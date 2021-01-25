f5-nz logo
Story image

Scientists use 3D printer to print 'bone' with living cells

25 Jan 2021
Shannon Williams
Share:

3D printers may one day become a permanent fixture of the operating theatre after UNSW scientists showed they could print bone-like structures containing living cells.

Scientists from UNSW Sydney have developed a ceramic-based ink that may allow surgeons in the future to 3D-print bone parts complete with living cells that could be used to repair damaged bone tissue.

Using a 3D-printer that deploys a special ink made up of calcium phosphate, the scientists developed a new technique, known as 'ceramic omnidirectional bioprinting in cell-suspensions' (COBICS), enabling them to print bone-like structures that harden in a matter of minutes when placed in water.

"While the idea of 3D-printing bone-mimicking structures is not new, this is the first time such material can be created at room temperature complete with living cells and without harsh chemicals or radiation," says Dr Iman Roohani from UNSWs School of Chemistry.

"This is a unique technology that can produce structures that closely mimic bone tissue," he says.

It could be used in clinical applications where there is a large demand for in situ repair of bone defects such as those caused by trauma, cancer, or where a big chunk of tissue is resected.

Associate Professor Kristopher Kilian, who co-developed the breakthrough technology with Dr Roohani, says the fact that living cells can be part of the 3D-printed structure, together with its portability, make it a big advance on current state-of-the-art technology.

"Up until now, making a piece of bone-like material to repair bone tissue of a patient involves first going into a laboratory to fabricate the structures using high-temperature furnaces and toxic chemicals," he says.

"This produces a dry material that is then brought into a clinical setting or in a laboratory, where they wash it profusely and then add living cells to it.

"The cool thing about our technique is you can just extrude it directly into a place where there are cells, like a cavity in a patients bone," Kilian says.

"We can go directly into the bone where there are cells, blood vessels and fat, and print a bone-like structure that already contains living cells, right in that area.

"There are currently no technologies that can do that directly," he adds.

In a research paper published overnight in Advanced Functional Materials, the authors describe how they developed the special ink in a microgel matrix with living cells.

"The ink takes advantage of a setting mechanism through the local nanocrystallisation of its components in aqueous environments, converting the inorganic ink to mechanically interlocked bone apatite nanocrystals," Roohani says.

"In other words, it forms a structure that is chemically similar to bone-building blocks. The ink is formulated in such a way that the conversion is quick, non-toxic in a biological environment and it only initiates when ink is exposed to the body fluids, providing an ample working time for the end-user, for example, surgeons."

He says when the ink is combined with a collagenous substance containing living cells, it enables in-situ fabrication of bone-like tissues which may be suitable for bone tissue engineering applications, disease modelling, drug screening, and in-situ reconstruction of bone and osteochondral defects.

Already there has been keen interest from surgeons and medical technology manufacturers. Kilian says while it is early days, this new bone-printing process could "open up a whole new way of treating and repairing bone tissue".

"This advance really paves the way for numerous opportunities that we believe could prove transformational from using the ink to create bone in the lab for disease modelling, as a bioactive material for dental restoration, to direct bone reconstruction in a patient, he explains.

"I imagine a day where a patient needing a bone graft can walk into a clinic where the anatomical structure of their bone is imaged, translated to a 3D printer, and directly printed into the cavity with their own cells.

"This has the potential to radically change current practice, reducing patient suffering and ultimately saving lives."

Next up the duo will be performing in vivo tests in animal models to see if the living cells in the bone-like constructs continue to grow after being implanted in existing bone tissue.

