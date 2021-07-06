Today
Story image
Shopify
Commerce Systems
Online shopping

Shopify unveils major platform investments and upgrades

By Shannon Williams

Shopify has announced a new set of platform investments, the largest to date for e-commerce platform. 

In 2020, more than 450 million people checked out on Shopify, and the company processed nearly $120 billion in Gross Merchandise Volume.

"As the world's commerce platform, we keep innovating to give entrepreneurs endless possibilities to creatively present their brands and grow their businesses," Shopify says says. 

"With a lens into the future where every merchant can tell their unique story, we are reinventing the internets commerce infrastructure like never before and calling on developers to help us build that future together."

"The internet is the world's largest city, and Shopify is building its commerce infrastructure," says Tobi Lutke, CEO of Shopify. 

"Especially over the past year, we saw independent businesses succeed by showing up creatively and uniquely in this city. The future of commerce on the internet relies on creative expression at every touchpoint," he says. 

"Together with developers, we are building the infrastructure to make this possible."

Shopify has unveiled these latest announcements:

Online Store 2.0

The biggest upgrade to Shopify's Liquid platform ever. According to the company, it features greater levels of flexibility and customisation so merchants can better showcase their brands, create unique online experiences, and integrate apps all without touching code. 

It is also launching a new set of developer features including sections on all pages to personalise every aspect of a store, a new editor experience, and theme app extensions.

The Shopify Theme Store will open for developer submissions on July 15. It is launching new developer tools and a new default theme that is faster: Dawn. These will make building themes significantly easier and provide merchants more creative options for their storefronts.

Custom Storefronts

Shopify has made major global infrastructure investments to get online stores and its GraphQL Storefront API within 50 milliseconds of every buyer on Earth. This includes expanding hosting regions to every continent, with Shopify commerce logic running in 100+ server locations that will directly serve API requests for Custom Storefronts for faster response times.

The company has also introduced Hydrogen, a new React framework for developers to build custom storefronts (launching soon), as well as Oxygen, its future hosting platform for custom storefronts on Shopify.

Metafields and Custom Content

With support for additional Metafields, merchants can now add their own attributes to models like products and product variants, with support for other models like customers and orders coming later this year.

Custom Content, coming soon, will be built on top of the new Metafields infrastructure and will serve as Shopify's Content Management platform. It will allow merchants to store content of any format within Shopify.

Checkout

Shopify Checkout will be faster, giving any shop the capacity to handle tens of thousands of purchases per minute. 

"Shopify's goal is for a single merchant to be able to sell 300,000 pairs of sneakers in just over eight minutes, and for each individual shop to have the ability to handle as much sales volume as we served across all of Shopify at the peak of Black Friday Cyber Monday in 2020," the company explains.

Checkout Extensions allows developers to securely build apps into Shopify Checkout. These checkout customisations will also work in Shop Pay.

Shopify Scripts are now easier to build and more powerful than ever for developers creating unique checkout experiences for Shopify Plus brands.

The Payments Platform is a way to integrate third-party payment gateways into Shopify Checkout, unlocking new sales growth opportunities for merchants.

Developer-Entrepreneurs

Developers who build for the Shopify App Store will now pay 0% revenue share for the first $1M they earn annually on the platform starting on August 1. That is down from 20%. The $1M benchmark resets annually.

The same 0% revenue share model will also be available to Theme Store developers.

"Commerce is rapidly evolving for merchants all over the globe," says Lutke. 

"These updates mean more merchants will have their diverse needs met through a larger selection of apps and themes, and developers will have more entrepreneurial opportunities than ever before."

