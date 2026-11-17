Analysis from Evnex of its home charging network suggests some electric vehicle owners in Australia could pay up to $600 more a year by charging at peak times. The data covers more than 20,000 connected home chargers across Australia and New Zealand.

About 80% of charging across the network now takes place during off-peak periods, indicating many households are shifting demand to cheaper electricity windows. Separate modelling based on published time-of-use tariffs found that a household charging entirely at peak rates could pay about $600 a year more for the same driving, while a typical peak-heavy household could pay around $320 more than one using a smart charging schedule.

The figures add to growing attention on the running costs of electric vehicles as more Australian households weigh not only the price of the vehicle itself, but also the cost of charging it at home. Evnex linked the findings to tariff structures that vary by time of day, as well as free daytime electricity offers available to some households in parts of Australia.

Battery electric vehicles accounted for almost one in four new vehicles sold in Australia in October, according to Evnex. Since July, eligible households in New South Wales, South East Queensland and South Australia have had access to three hours of free daytime electricity under the Federal Government's Solar Sharer Offer.

Ed Harvey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Evnex, said the timing of charging can have a large effect on annual household energy bills because vehicle batteries represent a flexible source of electricity demand.

"Most households can't move their cooking or evening heating into a cheap power window. An EV is different. It sits in the driveway for hours, it doesn't care when it charges, and a smart charger moves that charging to the cheapest window automatically," Harvey said.

He also set out the arithmetic behind the estimate.

"A typical EV uses around 2,000 kilowatt-hours a year. Pay 30 cents for that electricity and it costs you $600. Pay 15 cents and it's $300. Same car, same driving, half the bill," Harvey said.

Tariff shifts

The analysis suggests home charging is becoming more closely tied to electricity market pricing, with consumers responding to off-peak rates and offers that reward daytime consumption. That could make charging strategy a more important factor in the total cost of owning an electric vehicle, particularly for drivers who cover predictable daily distances and can leave their vehicles plugged in for long periods.

Households considering free daytime electricity plans should compare the full structure of those tariffs, including supply charges and prices outside the free period, Evnex said. The company argued that headline offers do not automatically translate into lower annual bills if households use most of their electricity at other times.

Evnex also pointed to rooftop solar as another route to lower charging costs, especially for people who are home during the day and can direct surplus generation into a vehicle rather than exporting it to the grid.

One example cited by Evnex was Alister Randell, a rural Queensland EV owner who switched to an electric vehicle when fuel prices rose. He had previously relied on a standard wall socket before using a smart charger to divert excess rooftop solar into the vehicle.

"I had all this solar hitting my roof in the middle of the day while I was home. I picked Evnex because I knew their charger could find that excess solar and send it straight into my car, a whole lot quicker and a whole lot more efficiently," Randell said.

Network scale

Evnex said its chargers have supplied more than 75 GWh of electricity across Australia and New Zealand since the first delivery of its products. It said that volume is equivalent to about 450 million kilometres of driving.

The business was founded in Christchurch in 2014 and says it now has more than 20,000 chargers installed across Australia and New Zealand, supported by a team of 48. Its products are designed to schedule charging around cheaper periods, use excess solar generation and avoid overloading household power supplies.

Harvey said the findings show charging behaviour, not just driving behaviour, is becoming central to the economics of electric vehicle ownership.