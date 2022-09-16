FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
Robotics
AI
SoftBank
Cobot
Cleaning

SoftBank introduces an AI-powered floor cleaning robot

By Nadine Rogers
Yesterday

SoftBank Robotics Australia has announced Scrubber 50, developed by Gausium Robotics at ISSA Cleaning and Hygiene Expo in Sydney. Supplied by GERMii Australia, Scrubber 50 addresses staffing issues and helps cleaning and facility management industries in Australia.  

Scrubber 50 is an automated AI-powered floor cleaning robot with sensors, including six cameras (3D/2D) and a LiDAR sensor. While cleaning, it automatically detects and avoids people, obstacles, and other objects. The robot runs on a 60Ah lithium-ion battery to ensure a high productivity charge. Scrubber 50 docks itself to charge its batteries and empties and rinses its tank. Additionally, it features an environmentally friendly design with four filters mounted inside the robot that can filter collected waste into fresh water to reuse for cleaning.  

SoftBank Robotics says the robot requires low maintenance and is easily monitored by operators through an interactive fleet management system.

Another feature, lift integration, cleans different levels of a building autonomously, suitable for use in facilities such as commercial, warehouses, offices, supermarkets, hotels, and hospitals.  

“SoftBank Robotics is committed to leveraging the best new and emerging technological innovations to provide solutions for today’s problems. It is increasingly important to find smart solutions to support businesses, employees and members of the public alike to accelerate productivity. We are pleased to debut Scrubber 50 at the ISSA Exhibition in Australia. With robotics we have the power of AI and automation to enable us to meet the demands of this new world,” says Kenichi Yoshida, Chief Business Officer, SoftBank Robotics Group. 

“At Gausium, our solutions are developed to improve all elements of facilities management by streamlining efficiencies, saving costs and supporting the workforce to upskill and increase productivity. Our products are best in class when it comes to combining navigation with artificial intelligence. We are so pleased to work with SoftBank Robotics to bring this innovation to Australia,” says Allen Zhang, Chief of Overseas Business, Gausium Robotics.  

GERMii Australia is working closely with customers across the facilities management industry to help fill service gaps. “GERMii is a 100% Australian owned technology and services company, and we’re seeing first-hand the impact that the staff and skills shortage is having on our customers in all industries,” says Harold Van Haltren, CEO, GERMii Australia. 

“We are committed to delivering solutions that utilise AI technology to increase productivity by making better use of the limited labour pool available. Having a cobot, or AI co-worker, perform regular, routine duties supports existing staff and delivers longer term productivity gains for the business. The Scrubber 50 exceeded expectations in pre-launch trial and we can’t wait to roll it out more widely.”  

SoftBank Robotics Group is a technology forward leader in robotics solutions. 

Expanding with offices in Tokyo, Paris, London, San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Hongkong, Singapore, and Sydney, SoftBank Robotics Group is exploring and commercialising robotics solutions. There are over 35,000 SoftBank Robotics robots, Pepper, NAO, Whiz and Servi used in more than 70 countries worldwide and offer innovative applications relevant in retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management and cleaning. 

Gausium Robotics innovates cleaning robots to help facility owners clean and manage their facilities through technology to save costs, upskill the workforce and increase overall productivity. Gausium Robotics yields unrivalled robotics solutions grounded on its technological edge in navigation and artificial intelligence. 

GERMii is an Australian-headquartered engineering science and innovation company. Removing harsh chemicals and antivirals with clinically proven, independently verified UV-C handhelds, robotics modules, autoclave chambers and air conditioning technology. 

