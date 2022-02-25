FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Smartphone
Gaming
Drones
Review
Augmented Reality
Story image
Ministry of Education
N4L
Netsafe
School
Online learning
PIJF
Security

Schooling security: How safe are Kiwi kids in the age of hybrid learning?

By Mitchell Hageman
Today

With the inevitability of online and hybrid schooling becoming the norm for many Kiwi kids, parents and educators are finding the risks significantly higher than they were pre-pandemic.

And although cyber safety is the overriding theme of concern, a number of other factors from accessibility to device usage have impacted the way various challenges are navigated. From a wide range of opportunities for hackers to exploit to the exposure of sensitive content to tamariki, the online environment has never been so unsafe in a learning capacity.

Last year, more than 550 schools in Aotearoa took part in a crown facilitated survey called Touchpoint, which ran in June 2021. This survey analysed feedback from the schools and surprisingly found that 88% of them felt confident they could deliver secure protection online for students.

Unfortunately for some, confidence would have been short-lived as a result of the infamous Kaseya ransomware attack that hit 11 schools around the country in July 2021. Although short-lived, sensitive information was stolen and trust in educational technology systems severely wavered as a result. It proved that software choices and monitoring are crucial in preventing extremely damaging data breaches, especially when concerning tamariki.

A key benefit of the aforementioned report was that it provided insight into the challenges faced by schools and Kura, and identified three areas where schools would like more technology support. 

These were:

  • Online safety
  • Device and internet access
  • IT support 

All of these themes have strong links to cybersecurity and good management practices by schools, which are ultimately responsible for the wellbeing of their student's educational needs and experiences.

The report also revealed that a variety of factors determined if learning was safe and effective, whether it came as a result of socio-economic backgrounds, prior learning experiences or family situations.

It proved that cybersecurity in schools was a distinctly human issue, and it takes many systems and processes to implement successful strategies. When it comes to cybersecurity, the days of the traditional kiwi number 8 fixes are gone, and schools and parents now have to be on their A-game.

"Touchpoint shows that schools and kura need, more than ever, to be supported around online safety, remote learning and managing their technology so they are free to teach and ākonga are free to learn," says N4L (Network 4 Learning) CEO Larrie Moore, who helped facilitate the research, and commented on the findings.

In an article published by Manukau Institute of Technology, Dr Sreenivas Tirumala also reinforced the fact that the country's schools may be under threat, saying that the growth of BYOD devices has contributed to a 40% increase in security breaches over a 12 month period. 

He says the lack of standardised frameworks and cybersecurity skills has led to schools becoming more vulnerable, and he is working with InternetNZ to conduct a study on how safety can be improved. Tirumala also hopes to provide his research to the government in order to help further improve cybersecurity practices for schools around the country.

Although there is sustained risk and a lack of standardised frameworks, government initiatives are already working to help provide educators with a clearer path forward during these challenging times.

The Ministry of Education are vital players in ensuring cybersecurity is a top priority when it comes to the safety of online schooling. They fund and partner extensively with Netsafe and Network 4 Learning, which provides various tools and assistance measures for parents and educators to navigate the online learning climate. 

"During the early part of the pandemic some schools reported issues creating secure online learning environments, which we assisted them with, including a partnership with Network 4 Learning and Netsafe to produce a free content filter, Switch on Safety," says Āpiha matihiko Rangatira | chief digital officer, Te Puna Hanganga, Matihiko | infrastructure & digital, Stuart Wakefield.

He says that although schools are responsible for their own ICT environments and decisions to ensure student cyber safety, the Ministry provides guidelines and resources to follow. They have also been instrumental in providing secure devices and Wi-Fi to schools and students who need it.

"Since 2020, the Ministry has distributed more than 40,000 devices to schools to enable online learning and this continues as new cohorts of students move through their education during the pandemic. We also work with utility companies to establish Wi-Fi connections to students in remote areas, and subsidise internet connections to households identified by schools as needing that assistance," he says.

As well as their partner content and support, the Ministry provides advice on technology, including good cybersecurity, and guidance and support for delivering hybrid models of learning.

"The Ministry of Education also funds regionally-allocated professional learning and development to support digital teaching and learning," says Wakefield.

The Ministry also advises a range of basic cybersecurity measures to keep tamariki safe, such as:

Device and information security

  • Avoiding the use of public hotspots for school devices
  • Maintain confidentiality of student information
  • Only use approved BYOD devices or school-issued ones
  • Avoid using personal USB or Hard Drives as they may contain malware

Awareness of phishing and scams

  • Treat suspicious emails with caution and never click links that ask for personal details
  • Consider whether the email was expected and check the sender's details carefully
  • Don't disclose sensitive, personal, or financial information in emails, texts, or instant messaging
  • Don't disclose any information over the telephone without first confirming the caller's identity

Wakefield also says that the Ministry consistently updates their advice and provides key points of contact through their message and advice boards specifically for schools and educators.

