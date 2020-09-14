f5-nz logo
Story image

Spark and Vodafone get behind InternetNZ's digital inclusion action plan

14 Sep 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Spark and Vodafone have pledged their support for InternetNZ's action plan for digital inclusion. 

InternetNZ chief executive, Jordan Carter, says both the Spark Foundation and Vodafone New Zealand Foundation were on board.

More than 50 organisations have now signed the plan, which was shared with Government and the public in May this year.

"We’re thrilled to see so many organisations pledging their support and working together to achieve digital inclusion in New Zealand," says Carter.
"Digital inclusion is about making sure everyone can fully participate online. In our national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than it has ever been," he says. 

"This is not just about cost or infrastructure. Kiwis also need to have the skills, motivation, and trust to be online."

The five point plan sets out the priority areas where Government can best direct its efforts and investments. It identifies five areas for action:
- Affordable connectivity
- Getting devices to people who can’t afford them, and addressing accessibility barriers
- Wrap around support for the newly connected
- Digital skills for displaced workers and our small businesses
- Longer term Internet resilience

It also identifies which Government agencies could be responsible for leading each action point, and emphasises the need for cross-agency engagement and coordination. 

Jolie Hodson, Spark NZ CEO, says digital equity is something most of us take for granted. 

"If you can’t get online, then you’re already 10 steps behind the person who can," she says 

"At Spark we want to help all New Zealanders win big in a digital world and together with the Spark Foundation we work on a number of initiatives that aim to bridge the digital divide. 

"This includes providing affordable connectivity through Skinny Jump - our not for profit subsidised broadband programme, recycled laptops through RAD (Recycle a Device) and digital skills for the newly connected through our community partners in the Digital Inclusion Alliance. We also offer digital skills training for displaced workers and our small businesses," Hodson explains. 

"We know there isn’t a single silver bullet that’s going to fix the digital divide on its own, we need radical collaboration between the community, industry and Government - that’s why we’re proud to support Internet NZ’s five-point action plan for digital inclusion in Aotearoa," she says.

Jason Paris, Vodafone NZ CEO, says there is a growing digital divide in terms of affordability and inequity in Aotearoa, which has been exacerbated by the impacts of Covid-19. 

"Use of digital tools and services has been accelerated, and the ability to get online is now almost as essential as running water," he says.
"While telcos offer a range of low-cost mobile and broadband plans and New Zealand is well-served for internet, the growing strain on people's finances is evident so we support InternetNZ’s five point plan for digital inclusion outlining the need for government to place a greater focus on supporting Aotearoa’s most vulnerable citizens.

"Addressing digital exclusion is a broader societal challenge that we all need to collaborate on," says Paris.

"Our Vodafone Foundation is working to improve the lives of New Zealanders via a 10 year commitment to halving the number of disadvantaged youth in Aotearoa. We’re concentrating our efforts on funding innovative and holistic strategies via our community partners, supporting the most excluded and disadvantaged to make the biggest impact."