Related stories:
The Dark Web: Not all as bad as it may seem - expert
Majority of professionals believe employers should require proof of COVID vaccination
Cybercriminals target COVID-19 vaccine - report
Former CEO of Kordia, Scott Bartlett, dies at age 40
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Dig deeper:
Health 3D Printing UNSW
Story image
A quick look at the latest ASUS ZenBook notebook range
A new screen tilt design will feature on two products in the line.More
Story image
Online gaming a 'hotbed' for DDoS attacks — report
The latency and availability issues present in online gaming, in particular, presented an attractive target to attackers, in addition to the enduring popularity of gaming in the era of COVID-19.More
Story image
Sony announces new Bravia range with cutting-edge processor
Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the BRAVIA TV’s use a new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear. More
Story image
Times Square brings New Year's Eve to homes around the globe
Organisers of the New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration are bringing the world's biggest party to homes around the world, live and direct from Times Square. More
Story image
How the editorial team works at Techday: Our tips for you
Preparing your releases in a particular way will not only make our lives easier, but improve the chances of your lead being picked among the masses.More
Story image
Women in tech: Broken rung constrains progress
While the glass ceiling is cracking, the progress is constrained by a broken rung.More
Story image
A quick look at the latest ASUS ZenBook notebook range
A new screen tilt design will feature on two products in the line.More
Story image
Online gaming a 'hotbed' for DDoS attacks — report
The latency and availability issues present in online gaming, in particular, presented an attractive target to attackers, in addition to the enduring popularity of gaming in the era of COVID-19.More
Story image
Sony announces new Bravia range with cutting-edge processor
Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the BRAVIA TV’s use a new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear. More
Story image
Times Square brings New Year's Eve to homes around the globe
Organisers of the New Year's Eve Ball Drop Celebration are bringing the world's biggest party to homes around the world, live and direct from Times Square. More
Story image
How the editorial team works at Techday: Our tips for you
Preparing your releases in a particular way will not only make our lives easier, but improve the chances of your lead being picked among the masses.More
Story image
Women in tech: Broken rung constrains progress
While the glass ceiling is cracking, the progress is constrained by a broken rung.More
Story image
Phishing email attacks targeting remote workers on the rise
“Just because employees may be more used to their home office environment doesn’t mean that they can let their guard down."More
Story image
Top Trade Me listings of 2020 revealed
Trade Me’s top Marketplace listings of 2020 were inspired by COVID-19.More
Story image
Samsung debuts the Neo QLED, an update to its flagship TV line
With the new Neo QLED TV, luminance scale has been increased to 12-bit with 4096 steps, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, according to Samsung.More
Story image
Chch offers start-up support for COVID-19 impacted jobseekers
Residents of Christchurch, Selwyn and Ashburton who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are invited to submit their start-up ideas to a new programme.More
Story image
New year, time to update your passwords
The most popular passwords of 2020 were easy-to-guess number combinations, such as 123456, the word password, qwerty, iloveyou, and other uncomplicated options.More
Story image
The Dark Web: Not all as bad as it may seem - expert
While there is the perception that the dark web is mainly a hub for criminal activity, there are many other reasons why someone may use it.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ clocks record data usage for New Year’s Eve
Over this New Year’s Eve, New Zealanders around the country consumed mobile data in staggering numbers, according to local telco Vodafone NZ. More
Story image
Game review: Deliver Us The Moon (PC)
Dutch developer, KeokeN Interactive, with their first game, Deliver Us The Moon, invites players on a solitary journey to the lunar surface in order to solve a mystery.More
Story image
New 5G download speed record set on a commercial network
The record, 5Gbps for a single smartphone, was announced today by Telstra in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm.More
Story image
Dark net vendors wanting Bitcoin payments for unverified COVID-19 vaccines
As the medicines are being offered on the dark net, purchasers have no way of knowing whether they are genuine, according to Check Point.More
Story image
New Zealanders headed online for Christmas shopping - study
"We've certainly noticed a big change in how consumers are shopping."More
Story image
DLC review – Nioh 2: The First Samurai
If you loved the base game of Nioh 2, the DLC packs are worth buying if you want more of a decent challenge. Avoid the DLC though if you haven’t finished playing the main game yet!More
Story image
Emotet remains leading malware in global threat index
The malware has impacted 7% of organisations globally, following a spam campaign which targeted more than 100,000 users per day during the holiday season.More
