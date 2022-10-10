Sony's Playstation division has flat financial results for Kiwi unit

Sony Interactive Entertainment NZ has released its latest financial report, showing the company’s profit has increased by 4% totalling $980,000, compared to last year’s total of $940,000.

Sony’s total assets for 2022 come to $10,513,000, a 59% decline from last year’s total of $16,753,000.

The current liabilities have declined drasticly from $10,823,000 to $1,003,000.

Revenue has taken a slight decline from $43,237,000 to $43,201,000.

Cash flows from operating activities have significantly increased from $2,042,000 to $6,143,000.

Recognised as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994.

The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Store, PlayStation Plus and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London, and Tokyo.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) was recognised for its continued commitment to inclusion. For the second consecutive year, SIE has received a top score of 100 from the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI).

“Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is a core pillar of our culture at Sony Interactive Entertainment. We aim to be the best place where all voices are heard and valued. It starts with us fostering inclusive teams and shaping a vibrant corporate culture with a sense of belonging for our workforce, community, and suppliers around the world,” says SIE.

More than one billion people, about 15% of the global population, currently experience some form of disability. A person’s environment affects the experience and extent of disability. Inaccessible environments create barriers that often hinder the full and effective participation of people with disabilities on an equal basis with others.

“We believe that technology and video games play a vital role in creating a world where everyone belongs. The Disability Equality Index helps us assess our business practices to ensure we are offering accessible PlayStation products, services, and experiences for our employees, consumers, and partners,” says Jim Ryan, CEO & President, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index, these top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging,” says Jill Houghton, President and CEO, Disability:IN.