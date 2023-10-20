Seagate reveals new high-performance FireCuda 520N NVMe SSD

Seagate today unveiled the FireCuda 520N NVMe solid state drive (SSD) featuring the 2230-S2 M.2 form factor. This new model is an apt storage upgrade for numerous compact devices with 2230 M.2 slots including Valve’s Steam Deck, Microsoft Surface, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go.

The FireCuda 520N is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities. It's a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD specifically engineered for high-performance handheld gaming devices offering read/write speed of up to 5,000 MB/s for the 2TB model and up to 4,800 MB/s for the 1TB variant. The desktop-level performance that this drive delivers makes it ideal for gaming enthusiasts. Moreover, the FireCuda 520N drive is backward compatible with Gen3 and Gen2 PCIe slots.

Adding to the allure of this exceptional product, the FireCuda 520N also includes Seagate's three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan. However, it's important to note that this service is not available in all countries. In addition to this, the product comes with a five-year limited warranty offering peace of mind for the owners.

Australian and New Zealand consumers will be able to purchase the FireCuda 520N from early November. The 1TB variant can be purchased for AU$249/NZ$269, while the 2TB version will cost AU$439/NZ$469, available at all good retailers.

As Seagate Technology continues to lead storage innovation, the introduction of the FireCuda 520N NVMe SSD is just one of the many ways the company is cementing its reputation. The product offers superior storage upgrade options for portable gaming and compute devices, thus reinforcing Seagate's commitment to providing state-of-the-art technology that caters to the evolving needs of gaming and tech enthusiasts worldwide.