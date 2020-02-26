SEGA backs Flutin as it sets its sights on the music industry

SEGA Group is throwing its weight behind India-based music discovery platform Flutin as it seeks to broaden its reach beyond gaming.

Flutin uses artificial intelligence (AI) to promote emerging artists and offers recommendations based on listeners’ music preferences, activities, and locations.

This is something SEGA is keen to get involved in, as it wants to help the Flutin platform expand across global markets including the United States.

"SEGA has often taken a broad view of entertainment, within and outside the gaming space, and looked for meaningful partners and investment opportunities,” says SEGA investment director Toshihisa Kiyomiya.

“In markets like India and areas like streaming music and music-based mobile apps, we see a great potential for growth and innovation, which is why we're excited to support Flutin as it continues to create value for musicians and music lovers worldwide."

Flutin’s founder and CEO Vishu Gupta says that SEGA’s investment in Flutin demonstrates SEGA’s effort to make inroads towards the music industry.

Flutin states it aims to be the Facebook for Music in the near future as a unique product, solutions and support.

“They believe in us because of the approach we are taking in supporting emerging musicians and providing them with substantial tools to grow their fanbase. 63% of total music revenue in Japan comes from independent music, and SEGA understands that this will be reflected globally in a few years.”

“SEGA believe that platforms like Flutin that support emerging artists and help surface new talent in the industry are going to play a vital role in the next wave of change in the music industry,” concludes Gupta.

But never fear, SEGA’s focus on gaming remains strong. In August 2019 the company released an official Genesis Mini console, designed to evoke feelings of nostalgia amongst those who grew up with the gaming console.

While the SEGA Genesis Mini is a smaller, working replica (with 40 included games), the company decided to leave the controllers at full size.

“The iconic SEGA Genesis console returns in a slick, miniaturised form along with two classic 3-button control pads,” says SEGA.

The SEGA Genesis Mini pack includes a Genesis Mini console, two wired control pads, a USB power adapter, power cable, and an HDMI cable.

The console received positive reviews from the wider gaming community, with some saying it’s almost as perfect as any mini console could hope to be.

The SEGA Genesis Mini is still available for purchase from gaming retailers.