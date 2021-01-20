f5-nz logo
Sony launches new lens for G Master full-frame camera series

20 Jan 2021
Newsdesk
Sony’s latest addition to its G Master full-frame camera series will soon be out in New Zealand, which will be welcome news for photographers using Sony’s E-mount system.

The FE 35mm F1.4 GM lens weighs in at 524 grams and measures 76mm (diameter) by 96mm, with a Φ67mm filter diameter.

This lens has an eleven-blade construction that means it can deliver an almost circular aperture, and spherical aberration control with means bokeh photography is taken to another level, including smooth background bokeh in stills and video.

“An F1.4 maximum aperture and the flexibility to choose the perfect shooting distance (minimum focusing distance of just 27cm with a maximum magnification of 0.23x in autofocus mode) allows for ultimate control and stunning bokeh when shooting both stills and video,” Sony explains.

An ED glass element and other optical refinements suppress chromatic aberration and purple fringing, so there are fewer lighting issues when doing photoshoots.

Sony A/NZ head of digital imaging, Jun Yoon, says, “The Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM expands our diverse offering of lenses for the Sony E-Mount system. This full-frame lens gives photographers and videographers versatility, allowing users to perfectly capture stills and video without compromise.”

“The Sony E-Mount system was designed with all types of shooting in mind, and the SEL35F14GM is a testament to that with its superior optics and autofocusing system”.

Sony extreme dynamic (XD) linear motors provide precise autofocus and tracking, and algorithms can help smooth out vibration and noise interference. 

Sony says that linear response MF is great for creative focus events when shooting video, because ‘the focus ring responds to subtle control when focusing manually. The focus ring rotation translates directly to a corresponding change in focus, so control feels immediate and precise’.

The lens also includes a focus hold button and focus mode switch to support smooth, efficient operation. An aperture ring with switchable click stops can be turned off for movie shooting, and when used on an APS-C camera or with a Super 35 angle of view, it can be used as a standard lens equivalent to 52.5mm.

The lens is designed to be dust and moisture resistant (though Sony does not guarantee 100% dust and moisture proofing), plus a fluorine front element coating that repels water, oil, and other contaminants.

The Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM is expected to hit shelves in New Zealand from Mid-February for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2849.95.

