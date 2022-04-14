FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Drones
Smartphone
Review
Gaming
Augmented Reality
Story image
Accenture
Fraud
Cybersecurity
Consumer

Significant spike in consumer fraud, new report finds

By Shannon Williams
Yesterday

Reported cases of consumer fraud more than tripled in the years 2020-2021 from prior years, according to a new report by Accenture.

The increase represents a growing challenge for public safety agencies to find new strategies to counter the trend.

The report, Cracking the Code on Consumer Fraud, compiled data from eight developed nations (Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, United Kingdom, and the United States) on consumer fraud, defined as any fraud directly targeting citizens and excluding fraud targeting government agencies and companies. 

Reports of such fraud increased at an estimated 6.8% rate annually during 2013-2019 and then increased to a 22.5% annual growth rate yearly during 2020-2021 in parallel with the large shift of workers and consumers to digital channels and greater use of technology during the pandemic.

“Our analysis revealed the cost of consumer fraud during the pandemic exceeded the level seen over six years prior to 2020,” says James Slessor, Accenture’s global lead for public safety. 

“With this type of crime growing so intensely, we urge public safety leaders and their partners to evolve and intensify efforts to combat the trend and reduce its impact on consumers, businesses and national economies," he says.

The report includes scenarios forecasting consumer fraud rates over the next five years. Under the most optimistic scenario, the annual growth rate of consumer fraud would fall to the pre-pandemic level of 6.8%. The most pessimistic scenario projects continued growth at the rate seen during the pandemic of more than 22%. 

“We found that approximately 7% of the population across the countries we studied were affected by consumer fraud in the years preceding the pandemic, and that will increase by 2027 to 17% under the most optimistic scenario and 24% under the pessimistic outlook,” says Slessor. 

“It’s no longer a question of ‘will fraud continue to rise?’ but more a matter of how fast and how high, and the pressing need to better address the growth of this type of crime.”

Accenture’s report points to a range of activities that public safety agencies can consider elevating to counter consumer fraud. While countries and agencies studied were found to be at widely varying levels of maturity, in terms of their approaches and capabilities to fight fraud, the report offers a framework to build more effective operational response systems regardless of the current status of efforts within specific countries.

Areas of operational response to consumer fraud fall into three categories: collect and analyse intelligence, detect and investigate incidents of fraud, and (when possible) prevent and disrupt attempts before fraud occurs. The report calls out four areas of opportunity – citizens, partners, workforce, and technology – and offers guidance for steps to expand efforts in each area of opportunity across the breadth of operational response categories.

“In light of the fast rise and already massive extent of consumer fraud, we are calling for more of an intelligence-led, proactive and collaborative path forward,” Slessor says. 

“As consumer fraud becomes more intrusive, sophisticated and spans across borders, our call is to elevate efforts with a whole-ecosystem approach in which governments and many partners work together to innovate and deter fraud.”