Story image
Sony launches new lens for G Master full-frame camera series
This full-frame lens gives photographers and videographers versatility, allowing users to perfectly capture stills and video without compromise.”More
Story image
Online traffic surges as Kiwis head online over festive season - Vodafone
“We’ve been expecting internet traffic to spike this Christmas, as people stay connected to friends and whānau using digital tools especially while the borders are closed, but this large growth is still mind-blowing."More
Story image
Check Point exposes Android malware vendor using dark net to rebrand products
Check Point security researchers have exposed an Android malware vendor using a marketer on the dark net to rebrand its products, with the intention of supercharging business and throwing off security vendors. More
Story image
Shopify, Salesforce, Basecamp join lineup for NZ remote working conference
"RemoteTogetherNZ is about exploring opportunities and solutions towards creating our ideal working future."More
Story image
Users pay with personal data - Kaspersky on WhatsApp move to share data with Facebook
"Nothing is truly free, and, unfortunately, the current business model for free services means that, essentially, we pay with our data."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Enforcer Security System
The 1TB hard drive is “set and forget” meaning you have free local recording for up to 12 months, “with no fees ever.” More
Story image
Hands-on review: SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD
SanDisk’s Extreme Pro portable SSD promises a fast and light way of carrying about huge amounts of data.More
Story image
Google completes $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit
It comes after the European Commission announced its approval of the acquisition late last month, with the condition that the search engine giant would not use Fitbit health data to target ads to users in the European Union. More
Nokia 3.4 drops in NZ with AI-triple camera, bigger screen, two-day battery life
"The Nokia 3.4 gives New Zealanders more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging."More
Vodafone 'guarantees' no internet dead zones in your house
‘Wall to wall’ - that’s how Vodafone is describing its latest home internet offering, which is essentially a mesh network that aims to provide internet in every corner of the house.More
ComCom warns Noel Leeming Group over delivery representations during COVID
"It should have taken a more cautious approach to representations it made about product availability and delivery time frames."More
Arlo's latest Ultra security cameras now available in NZ
The Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System is equipped with 4K video and HDR image recording, auto-zoom and tracking, and much more.More
Govt supports seniors to embrace technology
Investment in digital literacy training for seniors has led to more than 250 people participating so far, helping them stay connected, the Government says.More
Trump social media ban too little, too late
"Big Tech has made mega profits by turning a blind eye to the true extent of misinformation on their platforms."More
Samsung debuts Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra
The company has revamped the design of the phones from their predecessors, updated camera arrays and features, and debuted new processors — and all are 5G capable.More
Lenovo unveils new laptops, tablets and Amazon Alexa Show Mode
 Lenovo has unveiled a suite of new NEC consumer products coming to market, as part of its CES 2021 news.More
Majority of professionals believe employers should require proof of COVID vaccination
New research has revealed 67% of professionals believe employers should require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 before returning to the office.More
Hands-on review: MacBook Air with M1 chip (how did we ever live without it?)
I expected the M1-powered MacBook Air to be better than the Intel one, but I did not expect to notice it this much. More
Swann home security kit recognised for innovation
The new 4K NVR Enforcer Kit was named a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honouree.More
Smartphone addiction endangering health - study
Young people aged 18 to 25 had the highest level of nomophobia and males were almost twice as likely to engage in dangerous use than females. More
D-Link launches its COVR AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system
D-Link A/NZ has launched the latest addition to its COVR mesh range. More
Game review: Hitman 3 (PC)
IO Interactive’s seminal assassination game completes its rebooted World of Assassination trilogy with Hitman 3.More
Hackers in your bedroom: Hackers targeting smart sex toys
A group of researchers reported vulnerabilities in an internet-enabled male chastity cage. More
Almost half of remote workers report decrease in productivity
"The many changes imposed by the pandemic are acting as another challenge to the 9-to-5 workday model, which was already under threat before the pandemic."More
Double Yolk's take on recruiting software devs in the remote work age
“I knew this scarcity provided an opportunity, an opportunity to big to miss out on,” says founder.More
Kiwi tech sector grows, boosted by game development and local IT companies
“We are seeing sectors like the game developers growing exports at exponential rates, local IT companies working through the night helping other sectors rapidly become more digital."More
More stories