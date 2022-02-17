Snapchat and Ticketmaster announce new media innovation

Snapchat and Ticketmaster have announced a partnership that is set to change the ways of event commerce and media.

The new technology uses a first-of-its-kind Map Layer and in-app Mini that not only matches Snapchatters with events they might like based on their indicated preferences but also allows them to swipe left and right on upcoming shows they are suggested. It will also discover events nearby with their friends, using features similar to the current snap map system.

Along with purchasing tickets through the linked Ticketmaster site, they can also interact with other fans and access show related content.

Ticketmaster Mini will be accessible through the rocket Icon in chat, and snapchatters will complete a brief survey on their music tastes and preferences.

After being given choices on what they would like, users have the ability to see if their friends have chosen similar shows. They can then even invite their friends and start a guest list via chat or post directly to their story to express their interest.

Ticketmaster EVP of distributed commerce Dan Armstrong says looking for new ways to promote live events is crucial in engaging new audiences and expanding the reach of the events industry.

"Ticketmaster builds partnerships and product solutions that put our clients' live events in front of the most engaged, likely ticket buyers. Working with Snap enables us to deeply engage a new generation of event goers."

He also says that younger generations are looking more to social media to find live experiences, and tapping into this market will help all those involved create better, more engaging solutions and experiences.

"As digital natives, Gen Z is highly influenced by what they discover and share online with their friends. Discovering a cool show on your Snap Map, and sharing it with your friends via the Tickematcher Mini, provides a whole new way for us to help artists, teams and venues connect with this important demographic," he says.

"We're thrilled to partner with Snap on a groundbreaking new product, inspiring a new generation to fall in love with going to live events."

The new tech will be live in more than 20 countries and starts its widespread rollout on 16 February.

It will be the first time Snapchat has integrated a partner to Snap Map through our new Layers technology, marking a significant milestone for Snap Map as a product. Ticketmaster is currently the world's largest ticket marketplace and operates across 30 different countries.