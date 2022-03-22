FutureFive New Zealand logo
Space ready DDR4 memory with 4GB storage capacity

By Ryan Morris-Reade
Tue 22 Mar 2022

Continuing the progression of Teledyne e2v Semiconductors, the company is now shipping flight models of its Space DDR4 memory solution.

Flight models of the company's ultra-high-density DDR4 memory are now being shipped to key customers globally. It signifies a significant step forward in the project after sampling successfully led to widespread design-in activity and adoption of this technology. The company is now moving into the mass production phase, with the availability of the space-grade radiation-tolerant DDR4.

The memory has a 4GB storage capacity and dimensions of 15mm x 20mm x 1.92mm. Teledyne e2v's DDR4's have a high storage density, taking up only half the PCB real estate and almost an order of magnitude less volume. They can deliver data transfer speeds of 2.4GT/s.

Supplied in a multi-chip package (MCP) format, each Teledyne e2v DDR4T04G72 memory features expansive bus capabilities, where 64bits are assigned to data transfer and an additional 8bits for error correction. Teledyne e2v says the DDR4T04G72 is a good companion for its Qormino processors, and they are also compatible with the vast majority of processors, SoCs and FPGAs from other vendors.

Due to their high-reliability construction and high radiation tolerance, these devices will be a key resource for space-deployed edge computing platforms. Radiation testing and characterisation conducted on the memory show that their single event latch-up (SEL) threshold is greater than 60MeV.cm/mg. Their single event upset (SEU) and single event function interrupt (SEFI) data also exceed 60MeV.cm/mg, and they have demonstrated resilience to 100krad total ionising dose (TID).

Teledyne e2v's DDR4s can be ordered in both industrial temperature range (-40C to 105C) and military temperature range (-55C to 125C), and up to NASA Level 1 (based on NASA EEE-INST-002 - Section M4 - PEMs). This will mean that a greater breadth of potential applications can be addressed.

"We are recognised as leading the way in elevated density radiation-tolerant memory for space applications, and our technology has already been incredibly well received by the market," says Teledyne e2v marketing & business development manager, Thomas Guillemain.

"What differentiates us from the competition is the comprehensive and open data package we provide, giving clients everything they require to start their designs and complete them in the shortest possible timeframe, with all the background information and expert engineering support readily available," he says.

"The space industry is presented with an assured supply of compact, easy to interface memories that raise the performance benchmark. We're making great headway on the next stage of our roadmap, with other generations of even higher capacity devices currently in the pipeline."

Teledyne e2v has developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defence and security and industrial markets. 

