Skinny ups it game with new endless data plans

Skinny has unveiled the details of its new Endless Data plans.

The telecommunications provider says it is looking to make running out of data a thing of the past, with new plans aiming to provide more flexibility and freedom for Skinny customers with an endless supply of data at some of the lowest prices in New Zealand.

The Endless Data plans join Skinny's popular range of Prepay options. Starting at just $36, the cheapest Endless offering in New Zealand, the new plans provide an endless supply of data with Max Speeds reduced after a set amount.

"This means Skinny customers can stream, scroll, share, swipe and like to their hearts content without worrying about running out," the company says.

Steve Imm, Skinny marketing lead says Skinny is pleased to now offer endless data at some of the lowest prices available, so Skinny customers can do more of what they love.

"Skinny is all about putting our customer needs first and we know our customers love using data to go about their daily lives," he says.

"Whether it is scrolling through social media, watching videos or listening to music, data is something that we all increasingly rely on particularly at the moment as we spend more time on our phone for entertainment and to connect with people," Imm says.

"There is nothing worse than running out of data mid-FaceTime or as you make your way from A to B - now Skinny customers on our Endless Data plans will never be caught short with an endless supply of data to keep them connected," he adds.



On the $36 Endless Data plan, max speeds reduce after 4.5GB. The $46 option sees speeds reduced after 12GB and the $70 option has max speeds reduced after 40GB. Each plan offers unlimited calls and texts to New Zealand and Australia and renews every four weeks.

Endless Weekly is also available for $20 per week with max speeds reduced after 10GB.

In April, Spark and Skinny launched new 240GB wireless broadband plans. Priced from $89.99 on Spark and from $59 on Skinny, this new plan will make wireless broadband a great option for customers who want a new generation broadband option but need plentiful supplies of data.

The 240GB wireless broadband plan won’t be available to all wireless broadband customers at this stage.

Customers with higher capped plans tend to use their data for more data-intensive activities that need to be supported by greater data capacity.

The stronger the mobile signal is on a property, the better Spark can support that kind of usage, so they’re initially just making this an option for customers in urban wireless broadband areas whose homes and businesses have good coverage, where they’re confident they can offer a great experience.