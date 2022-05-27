SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has joined forces with SAP in a multi-year partnership for the rugby union's digital transformation across all business areas.

This means SAP becomes an Official Premium Global Partner, Official Technology Partner and the Official Cloud Software Partner to New Zealand's rugby teams, including the All Blacks and Black Ferns.

SAP says it will work with NZR to implement innovative cloud solutions and connect data across key business areas to provide a competitive advantage on and off the field for the NZR's teams and the broader rugby ecosystem.

The partnership will see NZR leverage SAP solutions and co-innovate by:

Creating an integrated management system to run and enhance its operations

This will allow NZR to leverage the power of its off-field systems and data to better support on-field teams.

Elevating the fan experience

This means creating new ways to connect and engage with NZRs local and global fan base while tapping into new technologies and platforms that enable fans to get closer to their favourite teams and players.

Enabling the organisation's sustainability goals

Leverage digital solutions and capabilities that enable NZR to holistically manage its sustainability performance while supporting NZRs broader Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance (ESG) Strategy where needed.

Exploring how the use of data and solutions can support team performance

By implementing SAP SuccessFactors and establishing a single source of HR data, NZR intends to elevate the employee experience and empower employees to achieve their full potential.

NZR chief information and technology officer Angela Nash says the organisation is undertaking a large digital transformation that needs the support and expertise of a global technology organisation in order to become the most technologically advanced rugby union in the world.

"SAP is at the forefront of digital enablement globally and has the tools to help us build a team of experts that not only share our vision but are world-class in their skills and capabilities," she says.

"It is great to have them on board as our first technology partner, working with NZR across all key platforms to review, enhance and enable us to provide technology systems that ensure we are the best both on and off the field."

SAP executive board member for customer success Scott Russell says NZR has set an ambitious goal of becoming the most technologically advanced rugby union in the world.

"As the organisation's first-ever technology partner, SAP can help NZR meet this goal by driving digital transformation across all areas of the business and introducing game-changing technologies that will help NZR teams run at their best and win," he says.

SAP and NZR will also emphasize developing additional programs and initiatives that promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Through the partnership, SAP will receive various rights and benefits, including branding and signage in-stadium and on-field for NZR managed matches, branding across all digital platforms, player appearances and exclusive team and player experiences.