Sony expands X-Series portable speaker range with three new models

Sony has added to its X-Series portable speaker range with three new models.

The company says the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 all contain high-quality and powerful sound pressure due to X-Balanced Speaker Units. They also have a number of individual traits that help cement their place in the growing X-Series portfolio.

They say the SRS-XG300 will create clear high-frequency audio as a result of MEGA BASS and Tweeters. The LIVE SOUND features will also aim to recreate the unique atmosphere of live entertainment.

Users can also switch on the SRS-XG300's ambient illumination, which synchronises the lighting to the beat of the music.

Sony's Line-Shape Diffuser technology with the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 can also distribute sound evenly, reaching wider and further.

All models have a retractable handle, which aims to make it easier to carry around and with the handle down. The lightweight nature is said to add to portability in line with other Sony models.

The SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 also have been put through extensive shock testing to withstand the inevitable knocks, bumps and scrapes. This also comes in conjunction with all models having an IP67 rating.

All three speakers also boast longer-lasting battery life, with a single charge allowing users to power through any party. Fully charged, the SRS-XG300 offers 25-hours of play, the SRS-XE300 offers 24-hours of play, while the SRS-XE200 offers 16-hours of play.

All three speakers feature Quick Charging, so even when users are short on time, the music plays on. Quick Charging will give users up to 70-minutes of play from just a 10-minute charge.

Echo Cancelling is also featured in the three models, allowing two people to talk at the same time without cutting either of them off. For the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200, with the help of the MIC mute button, users can also mute in an instant.

Party Connect can combine 100 compatible wireless speakers with BLUETOOTH technology, and Stereo Pair can connect two speakers wirelessly. These features are activated in the Sony | Music Center app.

Sony has also said that they have retained its commitment to sustainable practice. On the internal parts of the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200, they have used recycled plastic and recycled paper for the individual packaging, including the tray. Each speaker's packaging comprises no more than 5% plastic materials.

The SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 will be available in Australia from July 2022. The SRS-XG300 will have an SRP of AUD$479.00 and be available in black & light grey.

The SRS-XE300 will have an SRP of AUD$319.00 and be available in black, light grey & blue, and the SRS-XE200 will have an SRP of AUD$249.00 and be available in black, light grey, blue & orange.