thanks to the Vision Booster feature, users can enjoy vivid content on a 6.6-inch screen in a range of light conditions.

Samsung has also brought one of its most innovative flagship security features, Samsung Knox Vault, to the Galaxy A series for the first time. This hardware-based, tamper-resistant security solution offers protection against hardware and software attacks. Furthermore, the Knox Vault serves to encrypt users' private data on the device, ensuring that only users with the correct credentials can access their data, fortifying the device's security even in cases of loss or theft.

Additional security features include Auto Blocker, which safeguards against unauthorised app installations and potential malware when switched on. Users can also enjoy Private Sharing, which allows secure, encrypted sharing of private files. The feature enables users to control recipients' access permissions and the files' expiration dates and choose to limit screenshots or downloads.

The Galaxy A series smartphones will continue to benefit from up to five years of security updates and four generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades. This strategy optimises the lifecycle of devices by keeping them equipped with the latest Galaxy and Android features.

The smartphones are also aligned with the broader Galaxy ecosystem, offering users a smooth and integrated experience across various Galaxy devices. This compatibility makes it easier for users to connect their devices and switch incoming calls automatically for improved convenience.

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are available from March 25th on Samsung's website.