Related stories
Rejoice! Amazon Australia opens to New Zealand customers>>
Mobile app growth up by 31% according to new report >>
Mistrust amongst online shoppers over data privacy fears>>
Virtual shopping, augmented reality could soon replace tactile shopping - study>>
Shopify expansion fast-forwards 10 years as NZ retailers rush to go digital>>
Retailers must change mindset in wake of COVID-19>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
D-Link
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router
The D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router is a no-nonsense solution for everyday home internet use.>>
Story image
Remote Working
More Boomers than Zoomers want to work from home
"Employees are pushing for businesses to utilise their tech investments and adopt hybrid working.">>
Story image
Surveillance
Data requests to Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft triple as surveillance escalates
"An increasing number of governments are deploying a range of surveillance technologies under the promise of maintaining order and public safety.">>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new innovations in Teams designed to empower hybrid work
"The developments will unlock better, and more rich, hybrid meeting experiences for everyone.">>
Story image
Robotics
Hyundai Group buys Boston Dynamics as SoftBank faces mass layoffs
SoftBank purchased Boston Dynamics from Alphabet in 2017, also for an undisclosed amount. Four years later, Boston Dynamics has been sold again.>>
Story image
Buy now, pay later
Payments industry 'flying blind' as vulnerable consumers get caught in BNPL debt
"This is building up to be a trainwreck for vulnerable customers and the question for regulators is whether they will prevent substantial consumer detriment.">>
Story image
Microsoft
Windows 11 build and screenshots leaked
Screenshots of the upcoming OS were posted on Chinese social media site Baidu. >>
Story image
Cyberbullying
Almost 300% increase in harmful online content cases reported during pandemic
 "Although the report indicates the web is still awash with harmful and inappropriate content, it is a positive sign public awareness around this important issue is increasing.">>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Avast finds cybercriminals are targeting gamers with cryptomining malware
Avast finds cybercriminals are targeting gamers using cracked games with cryptomining malware Crackonosh.>>
Story image
Super Mario
Twice the awesomeness: LEGO Super Mario and Luigi make 2-player mode a reality
When Mario and Luigi team up with one another, they share rewards (and collect extra for syncing actions like flipping, jumping, and walking).>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NVIDIA's AI Launchpad enables instant AI infrastructure for enterprises 
NVIDIA has released AI Launchpad, an end-to-end hardware and software stack giving enterprises immediate access to NVIDIA-powered infrastructure and software.>>
Story image
Sony
Hands-on review: Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Headphones
I was very pleasantly surprised with the Sony WF-1000XM4. They sound great, they look great and they do noise cancelling right.>>
Story image
LinkedIn
LinkedIn data from 700 million users for sale on hacking forum
LinkedIn is facing its second leak in two months, this time with the data of 700 million users posted online.  >>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
UNESCO submits draft recommendations for ethical usage of AI
The draft includes a framework to ‘ensure digital transformations promote human rights and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals’.>>
Story image
Broadband
Vodafone launches unlimited 4G broadband
"Just as most New Zealanders don’t own a Tesla, they don’t need blisteringly fast or expensive internet either.">>
Story image
Stalkerware
Threats of stalking and doxing still loom on dating apps>>
Story image
Lenovo
Lenovo releases latest generation of mobile workstations, targeted at hybrid workers>>
Story image
Nintendo Switch
Hands-on review: Fixture S1 Mount and S1 Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch>>
Story image
DDoS
Warning: Fancy Lazarus DDoS extortion group resurfaces>>
Story image
5G
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network>>
Story image
Amazon Echo
Review: Amazon Echo Show 8 plays your media, controls your home, and watches your dog>>
Story image
BYOD / Bring Your Own Device
Rapid device adoption reveals massive security gaps across BYOD initiatives>>
Story image
LEGO
Game review: Lego Builder’s Journey (PC)>>
Story image
Gaming
Gamers suffer highest growth in cyberattacks during COVID pandemic>>
Story image
LEGO
A peek inside the world of LEGO VIDIYO>>
Story image
Malware
Adware, fake apps and banking trojans targeting Android devices>>
Story image
Sports
Game preview: OlliOlli World (PC)>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Biomutant (PC)>>
Story image
Xbox
Game review: Subnautica - Below Zero (PS4/PS5)>>
Story image
Malware
Sophos uncovers unusual malware targeting users of pirated software>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber stalking rampant amongst young New Zealanders - study>>
Story image
5G
5G mobile subscriptions predicted to exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021>>
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: Dyson V15 Detect - why your home isn't as clean as you thought>>
More stories