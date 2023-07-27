Samsung unveils latest Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 smartphones

In an exciting Unpacked event, Samsung has unveiled its latest folding smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5, ushering in the next generation of foldable devices. Refining the formula that began just a few years ago, Samsung has continued to evolve and perfect the foldable experience.

"Samsung is revolutionising the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience," says TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics.

"Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can't get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology."

Are you a folder, or are you a flipper?

The Galaxy Z Flip5 continues the 'clamshell' form factor that has become ever more popular over time. Samsung describes the latest iteration of the Z Flip as "a stylish, unique foldable experience, built for self-expression," and it is not difficult to see why with fresh updates to the form factor, but also the user experience and software.

The main inner screen of the device features a Dynamic AMOLED 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate, with its unique Infinity Flex Display at a 22:9 ratio.

The device features a 10MP Selfie camera on the inside of the device and a dual rear camera setup on the back, with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera and a 12MP Wide angle camera.

A unique feature of this year's camera when used with the Galaxy Watch6 is the ability to zoom the back camera using the watch's bezel with the digital 10X zoom, giving users more opportunities to set up the perfect photo and capture the moment no matter the circumstance.

As for the hardware specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, with a 3,700mAh dual battery and 8GB of internal memory. The device also features an upgraded base storage of 256GB, with the option of expanding to 512GB.

The biggest difference between this year's generation of the Z Flip is the new 'Flex Window'. Now 3.78x larger than before, the new screen allows for brand-new widgets and a better user experience than ever.

With a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz display, users can make use of the bigger screen for greater customisation, including the ability to match their wallpaper with their Samsung Galaxy Watch, but also for replying to messages thanks to the fully compatible QWERTY keyboard now usable on the cover screen.

The device also comes with IPX8 water resistance, Armour Aluminium frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 comes in five unique colours with this generation: Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender and, exclusively on Samsung's website, Blue.

The device will be available starting at NZD $1,879 with 256GB base storage, with the 512GB version available at NZD $2,079.

The ultimate productivity powerhouse

The Galaxy Z Fold5 has become one of the staples of the folding form factor. With its unique inner display that enables greater productivity, this year's evolution has made the Z Fold5 the thinnest, lightest and tightest closing Fold yet.

The device is also utilising a number of brand-new software features that will be sure to impress users. With greater App Continuity and Multi Window App support, an improved Taskbar, and the newly enhanced two-handed drag and drop, there will be plenty to keep users entertained.

Featuring a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X QXGA+ main inner screen, the display has never looked better. The screen also has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and Samsung's unique Infinity Flex Display technology.

The cover screen of the device features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X HD+ display, also with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Camera-wise, the Z Fold5 features a 10MP Selfie Camera on the cover screen, a 4MP camera under the main display, and a triple camera setup on the rear. With a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, a 50MP Wide-angle camera and a 10MP Telephoto camera, giving users plenty of options for whatever scenario they want to capture.

Looking to the hardware, the Z Fold5 also comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 4,400mAh dual battery and three variable storage options, each with 12GB of memory - 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage for those needing as much as they can get their hands on.

The device also comes with IPX8 water resistance, Armour Aluminium frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 comes in 4 colours, Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, and exclusively on Samsung's website, Grey.

The device will be available at three different price points, starting at NZD $2,849 for the 256GB storage option, NZD $3,099 for the 512GB storage option, and NZD $3,549 for the 1TB storage option.

Both devices will be available for pre-order in select markets from July 26th, with general availability starting August 11th.