Related stories
Russian, Ukraine-themed war lure of choice for cyber espionage
The future of digital identity: the need for systems reform
NZ Windows users at risk of devastating cyber attacks
Kiwis being defrauded at record levels since COVID-19 began
Budget boost promises better cybersecurity for our health system
How safe is New Zealand’s disabled community online?
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Intel Core i7-12700 CPU
Intel’s middle-of-the-road 12th generation Core i7-12700 offers performance at a lower price than the pricey Core i9 for users that are not fussed by overclocking.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Significant spike in consumer fraud, new report finds
Reported cases of consumer fraud more than tripled in the years 2020-2021 from prior years, according to a new report by Accenture.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Series X)
The Lego Star Wars games have always been popular with both kids and adults as they are a cute way to relive the famous movies.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Weird West (PlayStation 4)
There have been many games released over the years based on the wild west era, but Weird West is one of the most unique.
Story image
PC Hardware
Hands-on review: Terra Master TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay DAS
Terra Master’s TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay direct-attached storage box is designed with the creative professional in mind
Story image
Cybersecurity
Budget boost promises better cybersecurity for our health system
$75.7 million, over three years was pledged, specifically to upgrade cybersecurity tools and improve training, awareness and incident management capability in the Ministry itself, within the 20 District Health Boards and at the primary health and community care levels
Story image
Cyber warfare
Native technologies used in Russia-Ukraine cyber attacks
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is raging not only in the physical realm, but also on the cyber front.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Grid Legends (PC)
Is Codemasters’ latest entry in its Grid road-racing series ready for another lap or is it time to pit in? We find out. 
Story image
PNY
Hands-on review: 128GB PNY Elite-X microSDXC Flash Card
PNY continues to liven up its product range with the Elite-X microSD card. We were sent the 128GB version to check out.
Story image
Phishing
Kiwis being defrauded at record levels since COVID-19 began
"We are seeing scams becoming very highly sophisticated, which makes them hard to spot and it unfortunately means more Kiwis are being caught out."
Story image
Adobe
Adobe, BMW expand partnership to deliver personal digital experiences
The partnership will produce seamless online and offline experiences including customised vehicles, doorstop delivery and post-purchase services.
Story image
Commerce Commission
Kiwis are switched on when it comes to telecommunications
The Commerce Commission says New Zealanders know what they want when it comes to telecommunications. They like new technology and the ability to use it flexibly.
Story image
Cybersecurity
5 online scam red flags - signs you’re dealing with scammers
No matter who the victim is or how sophisticated the scheme may be, there is always a way to sniff out fraud before it’s too late.
Story image
Gaming
The Quarry re-imagines the teen slasher movie genre as a video game
British game studio Supermassive Games has quickly gained quite a reputation for its dramatic horror games.
Story image
Apple
IDC reports NZ smartphone market struggled in 2021
According to a new report from IDC, supply issues and lockdowns caused a 3.6% decrease in delivered units of smartphone shipments.
Story image
Gaming
Study reveals Minecraft the hardest mobile game ever
According to a study by Mozillion, Minecraft: Pocket Edition tops the list as both the most searched for game and the one players need help with and try to cheat the most.
Story image
Memory
Space ready DDR4 memory with 4GB storage capacity
Continuing the progression of Teledyne e2v Semiconductors, the company is now shipping flight models of its Space DDR4 memory solution.
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: The rotating Amazon Alexa Echo Show 10
When you speak to your Echo 10, the screen automatically rotates to face you, and will continue rotating to follow you around the room as you move.
Story image
Gaming
Ubisoft cloud-native technology changes how games are created and played
Ubisoft has unveiled Ubisoft Scalar, a cloud-native technology that the company says will change the way games are made and experienced.
Story image
GeForce
COLORFUL launches GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series Graphics Cards
PC component manufacturer, Colorful Technology, has launched its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti series of graphics cards.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (PC)
The ever-expanding Serious Sam first-person shooter franchise gets another entry with Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Panasonic 65" JZ980 OLED 4K Smart TV
We got our hands on one of the most impressive Smart TV’s Panasonic has ever produced. Ever Kiwi household should take note.
Story image
Webcam
Hands-on review: OBSBOT Tiny 4K PZT Webcam
We get our hands on a very reasonably priced business webcam with a bunch of unique features driven by artificial inteligence.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Xbox Series X)
There have been many Final Fantasy spin-off games released over the years, with varying degrees of success.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe unveils new AI innovations for personalising experiences
The new capabilities were built upon hundreds of artificial intelligence and machine learning innovations, according to Adobe.
Story image
Panasonic
Hands-on review: Panasonic SC-GN01E Wearable Speaker
I thought I had seen it all. That was until I came across the Panasonic SC-GN01E Wearable Speaker also known as “ The SoundSlayer”. 
Story image
Gaming
Razer sees 33% year-on-year growth in latest results
Razer has released its full-year results for the financial year ended December 31 2021, seeing 33.3% year-on-year growth driven by pandemic demand.
Story image
Epson
Epson launches its most advanced home theatre projector to date
Epson has launched its most advanced home theatre projector to date, with the release of the EH-LS12000B 4K PRO-UHD Home Theatre Laser Projector.
Story image
scam
Crypto scam targets dating app users on iPhone and Android
A new international cryptocurrency trading scam called CryptoRom targets iPhone and Android users through popular dating apps.
Booster
Booster Innovation Fund. A fund of Kiwi ingenuity – for Kiwi investors.
Link image
Invest in tech behind motion-capture gloves that will enable the Metaverse, and other leading edge Kiwi innovations
booster.co.nz
Learn more
Story image
Cybersecurity
The future of digital identity: the need for systems reform
Identity credentialing, proving you are who you say you are, needs to catch up to the technologies available. Currently, most organisations use simple means.
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra GN PanaCast 20 webcam
We get our hands on a Danish-designed high end webcam that has some rather unique artificial intelligence (AI) features.
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ Windows users at risk of devastating cyber attacks
"While businesses are less at risk of encountering a threat than consumers, they more often than not have more to lose if they do fall victim."
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: QuietOn 3 sleeping earbuds
If you’re a city dweller like me, you might be used to the noise of traffic waking you up now and again, especially if your apartment lacks air conditioning and the weather is as humid as it has been in Auckland this summer.
Story image
Metaverse
Adobe empowers brands to succeed in the metaverse
Adobe has announced a series of innovations, integrations and investments designed to position brands to succeed in the metaverse.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Reflect Flow PRO earbuds
The Flow PRO are waterproof, true wireless, noise cancelling earbuds designed specifically for active sport. I've finally found my true match.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Norton 360 Premium
So it's been about a month since I reviewed Norton 360 for Gamers, and to my surprise, that was mostly a pleasant experience.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X)
For the umpteenth time since the game’s original launch back in September 2013, I find myself playing another polished-up version of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Monster Energy Supercross 5 (Xbox Series X)
Supercross is a sport that isn’t very popular here in New Zealand, but it has a large following over in the United States.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 85 wireless headset
On behalf of remote workers and those trapped on endless video conferences, we check out a high end headset from the Danish manufacturer Jabra
Story image
Finance
Open finance set to benefit New Zealand consumers - report
Open finance is expected to become the standard for consumers' financial welfare and empowerment, according to an Aotearoa fintech research report.
Story image
Cybersecurity
How safe is New Zealand’s disabled community online?
According to the Office for Disability Issues (ODI), those with disabilities account for 25% of Aotearoa's population, so what are we doing to ensure the safety of this community online?
Story image
Smartphone
New technology from OPPO extends the life of lithium batteries
OPPO's Battery Health Engine extends the life of lithium batteries for better user experience and environment sustainability.
Story image
HCL
HCL brings TechBee IT education programme to New Zealand
HCL is bringing its TechBee early career programme to NZ in an effort to help close the country's IT skill gap.