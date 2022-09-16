SoftBank introduces an AI-powered floor cleaning robot

SoftBank Robotics Australia has announced Scrubber 50, developed by Gausium Robotics at ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo in Sydney. Supplied by GERMii Australia, Scrubber 50 addresses staffing issues and helps cleaning and facility management industries in Australia.

Scrubber 50 is an automated AI-powered floor cleaning robot with sensors, including six cameras (3D/2D) and a LiDAR sensor. While cleaning, it automatically detects and avoids people, obstacles, and other objects. The robot runs on a 60Ah lithium-ion battery to ensure a high productivity charge. Scrubber 50 docks itself to charge its batteries and empties and rinses its tank. Additionally, it features an environmentally friendly design with four filters mounted inside the robot that can filter collected waste into fresh water to reuse for cleaning.

SoftBank Robotics says the robot requires low maintenance and is easily monitored by operators through an interactive fleet management system.

Another feature, lift integration, cleans different levels of a building autonomously, suitable for use in facilities such as commercial, warehouses, offices, supermarkets, hotels, and hospitals.

“SoftBank Robotics is committed to leveraging the best new and emerging technological innovations to provide solutions for today’s problems. It is increasingly important to find smart solutions to support businesses, employees and members of the public alike to accelerate productivity. We are pleased to debut Scrubber 50 at the ISSA Exhibition in Australia. With robotics we have the power of AI and automation to enable us to meet the demands of this new world,” says Kenichi Yoshida, Chief Business Officer, SoftBank Robotics Group.

“At Gausium, our solutions are developed to improve all elements of facilities management by streamlining efficiencies, saving costs and supporting the workforce to upskill and increase productivity. Our products are best in class when it comes to combining navigation with artificial intelligence. We are so pleased to work with SoftBank Robotics to bring this innovation to Australia,” says Allen Zhang, Chief of Overseas Business, Gausium Robotics.

GERMii Australia is working closely with customers across the facilities management industry to help fill service gaps. “GERMii is a 100% Australian owned technology and services company, and we’re seeing first-hand the impact that the staff and skills shortage is having on our customers in all industries,” says Harold Van Haltren, CEO, GERMii Australia.

“We are committed to delivering solutions that utilise AI technology to increase productivity by making better use of the limited labour pool available. Having a cobot, or AI co-worker, perform regular, routine duties supports existing staff and delivers longer term productivity gains for the business. The Scrubber 50 exceeded expectations in pre-launch trial and we can’t wait to roll it out more widely.”

SoftBank Robotics Group is a technology forward leader in robotics solutions.

Expanding with offices in Tokyo, Paris, London, San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Hongkong, Singapore, and Sydney, SoftBank Robotics Group is exploring and commercialising robotics solutions. There are over 35,000 SoftBank Robotics robots, Pepper, NAO, Whiz and Servi used in more than 70 countries worldwide and offer innovative applications relevant in retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management and cleaning.

Gausium Robotics innovates cleaning robots to help facility owners clean and manage their facilities through technology to save costs, upskill the workforce and increase overall productivity. Gausium Robotics yields unrivalled robotics solutions grounded on its technological edge in navigation and artificial intelligence.

GERMii is an Australian-headquartered engineering science and innovation company. Removing harsh chemicals and antivirals with clinically proven, independently verified UV-C handhelds, robotics modules, autoclave chambers and air conditioning technology.