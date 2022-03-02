Spark now a member of the Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand

Spark NZ has been announced as a new member of the Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand (SCCANZ).

The membership appointment will allow Spark to continue working closely with communities to help them thrive using innovative technology and practices.

The Smart Cities Council is the world’s largest network of smart cities companies, practitioners

and policy makers, and focuses on accelerating liveability, workability, and sustainability in New Zealand and Australian cities and towns.

The membership will also allow Spark to become involved in the many events run by the SCCANZ in 2022 and further gain knowledge from Australian and NZ leaders and innovators. Some of the upcoming events include a Digital Twin program, data leadership advocacy, Future of Place project and a renewed Smart Cities Week.

SCCANZ NZ executive director Adam Beck says that with Spark being New Zealand’s largest telecommunications and digital services company, they are excited to work closely together to help smart cities reach their full potential.

“Spark continues to be a market leader in shaping smarter cities, towns and regions across the nation and it is fantastic to have them participating in our activities to drive a more sustainable Aotearoa,” he says.

“As councils prepare to scale smart cities across the nation, Spark’s contribution to our community will enable opportunities to advance Internet of Things, data leadership and digital equity outcomes.”

SCCANZ New Zealand director Jannat Maqbool agrees, adding that NZ is the first country in the world to have all its local councils as members of the Smart Cities Council.

“Spark is a proven innovator in the smart city space so we are excited to have them join us as a member. This builds on a first for Aotearoa - recently being announced the first country in the world to have all of its local Council’s as members of the Smart Cities Council.”

Spark IoT Lead Tony Agar is also excited about the appointment, saying that with many challenges ahead for smart city infrastructure, Spark can contribute a wide range of expertise and technologies to help towards creating the best solutions for councils.

“New Zealand’s population is growing, and with that comes challenges such as increased pollution, overcrowding and the need for added public safety measures. Connected infrastructure can optimise operations and ultimately, create cities that are better places for us to live and work,” he says.

“For councils in particular, we’ve demonstrated ways they can realise their smart city ambitions including installing sensors in rubbish bins, car park spaces, streetlights, pavements, and air quality monitors – all powered by IoT and 5G technology so councils can harness data to make better decisions.”

“We’re looking forward to working collaboratively with the team at Smart Cities Council to help our urban environments become more sustainable through enabling digital solutions.”