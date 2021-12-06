Story image
Smartphone
IDC
COVID-19
5G infrastructure

Smartphone shipments to grow despite supply chain constraints

By Ryan Morris-Reade, Today

Shipments of smartphones will grow 5.3% year over year in 2021, reaching 1.35 billion shipments, according to new forecasts from IDC.

However, due to the lower than expected third quarter and continued component shortages and logistical challenges, which may not improve until mid-2022, IDC has lowered its growth forecast for 2021 and 2022 from 7.4% and 3.4% to 5.3% and 3.0%, respectively.

Looking at 2023 and beyond, IDC continues to expect a modest but healthy 3.5% five-year compound annual growth rate fuelled by pent-up demand, declining average sale prices, and continued transition from feature phones to smartphones.

"Although we expected a slowdown in the third quarter, the market declined by almost twice the projected rate as the supply chain, and logistical challenges hit every major player in the market," says IDC research director, Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, Nabila Popal. 

"Moreover, the shortage is more heavily concentrated on 4G components than 5G, which will impact vendors with a higher portfolio mix of 4G devices than vendors with a higher proportion of 5G models. These challenges surrounding 4G components have shifted our short-term forecast for Android more than iOS, which is now primarily 5G," Popal says.

"On the positive side, this is expected to accelerate the jump to 5G, which is now forecast to be almost 60% of worldwide shipments by this time next year, slowing the decline in smartphone ASPs over the forecast period."

Heading into the holiday quarter, all regions are forecast to see a single-digit decline with the most significant decreases expected in Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) (APeJC) and China, where shipments will be down 9.1% and 8.4% year over year respectively. 

However, due to the robust growth in the first half of this year, all regions except China will finish 2021 on a positive note. Within China, a slowdown in consumer demand will have shipments finishing flat to slightly lower in 2021 (-0.2% year over year) and 2022 (-0.6% year over year). 

Demand in all other regions remains strong with almost no channel inventory as supply continues to be less than demand. IDC expects this unmet demand will be pushed forward into the coming quarters and years, contributing to healthy long-term growth.

5G devices are expected to deliver year-over-year growth of 117% in 2021, driven by a supply-side push from both vendors and channels. The shift to 5G translates to greater revenues for most vendors compared to more affordable 4G devices, which saw a year-over-year decline of 22.5% in shipments. 

5G-powered smartphones are expected to have a $643 ASP in 2021, which is 1.7% higher than 2020, thanks to the massive success of iPhone 12 and 13 devices that are all 5G. By the end of the forecast period, IDC expects the 5G ASP to drop to $416. 

The ASP for 4G devices is expected to reach $204 in 2021, down 26.5% compared to 2020, and fall to $109 by the end of the forecast period. China is forecast to be the largest market for 5G smartphones in 2021 with 46.9% of shipments, followed by the United States at 16.1% and APeJC at 12.8%. However, China's share is expected to drop to 30.5% by 2025 as other regions ramp up their 5G networks and connectivity.

"As with our previous forecast, 2021 will represent peak average selling prices as Android will end the year at $265 while iOS climbs to a staggering $950," says IDC research director, Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, Anthony Scarsella.

"The continued demand for premium models in developed markets has 2021 ASPs growing 11.4% to $382, up from $343 one year ago. In addition, the record-breaking $950 ASP for iOS in 2021 has Apple controlling nearly 43% of all smartphone revenues despite only a 17.1% market share. 

"However, moving forward, prices in the overall market will slowly fall as 5G devices will decline 14.5% in 2022 while 4G devices drop more than 18% next year as the market continues to shift towards 5G."

