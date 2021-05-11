StaySafe, what3words launch app for locating remote workers in emergencies

Workplace safety firm StaySafe has launched a unique way of helping organisations and lone, remote workers check in during crisis events or emergencies, all through the use of three simple words.

StaySafe partnered with location technology company what3words to design a method of locating workers and sending immediate help.

The location tracking does not work through standard GPS coordinates. Instead, what3words has categorised the entire world into 3x3m squares. Each square has been assigned three words from the dictionary.

For example, a specific spot in Singapore’s Silver Gardens is called ///hint.sculpture.tester, while ///homes.like.tiles is a spot directly outside the Sydney Town Hall.

If an organisation needs to quickly locate lone workers in an emergency, they or the employee can use the app to send help. Furthermore, if an employee does not check in safely or raises a panic alert within the app, monitoring agents at the organisation or an external monitoring firm can be notified. These monitoring agents can verify the alert and dispatch assistance.

what3words CEO Chris Sheldrick explains, “Growing up on a farm, the fact that we had no way to describe an exact location troubles me to this day. What if a fire had broken out in a barn or if someone was caught in running machinery? With what3words now available in the StaySafe app, it’s extremely reassuring to know that people working alone or in remote locations can tell emergency services exactly where help is needed fast enough to prevent extensive damage or avoidable injury.”

Ambulance Tasmania used what3words to rescue a hiker in April last year. Now, what3words is included in the Australian emergency services app, Emergency+.

The company explains, “ Emergency+, which helps people to call the right emergency number and confirm their location. With what3words now available in the app, people can tell Triple Zero (000) exactly where they need help with just three words and officers on the ground and first responders can use the free what3words app to get directions straight to their precise 3m location.”

In New Zealand, emergency services can deploy the free what3words app onto team devices so agents and first responders can use it to find a person easily.

StaySafe CEO Don Cameron says the low signal move can provide more coverage than similar apps on the market so employers can be confident their employees are protected.

“Adding the what3words functionality simplifies getting responders to the exact location of an incident quickly.”