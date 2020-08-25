Sennheiser’s Epos brings new looks to high-end headsets

Epos, the gaming-focused division of Sennheiser, has announced its newly branded second and third gaming products since unveiling its global gaming campaign.

The Epos│Sennheiser GSP 601 and GSP 602 wired closed acoustic gaming headsets, delivering revamped colourways for unique gaming setups.

Building on the release of the GSP 600 performance-oriented gaming headset, both the GSP 601 and 602 offer high audio fidelity, clarity and realism for gaming.

Designed for quality and aesthetic-minded gamers, the headsets boast the GSP 600’s ergonomic design paired with modern colour palettes.

The GSP 601 includes white features paired with black accents and interchangeable copper-coloured side plates.

The GSP 602 displays gloss navy exteriors set against bold brandy-coloured around-ear coupling pads.

Built with the same features as the GSP 600, the 601 and 602 both offer durable design and boast ergonomic leatherette earpads with adjustable pressure to ensure sound attenuation in noisy environments.

Each headset’s flexible boom arm microphone delivers broadcast-quality audio designed for passive background noise reduction, paired with a lift-to-mute feature. Similarly, the right outer earcup is equipped with a volume wheel for on-the-fly adjustments.

The headsets use an interchangeable one or two-prong 3.5 mm cable to connect to PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and all other consoles and mobile devices with a 3.5 mm jack input.

The Epos website explains the company’s approach to audio balance when it comes to gaming headsets:

“Epos gaming headsets are developed with a focus on the natural reproduction of audio. We believe that audio should sound as close to real life as possible and we tune our headsets to have a balanced sound, so no one frequency overpowers the others. Having a headset that is not tuned in a natural and balanced way will greatly impact your gaming experience.

“It might seem enticing to listen to a headset that has a powerful bass response, but it can have negative consequences to every other detail in the audio by muffling or even completely drowning them out. Overpowering bass can create an effect called masking or shadowing. The shadow effect impacts audio by making it harder to hear sound cues in the higher frequencies.”

While both the earcups and the connection cable are replaceable, in case of damage, wear and tear or preference, the microphone is built-in to the unit and non-removable.

The Epos I Sennheiser GSP 601 and GSP 602 are now available on the Epos website, or other retailers at a suggested price of NZ$‌349.00/AU$319.