Related stories
Security flaw identified in smartphone chip used in Android devices>>
Gartner: Global smartphone market impacted by supply chain disruption>>
Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite>>
29-year-old EY finalist founded and bootstrapped world's fastest-growing pdf software company>>
AI modeled on the spread of human viruses to combat cyber attacks>>
Online auction to help struggling Kiwi hospo businesses>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Mobile Commerce
Mobile e-commerce: In-app shopping set to reach an all-time high
In-app shopping has seen significant growth over the past year, and a new study by Adjust and Sensor Tower has predicted that based on 2020 trends, ​​this year's shopping season is set to reach an all-time high. >>
Story image
Ericsson
New Ericsson mobility report highlights mobile data traffic increase and significant 5G uptake
The recent Ericsson mobility report has signalled a significant growth in mobile data traffic over the last 10 years, with an increase over 300-fold.>>
Story image
Phishing
Cybersecurity experts urge caution as phishing attacks surge
Phishing was one of the highest incident categories from October to December last year.>>
Story image
Remote Working
29-year-old EY finalist founded and bootstrapped world's fastest-growing pdf software company
Kiwi entrepreneur Max Ferguson, founder of software company Lumin, is a finalist in the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.>>
Story image
Online shopping
2021 the year of retention for retailers - report
Transparent delivery, flexible payment options and website speed are key factors driving online shoppers.>>
Story image
Data Protection
The GDPR and NZ: Why this relationship is so important to the future of data privacy in Aotearoa
In 2018, a new unprecedented data privacy law took the EU and, by association, the rest of the world by storm.>>
Story image
2degrees
2degrees goes live with its 5G network
Ahead of the scheduled Q1 2022 customer launch, the 2degrees 5G network has been switched on in central Auckland and Wellington for testing and optimisation. >>
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber threats escalating as alliances between threat actors grow
Scammers too band together in clans to automate and streamline fraudulent operations.>>
Story image
Phishing
Spike in phishing scams expected ahead of holiday shopping season
Consumers are being warned to prepare for a spike in phishing attacks this holiday season, with cybercriminals expected to impersonate delivery companies.>>
Story image
Phishing
The most wonderful time of the year - for cybercriminals
For cybercriminals, it is the season to scam millions of dollars from unsuspecting people and companies. >>
Story image
Glitch
'Such a mess' - IT teams work overnight to fix immigration glitch
Immigration advisers have described the first day of the country's new residence scheme as a shambles.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
New variants of Android spyware linked to advanced persistent threat
"The attackers use social engineering to lure victims into granting the permissions needed to see into every corner of their digital life.">>
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe welcomes public feedback on draft of Code of Practice for Online Safety and Harms
The code aims to establish a self-regulatory framework to protect New Zealanders from online harm and harmful content.>>
Story image
CERT NZ
It's Fraud Awareness Week: How you can steer clear of scams and fraud
"If you control the amount of information you release, you can reduce the chance of someone stealing your identity.”>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Samsung outlines cybersecurity strategy for devices
"While we are generally more mindful today of the dangers posed by hackers to our laptops and computers, we also need to recognise that smartphones are prone to cyberattacks as well.">>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom unveils a load of new updates and features>>
Story image
Review
Tech junkies rejoice: The Dux Backpack is a tech fortress you can take anywhere>>
Story image
Ransomware
High profile attacks, ransomware gangs and weaponisation part of cybersecurity predictions for 2022>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Dynabook expands Satellite Pro notebook range in A/NZ region>>
Story image
Phishing
Shoppers warned against scams ahead of Black Friday, holiday shopping season>>
Story image
Graduate
Qual IT launches new graduate program to combat growing IT skill shortage>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Five industrial robotics trends during times of digital transformation>>
Story image
InternetNZ
Better consultation needed for new Online Safety Code>>
Story image
Apple
Gartner: Global smartphone market impacted by supply chain disruption>>
Story image
Phishing
Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite>>
Story image
App tourism
App tourism is on the rise according to new report>>
Story image
Mobile Security
Cyber attacks increase, despite growing threat awareness in APAC region>>
Story image
Fibre
Fibre the most environmentally friendly broadband option according to new research>>
Story image
Grover
New Grover study reveals cost impact of consumer electronics around the globe.>>
Story image
Gaming
Fortnite goes down under with new Aussie and NZ update>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard>>
Story image
Smartphone
Security flaw identified in smartphone chip used in Android devices>>
Story image
Gaming
Real-life NZ tractor converted into Farming Simulator 22 game controller>>
More stories