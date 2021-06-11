Today
Story image

Scams number one online crime

By Shannon Williams

Scams are the leading online crime when it comes to fraud attacks, according to new research from Group-IB.

The global threat hunting and adversary-centric cyber intelligence company released an analysis of fraud schemes on a global scale.

According to the analysis, fraud accounts for 73% of all online attacks, 56% of which are scams, and 17% are phishing attacks. 

The Asia Pacific region was found to have the highest increase in the number of detected scam and phishing-related violations last year.

By using Digital Risk Protection technologies, Group-IB detected over 70 scam groups using only one of the fraudulent schemes, Classiscam. In less than a year, Classiscam threat actors alone took $9,140,000 from users.

During the Digital Risk Summit 2021 online conference, which was divided into analytical and technology-related streams, Group-IB presented its research findings of various fraudulent schemes and the analysis of their damage for different geographies and industries. 

Group-IB DRP analysts researched multiple fraud schemes and the damage they cause industries worldwide. Participants at the conference included the United Nations International Computing Centre, the global market research and advisory company Forrester, and Scamadviser, an independent project.

On June 10, Group-IB revealed Scam Intelligence, a fraud tracking technology which it says has laid the foundation for Digital Risk Protection, one of the companies proprietary solutions. It says in one year, the system helped save as much as $443 million for companies in the Asia Pacific region, Europe, and the Middle East, by preventing potential damages.

Compared to the previous year, the number of scam and phishing related violations detected by Group-IB in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020 grew by a record high of 88%. Compared to 39% in Europe, 35% in CIS, and 27.5% in the Middle East.

Neural networks and adaptive scoring help automate sophisticated processes that involve detecting and categorising fraud targeted at a specific company or industry anywhere in the world. An analysis of threat actor activities worldwide by Digital Risk Protection helped categorise fraud schemes, with over 100 basic schemes and their modifications detected. 

In 2020, a multi-stage fraud scheme called Rabbit Hole, which abused companies brands, mainly targeted retail and online services. Users would receive a link from friends, through social media, or in messaging apps, with a suggestion to participate in a prize draw, promotional offer, or survey. On average, users made 40,000 visits to fraudulent websites per day.

The most widely used fraud scheme during the pandemic has been Classiscam. It targets people who use marketplaces and services relating to property rental, hotel bookings, online bank transfers, online retail, ride-sharing, and delivery.

The scheme’s purpose is to extort money as a payment for non-existent goods that will never be delivered. A total o f44 countries have been targeted by the scheme. One Classiscam threat group alone can make up to$114,000per month.

Group-IB says many factors have contributed to what it calls the global scamdemic, a multitude of fraud schemes and their modifications, the automation of most attack stages, the targeting of specific companies and industries, and the many possibilities of concealing cybercriminal activity. 

“Today scam is more than just solitary fraudulent web pages, it’s an entire industry with advanced technologies under the hood and motivated cybercriminal groups with great financial resources,” says Group-IB-APAC head of Digital Risk Protection, Ilia Rozhnov.

“They choose their targets from various industries, brand recognition is what matters to them, causing financial and reputational damage.

"Expert approach in fighting cybercrime, the understanding of threat actors' logic, and advanced scam tracking technologies are required if companies want not only to detect but also prevent the damage."

Related stories
Massive WHO scam busted - 'DarkPath Scammers' group suspected>>
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year >>
Users becoming more savvy with COVID phishing scams>>
Surge in vaccine-related phishing attacks as rollout picks up momentum>>
Dark net vendors wanting Bitcoin payments for unverified COVID-19 vaccines>>
Christmas tech gifts pose cybersecurity risks - ProofPoint>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Smartphone
5G smartphone market most accelerated mobile technology generation ever
"Now 5G mmWave in smartphones is set to grow extensively in 2021 and beyond, driven by its use in Apple's latest iPhones destined mainly for the company's important U.S. market.">>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Dual Sim Smartphone
The Mi 11 is designed for the visual creatives out there who will love its “on the fly” brilliance.>>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS launches Amazon Location Service
“Our customers are excited to use location data to take advantage of the explosion of connected devices available today.">>
Story image
Ransomware
2020 most productive year for Ransomware 2.0
"2020 was the most productive year for ransomware families who moved from hostaging data to exfiltrating data, coupled with blackmailing.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Human error remains leading cause of cyber attacks
Many breaches result from inadequate security hygiene and a lack of attention to detail.>>
Story image
Chorus
Commerce Commission lays out max revenues for Chorus
The estimated price-quality path for Chorus announced for consultation would cap Chorus revenues for three years from 1 January 2022 at $689 million in 2022, rising to $786 million in 2024.>>
Story image
Science
New Zealand and NASA partner up, allowing Aotearoa to grow space industry, minister says
New Zealand and NASA have partnered up under the multi-lateral Artemis Accords, in an effort to enhance space exploration efforts. >>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Electronics has unveiled the latest additions to its tablet portfolio, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. >>
Story image
Mobile Device Management / MDM
Mobile consumers demand assurance as they plan upgrades to 5G
"Operators, retailers and OEMs will need to build their trust by providing assurances in data protection and device care throughout the customer journey.">>
Story image
HTC
The HTC VR legacy - the past, present, and future of Vive
It’s amazing to think that just six years ago, virtual reality was really still just a promise. >>
Story image
SSD
Hands-on review: Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD
Kingston has released its very affordable NV1 NVMe solid-state drive, but just how does it stack up?>>
Story image
Apple
Global wearables market fuelled by smaller companies and new tech
The appetite for wearable devices remained strong in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) even as volumes retreated from record fourth quarter levels, IDC finds.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Trickbot takes over from Dridex as most prevalent malware
Established Dridex trojan has dropped off altogether after being one of the most popular malwares in recent months amidst a global surge in ransomware. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset
It may not be cheap, but it should be very appealing for gamers wanting the very best VR experience.>>
Story image
The Elder Scrolls
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PC)
Blackwood continues to raise the bar for The Elder Scrolls Online with a great new story and quests, as well as a fantastic location to explore.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Trickbot takes over from Dridex as most prevalent malware>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset>>
Story image
The Elder Scrolls
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PC)>>
Story image
Apple
iPhones to capture 40% of smartphone market value despite Android device proliferation>>
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: The Oral-B IO Series 9 electric toothbrush - it's pretty smart>>
More stories