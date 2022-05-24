Sony launches LinkBuds S - the latest model in the series

Sony says its newest addition to the LinkBuds series, LinkBuds S, will give users a unique sound experience through sensor and spatial sound technology, even in AR games.

The company says LinkBuds S is perfect for streaming content all day long. It says the new product was designed for users to have a "never off" wearing experience.

Sony says its latest product is the world's smallest and lightest, noise-cancelling, Hi-Res, truly wireless headphones. LinkBuds S is 4.8 grams in weight and is shaped to match the human ear with an ergonomic design.

The company says users can enjoy their music, video or social media content just as the creator intended with Sony's highly acclaimed noise-cancelling technology and high-resolution capability.

With the help of a new 5mm driver unit, these small earbuds pack a punch, producing powerful bass and stunningly clear vocals despite their size.

The company says its Integrated Processor V1 also reduces distortion, and users can experience High-Resolution Audio Wireless through Sony's industry-adopted audio coding technology, LDAC.

But Sony says with the LinkBuds S, users can have the best of both worlds. The headphones have an ambient sound mode that allows them to interact with the world around them.

The company says its latest product can automatically switch between noise cancelling and ambient sound modes without users touching the headphones or accessing the phone itself.

Sony says the headphones integrate Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where someone is, creating the ideal listening experience.

Calls and microphones

The company says making a call on a noisy street or a windy day has also never been easier with LinkBuds S, thanks to Sony's Precise Voice Pickup Technology that optimally controls the microphones on both earbuds and the use of a mesh structure around the microphones.

These new headphones are also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, helping users with everyday tasks for hands-free help on the go.

Full control at your fingertips and fast pairing

Sony says the LinkBuds S has an intuitive touch sensor control panel. Users can Activate Quick Attention and even resume Spotify music playback or Endelv with just a few taps on the earbuds.

LinkBuds S supports Google's new Fast Pair feature, allowing users to pair the headphones with their Android device quickly and easily. In addition, Swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair the headphones to Windows 11 or Windows 10, laptops, desktop PCs or tablets.

Battery life

Sony says it's essential users can enjoy their favourite content on their smartphones without anything getting in the way of the listening experience. The company says the LinkBuds S is packed with a full working day of charge – 6 hours with noise cancelling on – from the headphones and storing another 14 hours in the stylish, compact charging case. If a user is in a rush, Sony says just five minutes of charging gives up to 60 minutes of playtime.

Venturing into AR

Sony says it's collaborating with its partner company Niantic in audio AR by developing an AR game that can be enjoyed visually and audibly. When a user plays the game "Ingress" using LinkBuds S, the sensor and spatial sound technology will enable players to enjoy a new experience in which sound is delivered according to the direction they are facing.

LinkBuds S will be available in white and black in selected retailers across New Zealand from mid-June 2022 for NZD $379.95.