f5-nz logo
Story image

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order adds cosmetics, combat and more in update

06 May 2020
Nick Forrester
Share:
*Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order spoilers ahead!*

True to form, May the Fourth 2020 brought Star Wars fans a slew of new content and teasers of content to come – The Rise of Skywalker debuted on Disney+; viewers said farewell to The Clone Wars in an explosive and gut-wrenching series finale; Taika Waititi was announced as the director for an unnamed future feature film.

And for gamers, EA announced a sprawling update to its hit 2019 title Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

For veterans of the game who were hoped there might be extra challenges post-game, never fear: a new Meditation Training mode has been added, accessed via the many meditation checkpoints scattered throughout the game’s explorable planets.

In this new combat suite, Cal Kestis will be able to battle enemies, including bosses, in two different modes: combat challenges and the battle grid.
 

Combat challenges

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has become famous for its obvious nods to games that came before in terms of gameplay – most notably the Dark Souls and Uncharted franchises, and to a lesser extent, the Arkham series of Batman games.

The game has expanded its similarities to the acclaimed Arkham series in the combat challenges mode, which pits Cal against waves of enemies across multiple planetary backdrops from across the galaxy, including the Imperial stronghold Fortress Inquisitorius, the setting of the game’s final act.

EA says each location will feature its own unique challenges, and just like the arcade mode in Batman Arkham City, each challenge will have different numbers of waves and will have a three-star completion rating. 

The challenges were designed for ‘veteran players’, according to EA, to be tackled when Cal is at his strongest. 

Beating the challenges will reward the player with stars, which can be used to unlock three new skins for Cal’s droid pal, BD-1. 
 

Battle grid

This next mode is much more customisable and is essentially a sandbox for players to create their own encounters. 

Players can choose the location, the size of the encounter they want to face, tinker with various difficulty modifiers, and set the overall combat difficulty to one of the four difficulty levels.

In this mode, Cal can duel characters seen in his dark visions, including his old master Jaro Tapal.
 

New Journey +

Perhaps the number one request from fans, players can now replay the game after reaching its end, carrying over the cosmetic upgrades, like lightsaber parts and ponchos, into a new game.

But don’t expect to possess the upgraded force-powers you learn throughout your first playthrough in NJ+, as this would completely negate the premise of the game’s plot, which sees Cal grow and recover from the trauma of Order 66 through rediscovering himself and his force powers.

A final touch for those more attuned to the dark side of the force was also included – NJ+ also features a whole new outfit, depicting Cal as an Inquisitor, complete with a scarlet kyber crystal for a blood-red lightsaber.

Along with these new features, EA has also patched some new accessibility features into the game, such as text scaling and options to avoid button-mashing for quick-time events.

It has also improved some combat bugs, focusing on parrying and blocking, as well as the overall responsiveness of gameplay.

Have fun, and may the force be with you!