Related stories
D-Link launches new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range for better network solutions
Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity - Future Market Insights
Hands-on review: ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 PLUS
CarbonCrop launches native regeneration scheme, backed by AI
Adobe launches AI-powered updates to Photoshop and Lightroom
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua to map NZ's forest cover change
Top stories
Story image
Cloud platforms
Salesforce partners with Snowflake and introduces ‘Hire Me’ button
According to a recent Salesforce report, 73% of customers expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations
Story image
AI
SoftBank introduces an AI-powered floor cleaning robot
SoftBank Robotics says the robot requires low maintenance and is easily monitored by operators through an interactive fleet management system.
Story image
Commerce Commission
Commission cracks down on sales practices that mislead online shoppers
The Commerce Commission has issued a formal warning to online gift-box retailer, Occasion Box, for making false and unsubstantiated claims.
Story image
AI
D-Link launches new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range for better network solutions
D-Link has launched its new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range, with the company saying that it is the newest and fastest of the Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Cricut Maker 3 smart cutting machine
The Cricut Maker 3 is an intelligent electronic cutting machine that allows you to create a meaningful project in record time through powerful and versatile performance.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 gaming headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 is more than just a wired headset. Plugging the headset into a PC, using one of the included USB cables, creates a new audio device on your system.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Headset
The Quantum 350 positioned itself as the perfect balance between a great quality of sound and an affordable price compared to devices on the current market.
Story image
VR
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Flow headset
HTC Australia sent over one of their Vive Flow headsets plus a compatible Oppo mobile phone for me to try out “The immersive VR glasses for on-the-go wellness”.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stray (PlayStation 5)
Stray is a new unique 2022 video game where you control a cute ginger cat. As a person that feeds eight stray cats, I knew Stray was a game that I really needed to play.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 PLUS
Who hasn't wanted to own a powerful vacuum cleaner that fits perfectly into the design of their home?
Story image
Belkin
Hands-on review: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
With its sleek looks and innovative design, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Magsafe was an accessory found on the countertop of a Scandinavian kitchen.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Bonelk Gaming Laptop Stand
Nowadays, having a half-decent office setup at home is more important than ever. Australian company Bonelk targets both home workers and gamers with much of its range.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
Conversion kings Nixxies take Insomniac’s web-swinging PlayStation 5 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and polish it up for PC.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Campfire Audio X Astell & Kern Pathfinder earphones
The Pathfinder earphones, or IEMs (in-ear monitors), are a collaboration between premium earphone manufacturer Campfire Audio and the high-fidelity digital audio system gurus at Astell & Kern.
Story image
Bose
Hands-on review: Bose Frames Tempo Style Bluetooth audio sports sunglasses
The Bose Frames Tempo Style sunglasses look very good. The best-looking of the entire Frames range, in my opinion.
Story image
Smartphones
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone
With its new range of foldable phones, Samsung has definitely brought a vibrant new energy to the smartphone market.
Story image
Gaming
Six trends driving near-term adoption of metaverse technologies
Six trends are driving the use of metaverse technologies and will continue to drive its use over the next three to five years, according to Gartner.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Saints Row (PC)
The Saints are back in this reboot/prequel, of the over-the-top open-world crime series simply titled Saints Row.
Story image
Apple Watch
Apple announces the Apple watch series 8 and the new Apple watch SE
Apple has announced the Apple watch series 8 and the new Apple watch SE, which brings advanced technology and performance.  
Story image
AWS
AWS re/Start graduates to help fill the skills gap in Aotearoa
Amazon Web Services has recently celebrated the graduation of newly certified tech professionals from the AWS re/Start course in Aotearoa.
Story image
Education Perfect
Education Perfect accelerates Māori language through tech
"Having a well structured, informative and highly engaging course that is accessible to all of our employees was the initial draw card for our organisation."
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra Talk 65 headset
Jabra has always designed good-quality headphones, and they have taken this even further with their new essential headset for mobile workers.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Rollerdrome (PC)
The game’s visuals take the cel-shaded design style up a notch, looking more like comic book pages than an animated cartoon.
Story image
iOS
Apple reveals more details on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The company's recent announcement revealed that the new model will be the most advanced Pro line-up ever.
Story image
Smartphones
OPPO reveals new Smartphone, Pad and IoT products for Australasian market
The company has continued to expand its portfolio across this market, and VP Overseas Sales and Services Billy Zhang says that they will continue to look for new ways to provide options for customers.
Story image
5G
Vodafone NZ to switch off 3G network by end of 2024
Vodafone New Zealand intends to have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G by the end of August 2024, at which point it will begin to shut down its legacy 3G network.
Story image
Smartphones
OPPO releases ColorOS 13 operating system globally
OPPO has officially released the global version of its latest Android-based operating system, ColorOS 13.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Sweet Transit (PC Steam early access)
Team 17’s Sweet Transit invites players to build a thriving colony in a world whereby trains are the only form of transport.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop
Lenovo has already proven itself in 2-in-1 laptops but decided to push its lineup by launching the new Yoga 7i Gen.
Story image
Audio
Apple announces the next generation of AirPods Pro
Apple has announced the next generation of AirPods Pro. The company says the new technology harnesses the power of the new h2 chip, while also providing noise cancellation and a transparency mode. 
Story image
Broadband
Samsung and Spark switch on 5G in over 20 Auckland suburbs
This comes after a successful rollout of commercial 5G services in the urban areas of Auckland and Christchurch beginning in March 2021.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (PS4 & PS5)
Earlier this year, Bandai Namco already gave ‘90s kids something to celebrate when it released Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. This was a remake of the two original Klonoa games that were released for PSOne and PS2.
Story image
Huawei
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch Fit 2 and Huawei Band 7
Huawei has recently released a fresh line-up of products, and the new Watch Fit 2 and Band 7 are two options for anyone looking at buying a solid, affordable smart watch or fitness tracker in time for summer.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (PlayStation 5)
2022 comes around, and The Last of Us has been re-released again. Now you can play The Last of Us Part 1 remake exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.
Story image
5G infrastructure
Māori Spectrum shows potential of private 5G networks
5G mobile technology is being used to broadcast a Mau Rākau traditional Māori martial arts class filmed in Ngāruawāhia on Māori TV.  
Story image
Gaming
Norton research puts focus on metaverse safety for Kiwi gamers
The research highlights that gaming can come with significant security and privacy risks due to the millions of unique data points present in things like VR gaming.
Story image
SmartWatch
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch D smart watch
The Huawei Watch D is the latest flagship smart watch from the Chinese tech giant, and it's further proof that the company is more than capable of competing with the likes of Samsung and Apple in the highly competitive wearable market.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC
The DLC is based on the 3DS game Happy Home designer. Back then, while the game was popular, it was a little weird that the game was released as a standalone game.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 75 headphones
These new headphones are engineered to offer you a flexible and enjoyable experience through their impressive battery, connectivity, sound quality, and many other features.
Story image
iOS
Apple announces the new Apple watch ultra - For the outdoors
Suitable for water sports, it is a technical tool for adventurers and explorers, built with a compass app in watchOS 9.
Story image
Wireless technologies
Hands-on review: JBL Free WFH wireless headphones
Whether it’s a whiny husband, a clingy dog or a sick offspring, you will be happy to get some enforced peace and quiet, courtesy of JBL’s Free WFH Wireless headphones.
Story image
Sustainable IT
Aotearoa businesses sitting on untapped goldmine of old tech
Study finds New Zealand businesses are not truly aware of the economic benefits of sustainable e-waste management.