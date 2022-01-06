Story image
Tools
Cybersecurity
Surfshark
Personal data

Surfshark launches tool to stop personal info being sold by data brokers

By Catherine Knowles, Thu 6 Jan 2022

Cybersecurity company Surfshark has released Incogni, a tool that helps prevent personal information from being stored and sold by data brokers.

Upon the customers' request, the tool will identify and communicate with dozens of data broker companies, so that the persons details can be deleted from their databases.

The users will be able to follow the progress on how many companies were contacted, which companies have deleted their data and which companies are in progress of doing so.

According to Surfshark, leading names in the data brokerage industry currently own data on hundreds of millions of consumers, some boasting up to 1,500 data points per consumer.

Based on publicly available information and the company's correspondence with data brokers, the information they collect on a specific person can include not only contact credentials such as phone number and home address, but also ethnicity, religion, marital status, hobbies, media usage, purchase and search history, or even political affiliation.

In addition, this market is expanding and is estimated to reach US$345 billion in 2026. However, with the introduction of GDPR and CCPA, these companies are subject to giving or deleting information they hold on the person if they receive a formal request.

Even so, contacting each firm could take a significant amount of time due to the excessive response frameworks companies have crafted and perfected.

Surfshark's team of researchers contacted 36 data broker companies on their own to show how difficult this process can be.

To get a final response took little over six days from the first letter sent with each new data broker and more than 20 days with each established one.

As 36 contacted data brokers make up only 1% of the existing market (4,000 companies), it would take 66 years to finalise one person's data inquiry requests by hand.

Furthermore, 63% of the large data brokers asked for additional personal data which is not necessary to complete the inquiry (outside of ID copy), asking for a bank statement or even e-signature and thus prolonging the procedure.

Vytautas Kaziukonis, chief executive officer of Surfshark, says, "Data privacy is becoming an increasingly alarming issue, yet many people are still unaware of the hidden market that data brokers operate in.

"As the sensitivity and scope of data they possess widens, so does the need to be able to opt-out of it. However, based on recent studies, the actual process of taking back data is an extremely tedious procedure, which requires legal knowledge and lots of persistence.

"Incogni aims to help users opt-out of these practices more efficiently and exercise their legal right to privacy easily."

Surfshark is a privacy protection toolset developed to provide its users with the ability to control their online presence more easily.

The core premise of the company is to humanise online privacy protection and develop tools that protect users' privacy beyond the realm of a virtual private network. The company has been audited by independent security experts.

Related stories
BlackBerry at CES 2022 - announcements, updates, and video demos>>
6 significant changes to online fraud we saw in 2021>>
Cybercriminals adopt con-artist tactics to trick unsuspecting Kiwis>>
What is Log4J and how does it affect you?>>
Increase in holiday bot attacks, new type of Grinch Bot uncovered>>
New botnet uncovered known for sextortion and crypto-jacking>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Gaming
Is the Metaverse really the next big digital thing?
"Understanding the metaverse is complicated, especially because it doesn’t exist yet.">>
Story image
Vodafone
2degrees, Orcon merger to take on telco powerhouses Vodafone and Spark
Challenger telcos 2degrees and Orcon Group have announced plans to merge, as they look to form New Zealand's third-largest integrated telecommunications company. >>
Story image
PNY
PNY announces the launch of XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSD and PNY XLR8 PlayStation 5 SSD Heatsink
With the new XLR8 PS5 SSD Heatsink, PNY's XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 solid-state drives can now not only be used in PCs, but also as an ultra-fast storage upgrade for Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles.>>
Story image
Research
Great expectations: Kiwi consumers may be let down over Christmas
New research has revealed Kiwis have expectations of quick, cheap and free delivery in the age of online shopping, but expected delays over the Christmas period may cause a change in generally positive attitudes.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Gaming company Polemos to enable the monetisation of NFT gaming assets from blockchain games.
The esports-focused company Polemos has released a white paper laying out a strategy to build the world's first GameFi platform enabling the monetisation of idle NFT gaming assets from integrated blockchain games.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
BlackBerry at CES 2022 - announcements, updates, and video demos
BlackBerry has made several announcements, and released updates and video demos at the CES 2022 tech event.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin's in a slump but expert says ignore the crypto deniers to build long term wealth
Bitcoin is likely to record its worst monthly performance since May, but the CEO of a global financial giant says you should 'ignore the crypto deniers' if you want to seriously build your wealth for the long term.>>
Story image
Manufacturing
New robotics deal paves way for innovative industry applications
A new partnership between global robotics company Nexxis and Invert Robotics will see the new technology become available across multiple industries.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Surfshark launches tool to stop personal info being sold by data brokers
Cybersecurity company Surfshark has released Incogni, a tool that helps prevent personal information from being stored and sold by data brokers.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals adopt con-artist tactics to trick unsuspecting Kiwis
Cybercriminals are stepping up their game in New Zealand with a combination of cybercrime strategies and telephone tactics straight out of the con-artists playbook.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Acer unveils a trio of Chromebooks for families, students, and hybrid workers
Acer has unveiled three new Chromebooks designed for users needing an affordable device for productivity, entertainment and communication. >>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
More countries to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2022 - expert
“By adopting cryptocurrency as legal tender these countries then immediately have a currency that isn’t influenced by market conditions within their own economy, nor directly from just one other country’s economy.">>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone data use jumps more than 50% over Christmas
“With international travel still on hold, we expected a large amount of internet traffic around the holiday season but once again we've been blown away by the sheer volume.">>
Story image
Social Media
TikTok's unveils plans to safeguard and diversify recommendations
TikTok has unveiled new details about the platform's work to safeguard and diversify its recommendation system. >>
Story image
Gaming
University of Waikato says it's 'game on' for esports
In what might just be a New Zealand first, budding esports stars can now study this booming industry as part of their university degrees.>>
Story image
Wireless
COVID-19 pandemic to fuel wearables, wireless growth in 2022>>
Story image
Gaming
Board games go digital for the festive season>>
Story image
Ingram Micro
Moochies Connect Phone Watch to help parents keep track of their kids>>
Story image
PIJF
Investigation: The NZ Govt is weakening its grip on nuisance spam>>
Story image
Displays
LG to demonstrate new ways of using flexible OLED displays>>
Story image
Vodafone
Huge jump in data use over new year period - Vodafone NZ>>
Story image
Fintech
New online shopping platform allows shoppers to get others to pay for their items>>
Story image
Remote Working
Zoom releases a host of new features and updates, including video voicemail and workspace reservation>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Future of work is about people, not tech - APEC report>>
Story image
WelTec
Whitireia and WelTec preparing graduates to fill ICT skills shortage>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
New botnet uncovered known for sextortion and crypto-jacking>>
Story image
Sustainability
Here come the Greenfluencers: 5 tech trends that will fuel the green transition in 2022>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Increase in holiday bot attacks, new type of Grinch Bot uncovered>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Robopreneurs to emerge amid pandemic triggered disruptions>>
Story image
McAfee
Heightened cyber threats this holiday season according to McAfee and FireEye>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Entries open for 2022 Australasian Women in AI Awards>>
Story image
Gaming
CES 2022: ASUS ROG announces an impressive line up of gaming laptops and tablets >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is Log4J and how does it affect you?>>
More stories