Related stories:
MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards
JBL's Quantum range buddies up with esports firm 100 Thieves
Game review: Predator: Hunting Grounds
Game review: Soundart (PC VR)
Gaming industry thriving during COVID-19 lockdowns
Game review: One month with Animal Crossing New Horizons
Dig deeper:
Story image
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
Google Meet has rolled out a raft of new features as more people continue to work from home. More
Story image
Zoom announces new updates in response to privacy criticisms
In direct response to the heavy criticism it received last month from reports of meeting-spying and shoddy privacy protocols, Zoom has announced ‘robust’ security enhancements in its new update Zoom 5.0.More
Story image
Game review: Predator: Hunting Grounds
Instead of a single player action experience, Predator: Hunting Grounds is an always online multiplayer game allowing players to become a Predator, or a human soldier in a fireteam. More
Story image
Game review: Soundart (PC VR)
Soundart joins Audioshield and the revered Beat Saber as another music-based VR game-come-dance-fitness title.More
Story image
University of Auckland takes top spot in sustainability rankings
The university was ranked in the top 25% for each of the Goals with which it engaged. More
Story image
Game review: One month with Animal Crossing New Horizons
If you own a Switch and don’t own a copy of Animal Crossing, then you should probably go get one. More
Story image
Google rolls out top-requested features on Google Meet
Google Meet has rolled out a raft of new features as more people continue to work from home. More
Story image
Zoom announces new updates in response to privacy criticisms
In direct response to the heavy criticism it received last month from reports of meeting-spying and shoddy privacy protocols, Zoom has announced ‘robust’ security enhancements in its new update Zoom 5.0.More
Story image
Game review: Predator: Hunting Grounds
Instead of a single player action experience, Predator: Hunting Grounds is an always online multiplayer game allowing players to become a Predator, or a human soldier in a fireteam. More
Story image
Game review: Soundart (PC VR)
Soundart joins Audioshield and the revered Beat Saber as another music-based VR game-come-dance-fitness title.More
Story image
University of Auckland takes top spot in sustainability rankings
The university was ranked in the top 25% for each of the Goals with which it engaged. More
Story image
Game review: One month with Animal Crossing New Horizons
If you own a Switch and don’t own a copy of Animal Crossing, then you should probably go get one. More
Story image
Worldwide headphone market on track despite COVID-19
The worldwide headphones market is expected to experience strong growth in 2020, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Arlo rings my bell and offers Ultra + Security
With an easy-to-use interface and a variety of choices in settings, you’d be well advised to examine Arlo’s range of home security offerings.More
Story image
Tap-and-go paywave payments the new norm in a COVID-19 world, Mastercard research shows
Consumer polling by Mastercard showed a significant majority of consumers were using the technology during February and March.More
Story image
Chorus to resume non-essential fibre installs at alert level 3
Chorus will resume installations of fibre when New Zealand moves out of lockdown and into alert level 3 next week, the company has announced.More
Story image
Gaming industry thriving during COVID-19 lockdowns
2019 was a record-breaking year for the industry, with gaming software generating $143 billion in consumer spend, and this trend is set to continue into 2020.More
Story image
Google’s Fitbit acquisition under scrutiny
Despite economic issues, the wearables market is growing, Futuresource Consulting claims. Amongst this, Google inches closer to swallowing Fitbit.More
Story image
COVID-19: Video game industry doing well, but all is not rosy for consoles
The video gaming industry is one which many may have expected to perform well throughout lockdowns, but according to new research from GlobalData, some of the biggest industry hard-hitters may suffer in 2020.More
Story image
OPPO unveils its newest mid-range smartphone - the A91
The mid-range smartphone joins the Apple iPhone SE, announced last week, in the increasing pool of new smartphones hitting the market at less than NZ$1000.More
Story image
Human judges vital in crowdsourced campaign to track deforestation
The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and analytics firm SAS are creating artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms with the help of crowdsourcing.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR 2202 - Mesh your home network
The COVR 2202 is designed to extend your home network’s connectivity to those “dead spots” that often exist in the modern home.More
Story image
Reckless password behaviour 'largely unchanged' despite increased risk
91% of people know that using an identical password on multiple accounts is risky, yet 66% continue to do so anyway, according to a survey from LastPass.More
Story image
Netflix hits jackpot: Q1 2020 sees subscriber count and revenue skyrocket
The streaming behemoth earned big in the first quarter of this year, adding record levels of new subscribers and increasing revenue 27.6% year-on-year.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ delays 5G add on cost for one year
