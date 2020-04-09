Sony unveils newest additions to wireless headphone range

Sony has announced two newcomers to its wireless headphone and wireless earbud range that cater for those who like both over-ear designs, and wireless earbuds.

The WH-CH710N is the sexily practical name for Sony’s latest over-hear headphones, which feature noise cancellation infused with a dose of AI power. This AI analyses ambient sound and chooses ‘the most effective noise cancelling mode’ for listeners’ surroundings.

In order to identify sounds, the headphones are fitted with dual mics – one front-facing, and one rear-facing. The headphones can last about 35 hours on a single charge, while quick charging for 10 minutes will provide one hour of playback. Music is transmitted to the headphones via NFC connection.

Sony’s wireless earbuds go by the delectable name WF-XB700. These feature a technology called ‘Extra Bass’, which as you might imagine, does exactly what the name suggests. It also rounds out audio levels for a ‘well-rounded’ listening experience.

The wireless headphones can last nine hours on a single charge, with additional nine hours’ charge from the case. A 10 minute quick charge can provide an hour of playback.

And while IPX4 water resistance protects the earbuds from sweat and splashes, the case isn’t water resistant. Care is a necessity.

“We are proud to deliver Sony’s latest audio innovations, with headphone models that offer more ways to experience Sony’s EXTRA BASS and noise cancelling technology, says Sony A/NZ deputy GM of consumer sales and marketing, Abel Makhraz.

Sony says pricing and availability is TBC for both models.

While we’re on the subject of Sony tech, the company has launched a few cool things in the video and photography fields this year.

In February, the company announced a new 4K compact handycam that features an inbuilt gimbal. That handycam (FDR-AX43) feature a Zeiss lens with a 26.8mm wide angle, a 1/2.5-type Exmor R CMOS image sensor4 and BIONZ X image processing engine.

Battery life can extend to as much as 235 minutes (almost 4 hours) with the supplied battery.

And for photography lovers, Sony recently launched its new G Lens series. The FE 20mm F1.8 G is a compact, lightweight, ultra-wide prime lens – and according to Sony, it’s the widest full-frame prime lens in the E-mount line-up. The lens is both dust and moisture resistant.

“Combining image quality, portability, superb AF performance and price, the new lens is light and versatile, while also suitable for video shooting on both full-frame and APS-C bodies,” says Sony A/NZ head of digital imaging, Jun Yoon.

“One of the key pillars of our lens development strategy is listening to what our customers want from us, which is why we’re delighted to be launching this important addition to our lens line-up.”