"We support schools with advice and best practice on our website, and twice-weekly updates for school leaders during periods of intense covid response through our school bulletins (as well as our regular school bulletins)," he says.

Although cyber threat is a significant problem in the age of hybrid learning in Aotearoa, and there's always work to be done, parents and educators can likely be comforted by the knowledge that there are tools and systems out there working to keep children safe. Those who are aware, alert and prepared will undoubtedly be better off in the long run.

Public Interest Journalism Fund logo
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.
Related stories
Are New Zealand's sub sea cables a cybersecurity risk?
The Consumer Data Right and what it could mean for Aotearoa's data privacy
The wild west of cryptocurrency fraud & How Kiwis are getting stung
Ministry of Women paves the way for e-invoicing rollout in NZ government
Study: Rideshare apps hungry for customers personal data
New Zealanders hit hard by trackers according to new Norton research
Top stories
Story image
Microsoft
Video: 10 Minute IT Jams - An update from Comvita on new Microsoft collaboration
Comvita has recently announced and put in place a variety of interactive sensory experiences for consumers, collaborating with Microsoft to implement its Hololens technology technology.
Story image
PIJF
Schooling security: How safe are Kiwi kids in the age of hybrid learning?
With the inevitability of online and hybrid schooling becoming the norm for many Kiwi kids, parents and educators are finding the risks significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Story image
HTML
Spark NZ launches Beyond Binary Code for gender inclusion
Spark NZ has launched a new tool intended to promote visibility and inclusion for non-binary communities online.
Story image
Open Source
Dell announces new solutions for the open telecom ecosystem
Dell Technologies has introduced new telecommunications solutions and services to help CSPs affordably ramp their transformation to open, cloud-native networks.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Can artificial intelligence protect people from dating app scams?
A new survey has revealed how much of personal information app users would give to to artificial intelligence.
Story image
Forrester Research
Forrester's forecast for the APAC tech market indicates a 6.2% growth in 2022
Forrester expects vaccination rates, and the reopening of economies will produce more sustained tech market growth, on par with or higher than before COVID-19.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Mini Motorways (PC)
Dinosaur Polo Club’s follow-up to Mini Metro, Mini Motorways has added Wellington, NZ to the list of cities players can cover with roads.
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Digital transformation, privacy and the 'darkside' of the Metaverse
Technology is growing more and more sophisticated with each passing year. However, as the metaverse begins to unfold, we're only just scratching the surface to leverage data in new and innovative ways. 
Story image
DSL
DSL still experiencing rapid rates of decline in OECD countries
High-speed fibre internet continues to be the most significant player in OECD countries, with growth rates still powering ahead of DSL.
Story image
Remote Working
2degrees helps working Kiwis switch off with new app
New research by the company revealed that nearly half of New Zealand adults are looking for a better balance between their online and real lives but don't know how to achieve it.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Trend Micro helps uncover critical file sharing Samba bug
"This latest vulnerability disclosure highlights the challenges many global security teams have in mitigating risk."
Story image
VPN
VPNs are the MVPs, so what exactly can they help you with?
Although a VPN cannot guarantee you 100% anonymity, it does give an extensive amount of protection, so it may definitely be worth a look next time you want to nab a good flight deal or avoid those troublesome ISPs.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Chorus (PC/PS5)
Chorus is a narrative space shooter set in an interesting almost open world. The game centres around Nora, the pilot of an AI starship called Forsaken.
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ's first year for Diploma in Cyber Security a success
In response to the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity specialists, the Ara Institute of Canterbury established the Diploma in Cyber Security.
Story image
Blockchain
Lost Socks NFT’s to start minting mid February
Following the success of many recent Non-fungible tokens, a odd new entrant is launching this month with a focus on your laundry.
Story image
Infrastructure
Are New Zealand's sub sea cables a cybersecurity risk?
Submarine cable networks are often perceived as quite an anomaly to some. While they are generally a crucial part of a country's data and communication infrastructure, there is limited knowledge and public perception of the actual technology behind them.
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
AI company raises $105m to create people for 'digital' workforces
An Auckland based artificial intelligence company Soul Machines has raised $US70 million ($NZ105m) to meet growing demand for "digital people".
Story image
Remote Working
Logitech focuses on work meetings with AI powered RightSight 2
The Logitech RightSight 2 uses audio and video AI to detect people's placement in the room and the location of their voices.
Story image
Gartner