 Vodafone New Zealand has announced it will delay the $10 monthly add-on charge for the use of 5G through to July 2021.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ reveals internet usage trends in alert level 3
Mobile data usage has seen an increase since exiting alert level 4, as restrictions ease and people leave their homes.More
Story image
JBL's Quantum range buddies up with esports firm 100 Thieves
Gaming brand JBL has signed on with esports organisation 100 Thieves to become the official global gaming headset partner this year.More
Story image
Plans for floating data centre in Singapore revealed
With the growing global demand for data centres, Keppel Data Centre says its floating data centre concept is an environmentally-friendly and resource-efficient way to meet the expanding needs of the digital economy. More
Story image
COVID-19 will accelerate widespread adoption of robots - report
"Autonomous robots are playing a vital role in supporting essential businesses and their workers during this health crisis."More
Story image
Facebook's Workplace unveils new features to help business navigate COVID-19
"With many countries currently experiencing at least some form of lockdown, businesses are waist-deep in uncharted waters."More
Story image
QNAP releases new NAS series for home users
The TS-x31K series NAS is designed for home and personal cloud storage for users who wish to build their own private clouds.More
Story image
Retailers see immediate lift after Govt's COVID-19 level 3 announcement
The move is set to benefit consumers by providing more competition in the market and reducing prices.More
Story image
MSI unveils new range of formidable motherboards
Based on the new Intel 10th Gen, the range spans from entry-level to hardcore gamers, as well as demanding business users.More
Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard
While the update doesn’t change much in terms of looks, Apple has doubled the storage on its new machines, improved processors, memory and graphics performance, and lengthened battery life.More
Hands-on review: D-Link DWR-956 4G LTE Wi-Fi AC1200 router
It’s pretty versatile, and it needs to be in these uncertain times.More
“It’s-a me, Mario!” LEGO’s design lead on how Mario changes the world of play
"It has been really cool to read all the reactions from kids and adults around the world, even though it’s not what everyone expected us to do."More
Netflix value skyrockets amid COVID-19 stay at home orders
Netflix’s value has skyrocketed to $192.52 billion, according to one report.More
Avast Secure Browser comes to Android
Avast Secure Browser has been a mainstay for the security platform in Windows and Mac, and this is the first time it has come to mobile.More
MailGuard intercepts sinister cybercrime emails notifying users of COVID-19 “relief payment”
Cyber criminals have sent out a series of malicious emails attempting to manipulate users suffering from financial turmoil and difficulties triggered by the COVID-19 crisis.More
Kiwi food delivery service pledges to deliver as level 4 lockdown exit looms
Wellington digital and online ordering system Mobi2Go says it is helping to get New Zealand hospitality businesses up and running in Level 3 with easy and affordable options for contactless orders, payment and delivery.More
Voyager Internet acquires Kiwi telco HD Net
"Voyager is a customer of the HD data centre in the same way as any other customer would be.”More
Vodafone: Prime Minister's COVID-19 lockdown announcement sees massive spike in traffic
This week started with a massive spike in internet traffic at 4pm on Monday, when Kiwis tuned into the hear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement of whether the country would move out of lockdown.More
AMD announces 3rd Gen Ryzen processors
Also announces new B550 chipset to bring simultaneous multi-threading and PCIe 4.0 compatibility to mainstream desktops.More
Six practical tips for better password practice
rsenal, Star Wars and Eminem all featured in the top 300 most hacked passwords last year.More
Microsoft to launch data centre region in New Zealand
Microsoft is calling the announcement a ‘major milestone’ towards delivering enterprise-grade cloud services locally.More
Chch company launches free contact tracing app for businesses
Businesses receive a poster with a QR code that customers can scan to register as visiting the premises to help stop the spread of COVID-19.More
Malwarebytes launches VPN service that won't track users
Malwarebytes says that while the solution is only available for Windows, it will be coming soon to Mac, Android, Chrome, and iOS.More
Four game publishers exit NVIDIA's GeForce NOW
While NVIDIA didn’t explicitly explain why the publishers will be pulling their games from the service, the company hopes the publishers will return ‘in the future’.More
Could Air NZ use downtime to digitally transform NZ’s health systems?
One University of Otago professor thinks that our national airline could “bring to health what they have achieved with air travel.”More
Kiwi firm ignites Aotearoa's mental health & wellbeing support
As New Zealand moves through the various stages of lockdown, it’s not just physical health that Kiwis are doing their bit to protect; it’s also everyone’s mental health too.More
InternetNZ reports boom in demand for .nz domain names
Domain Name System (DNS) activity, which measures requests for .nz domain names, has seen consistent increases week on week of between 5 to 7% since the COVID-19 lockdown started.More
More stories