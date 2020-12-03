f5-nz logo
Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs

03 Dec 2020
Shannon Williams
Sony has announced it has added access to the Apple TV app on selected smart TVs in New Zealand. 

"The Apple TV app brings together ways to watch shows and movies in one place," Sony says. 

"The app features Apple TV+, Apple's new video subscription service offering original shows, movies and documentaries," the company explains.

Also on the Apple TV app, customers can subscribe to Apple TV channels, such as Tastemade and Mubi, and watch ad-free and on demand, directly on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

"We are thrilled to be offering the Apple TV app on our latest Sony X9000H series, with plans to roll out the app further on select models by the end of the year," says Aki Hosoda, Head of TV at Sony Australia and New Zealand.

"The Apple TV app will open up an even bigger world of entertainment allowing customers to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels and more, in addition to a whole range of entertainment apps available on our smart TVs," Hosoda explains.

Sony's smart TVs provide users with access to a range of content and services. Sony's smart TV users can browse the Apple TV app to buy or rent new and popular movies including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as enjoy personalised and curated recommendations and access their library of movie purchases from Apple, Sony says.

Select Sony TVs also support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. With AirPlay 2, customers can play videos and other content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to their smart TV. HomeKit allows customers to control Sony's smart TVs using the Home app or by asking Siri on their Apple devices.

Customers can subscribe to Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app on Sonys smart TVs, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including at tv.apple.com/nz, for $8.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

The Apple TV app will launch on Sony TV models including Z8H, A8H, X95H, X80H, Z9G, A9G, X95G, X85G, Z9F and A9F during the month of December. The firmware is now available via download and manual update from sony.co.nz.