25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse by 2026
Vendors are already building ways for users to replicate their lives in the digital world, according to Gartner.
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Metaverse pushes extended reality market spend to $4.84 billion
The COVID-19 pandemic quickened the pace of digital transformation, placing technologies at the very centre of how people live and work.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earphones
It’s been a little a while since I’ve tried a new pair of wireless earphones, mainly due to a couple of rough experiences with them in the past.
Story image
Warehouse Group
TechCollect NZ, Warehouse Stationery offer e-waste recycling in handful of stores
While it's a step in the right direction towards managing NZ's e-waste, the lack of accessible locations means that many Kiwis miss out.
Story image
NZ Government
Govt creates roadmap for growth in NZ's tech sector
The digital technology sector is now one of the country’s top earners, contributing an estimated $6.6 billion to the economy in 2019.
Story image
NVIDIA
'Regulatory challenges' kill NVIDIA's Arm acquisition deal
The deal's off but NVIDIA still loses $1.25 billion, which Arm owner SoftBank Group will treat as profit in Q4.
Story image
Google
New research reveals concerns on Metaverse and NFTs
It's been hard to escape NFTs and the Metaverse over the past year. But does the public really trust these new virtual innovations?
Story image
ProtonVPN
Over a quarter of people have had data breached - survey
A new Proton survey has explored online data protection habits and reveals how common data breaches are.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Grind and Push Active wireless earbuds
Skullcandy’s earbuds tend to offer a stylish design, comfortable fit, and great audio experience. Do the company’s latest earbuds, the Grind and Push Active models continue to impress?
Story image
Data Privacy
New research reveals data privacy still a big worry for Kiwis
New Zealanders are becoming increasingly worried about their personal data privacy, according to a new InternetNZ survey.
Story image
Manufacturing
Logitech scales the use of recycled plastic in its products
Logitech has exceeded its commitment to incorporate post-consumer recycled plastic into products, reducing its carbon impact.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)
Guerrilla Games hit the jackpot when the developer released Horizon Zero Dawn for the PS4 back in 2017. The developer’s previous Killzone series was well-received, but Horizon Zero Dawn earned the studio lots of GOTY awards.
Story image
Food delivery service
My Food Bag scales its meal delivery service with Infor
My Food Bag has deployed Infor's Food & Beverage ERP to achieve organisational-wide transparency and full visibility.
Story image
Alibaba
Alibaba cloud will help broadcast the Olympic Winter Games 2022
In collaboration with the Olympic Broadcasting Services, Alibaba's cloud technologies will be utilised during the Olympic Winter Games, Beijing 2022.
Story image
Cryptocurrency
The wild west of cryptocurrency fraud & How Kiwis are getting stung
Cryptopia went from launch to managing funds for 1.4 million investors to a significant data breach and its inevitable death - all in just five years.
Story image
Recruitment
NZ sees universal wage growth, highest paying regions revealed
Wages are largely up this year, so money may not be the factor it once was in influencing employees willingness to resign.
Story image
BYOD / Bring Your Own Device
Consumerisation tips corporate Australia to click subscribe
Millions of consumers commit to regular, ongoing payments in return for continuous access to goods and services.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Rage against the machine: Can an AI programme be an inventor?
New Zealand has been caught by a global fight between humans and machines that might define intellectual property rights for the rest of the century.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PC)
Techland’s long-awaited sequel to their 2015 zombie-killing parkour role-playing game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, is now available.
Story image
Snapchat
Snapchat and Ticketmaster announce new media innovation
Snapchat and Ticketmaster have announced a partnership that is set to change the ways of event commerce and media.
Story image
Broadband Compare
Best New Zealand broadband providers of 2021 revealed
The best New Zealand broadband and energy providers of 2021 have been revealed at this week's NZ Compare Awards.
Story image
Techweek
Submissions open for Techweek Aotearoa 2022
Those wanting to connect and collaborate in the tech innovation space now have the opportunity to submit proposals for live and hybrid events taking place across NZ in May.
Story image
PIJF
The Consumer Data Right and what it could mean for Aotearoa's data privacy
“We believe the open data revolution can only strengthen our country’s economic prosperity and individual financial wellbeing.”
Story image
Google
Google introduces Privacy Sandbox on Android to limit data sharing
The solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.
Story image
App
Economic development agency launches new app to pair employers with talent
Whanganui city's economic development agency wants to see locals swiping right on a new matchmaking app set up to pair Whanganui businesses with skilled workers.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Brother MFC-J4540DW multi-function inkjet printer
The Brother MFC-J4540DW is an A4 duplex printer/scanner/fax machine with a 20-page document feeder.