Related stories:
Video conferencing, network usage surge in lockdown 2.0 - Vodafone
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
APAC consumers not taking ownership of their data, study finds
5G arrives in Palmerston North - Spark
Vodafone NZ upgrades more than 120 mobile cell sites in preparation for 5G
Dig deeper:
Story image
Game review: Battletoads (2020)
Despite trying to diversify the gameplay, this does not change the fact that Battletoads is still one of the shortest games I’ve played all year. You can complete this game in just around three to four hours depending on the difficulty setting you choose. More
Story image
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
The two new intelligent camera solutions offer advanced artificial intelligence, see-in-the-dark capability and improved interoperability.More
Story image
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. More
Story image
Got crypto? Pay tax – A quick look at IR's new crypto-asset guidance
Inland Revenue's new guidance aims to provide more certainty for New Zealand taxpayers who hold crypto-assets, and to help people ‘get things right from the start’.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset
The headset is Microsoft Teams certified, and it performed very well during the remote launch, with voices crisp and clear. More
Story image
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Both consoles will have a worldwide release date of November 10th, 2020. Due to the New Zealand timezone, we will be the first country in the world to usher in a new generation of gaming.More
Story image
Game review: Battletoads (2020)
Despite trying to diversify the gameplay, this does not change the fact that Battletoads is still one of the shortest games I’ve played all year. You can complete this game in just around three to four hours depending on the difficulty setting you choose. More
Story image
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
The two new intelligent camera solutions offer advanced artificial intelligence, see-in-the-dark capability and improved interoperability.More
Story image
PNY launches XLR8 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs
Overnight NVIDIA revealed its new line up of second-generation RTX graphics cards. More
Story image
Got crypto? Pay tax – A quick look at IR's new crypto-asset guidance
Inland Revenue's new guidance aims to provide more certainty for New Zealand taxpayers who hold crypto-assets, and to help people ‘get things right from the start’.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset
The headset is Microsoft Teams certified, and it performed very well during the remote launch, with voices crisp and clear. More
Story image
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Both consoles will have a worldwide release date of November 10th, 2020. Due to the New Zealand timezone, we will be the first country in the world to usher in a new generation of gaming.More
Story image
LG unveils NVIDIA RTX 30 compatible 8K OLED TVs
The world-first 77in and 88in TVs are able to display 8K content at up to 60 frames per second and handle 48Gbps speeds.More
Story image
COVID-19: Is technology New Zealand's silver bullet?
"The New Zealand technology sector continues to thrive and support the New Zealand economy during the global pandemic."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 450 BT headphones
The 450 BT is a stylish headset that sounds great and has a form of noise cancellation for an affordable price. It doesn’t get better than that.More
Story image
Game review - XCOM: Chimera Squad (PC)
2K Games continues its revered XCOM series with a new entry aimed at introducing new players.More
Story image
LG embarks on mission to bring unique smartphone designs to life
The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category of phone, and will include devices that deliver unexplored usability experiences, according to a statement from the company. More
Story image
IDC: Pandemic drives Kiwi PC market up 40%
The NZ PC market for 2Q20 saw shipments of commercial and consumer PC devices grow by 61.5% YoY and 13% YoY respectively.More
Story image
Samsung reveals the Galaxy Z Fold2
The successor to the original Galaxy Fold released last year, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features larger screens for both the cover screen and the main screen, better camera quality and battery life, and a new design with other new hardware features.More
Story image
Lenovo reveals holiday laptop lineup
A new slim laptop and convertible in the Yoga family, and a new Legion gaming laptop are planned for end-of-year release.More
Story image
Game review: Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition (Xbox One)
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition is a long and huge game that will satisfy most people that love RPGs.More
Story image
NTT and Red Bull Basement encourage entrepreneurial students to 'innovate for good'
This year's program encourages the next generation of diverse thinking and innovation and is centred around finding solutions to the world's problems using technology to create positive change.More
Story image
Monique’s Story: From high school drop-out to Xero Software Developer
“Don’t let anyone hold you back. I didn’t even know that software development was a career option until I met someone in the industry, so asking around helps.”More
Story image
Game review: Project CARS 3 (PC/VR)
Slightly Mad Games, fresh from their sale to Codemasters, bring us the third entry in the Project CARS motor racing franchise.More
Story image
Game review: EA Sports UFC 4 (Xbox One)
EA Sports’ biennial UFC entry, UFC 4, starts this new season of EA Sports games.More
Story image
Huawei Australia ends Canberra Raiders major sponsorship
The current 2020 National Rugby League season will be the company's final year as major sponsor of the team after nearly a decade together.More
Story image
Sony's new Bravia TVs 'Ready for PlayStation 5'
Sony says both TVs will provide “extremely smooth gaming experiences with the PS5 console”.More
Story image
Consumer demands shift as contactless deliveries and hygiene features become the norm
Consumer expectations and online shopping habits, particularly around delivery preferences, are changing significantly and increasing demand on suppliers. More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router DIR-X1560
D-Link continues its foray into the Wi-Fi 6 router space with the EXO Smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 router.More
Story image
Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive revisited
After publishing my original review, Western Digital reached out to me saying that they were surprised with the results. They offered to send over a PCIe USB expansion card and get me to test the drive again.More
Story image
Mafia II Definitive Edition Xbox One review
Whilst we wait for the release of the re-imagining of the original Mafia game, right now, the Mafia II Definitive Edition is available to play.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Amazon Echo Auto
Coming in at well under $100, the Echo Auto may well be that auto accessory that keeps you company on those long road trips.More
Story image
Govt funds research into solar tsunamis, decolonising algorithms and more
With $187 million in grants going to research across Aotearoa New Zealand, we look at a few of the tech-related projects that have been given funding.More
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
Businesses reminded to check security after COVID changes work habits
Cyber hygiene is more important than ever thanks to COVID-19 changing the way people work, according to the New Zealand Internet Task Force.More
Hands-on review: The 2020 iMac is as 'pro' as desktops can get
This year’s iMac is a beast. It ticks all boxes from design to display, internals, camera, mic and speakers. It even has the Apple T2 Security Chip for additional security.More
COVID-19 features to further drive smartwatch uptake in APAC
New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features.More
Hands-on review: The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
Although the WF-1000XM3s came out in 2019, they’re still available for purchase - and there's a good reason why they're so popular.More
CERT NZ: Kiwis lose $7.8m to cyber attacks; incident reports soar
“The increase on reporting and reduction in financial loss could mean that New Zealanders are developing a heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats as we’ve become more dependent on digital services.” More
Logitech ramps up the colour in latest G Series gaming gear
Logitech’s new range of gaming gear is all about the colour this year, as it gets set to roll out the new G-Series Colour Collection.More
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
If you are watching a movie and the scene is dark, the lights will go dark. If the next scene is an explosion and a huge fire, the lights will explode orange in live time with the movie. More
Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand
Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.More
Video conferencing, network usage surge in lockdown 2.0 - Vodafone
Phone and internet network usage continued sustained increases during Auckland's second lockdown, according to Vodafone NZ. More
Enable urges Christchurch locals to switch to fibre broadband
“We don’t want to see the 30% of local people not yet on fibre broadband stuck in a crisis - not able to run their businesses, access school learning, connect with family and friends and be entertained at home.” More
Western Digital introduces new My Passport SSD
The My Passport SSD is a fast, stylish portable data storage solution. It’s not really that much bigger than a memory stick, but some six times faster and with a much larger storage capacity for our ever-increasing data sizes.More
Game review: PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)
2K cements its PGA Tour golf licencing deal and adds PGA Tour Golf 2K21 to the 2K line-up of sports sims.More
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-2202 Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System
D-Link’s Covr-2202 Wi-Fi system is here to extend your network coverage and protect your internet security with McAfee.More
Hands-on review: The Nokia 2.3 smartphone
Your kids are going to love it (and you will too), writes Owen McCarthy.More
Acer announces 5G convertible with 24hr battery
The company states that the convertible notebook is designed for professionals who frequently travel.More
Game review: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is finally a return to form thanks to its new developer Vicarious Visions. More
Shlayer malware proves Apple devices aren't as secure as you think
"Apple never talks about malware publicly, and loves to give the impression that its systems are secure. Unfortunately, the opposite has been proven to be the case with great regularity."More
More stories