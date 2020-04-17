f5-nz logo
Story image

Surprise surprise: Kiwis spending less in lockdown, research finds

17 Apr 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Kiwis are saving their pennies by spending less as they adapt to life in lockdown, according to new research from Opinion Compare. 

As New Zealand settles into the fourth week of alert level 4 lockdown as the country tries to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Kiwis are spending on average close to a third less than what they were spending before lockdown took hold. 

A nationally representative survey New Zealanders ages 18+ conducted on the 16 of April identified in the last three weeks, 61% of the population believed they had spent less than normal.

The research found that while 61% believed they were spending less, 27% felt they were spending the same, with only 12% spending more.

Thriftiness in current conditions correlates with age, the survey found. The older generations were most likely to nominate a reduction of spend, while less than half of millennials believed their spend have decreased - while 37% nominated it had stayed the same.

Spent less by age:

  • 18-34 49%
  • 35-44 60%
  • 45-54 63%
  • 55-64 70%
  • 65+ 75%

When asked to estimate the decrease in their spend, it’s an overall reduction of 32%, while it’s the millennials who had decreased their spend that did so the most.

Decreased spend by age:

  • 18-34 36%
  • 35-44 31%
  • 45-54 35%
  • 55-64 29%
  • 65+ 29%

"While the latest Opinion Compare research isn’t surprising based on the weekly insights we’ve uncovered, the deliberate cut in spending on things like socialising and leisure activities is starting to see money staying in the bank," says Gavin Male, chief executive of Opinion Compare.

"Millennials are an interesting segment - while they are less likely to have spent less, those that did, were the highest of the age groups," he says. 

"Perhaps it’s only one avocado on one bit of toast these days. Overall though, the juxtaposition between the desire to support local business but looking after your own interests is starting to play out in lockdown and you have to wonder what the next couple of weeks will bring."

Opinion Compare is the research arm of NZ Compare and offers an independent way to deliver Kiwi opinions into New Zealand business decision makers. 

"We created Opinion Compare for brands and agencies operating in New Zealand because poorly informed decisions can lead to costly mistakes," says Male.

"We provide a range of ways to get the insights businesses require. Traditional qualitative and quantitative research methodologies are covered as well as new and different approaches if required. We’re passionate about creating a world where consumer opinions help shape and deliver better products and services for everyone."

Related stories:
Vodafone NZ update: demand for internet remains 'incredibly high'
State of the nation: SEEK reports extreme impact on job market by COVID-19
COVID-19: Global esports revenue will take a hit despite higher viewership
UN and Hackster.io partner up to take on COVID-19 in developing countries
Unprepared: Many work-from-home policies only created in last 30 days
2degrees to slash 120 jobs as COVID-19 impacts set in
Dig deeper:
Story image
COVID-19: Contactless payment limit increased to $200
PaymentsNZ says the change will be progressively rolled out ‘over the coming days’, but may take weeks in some cases due to the number of cards, payment terminals and businesses involved. More
Story image
Fitbit's Charge 4 features inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay
Fitbit’s renowned Charge fitness tracker is welcoming the fourth iteration to its product line – the Charge 4.More
Story image
2degrees to slash 120 jobs as COVID-19 impacts set in
2degrees is proposing to cut 10% of its 1200-person workforce, in response to the evolving Covid-19 crisis. More
Story image
Google leads donations as tech sector pledges US$1.4 billion to COVID-19 crisis
Google is leading the way in donations, with around $800 million donated to date.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co GripCase Bundle for Nintendo Switch
As soon as I unboxed the GripCase Bundle, it was obvious that the product was of high quality, and that the team at Skull & Co seemed to have thought of everything to maximise comfort and extended handheld playability.More
Story image
Hands on review: AirFly Pro - the Bluetooth tool you didn’t know you needed
Have you ever turned on the TV late at night while your flatmates are asleep and thought, ‘I wish I can just connect my AirPods or my wireless headphones to the TV?’ The AirFly Pro does just that. More
Story image
COVID-19: Contactless payment limit increased to $200
PaymentsNZ says the change will be progressively rolled out ‘over the coming days’, but may take weeks in some cases due to the number of cards, payment terminals and businesses involved. More
Story image
Fitbit's Charge 4 features inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay
Fitbit’s renowned Charge fitness tracker is welcoming the fourth iteration to its product line – the Charge 4.More
Story image
2degrees to slash 120 jobs as COVID-19 impacts set in
2degrees is proposing to cut 10% of its 1200-person workforce, in response to the evolving Covid-19 crisis. More
Story image
Google leads donations as tech sector pledges US$1.4 billion to COVID-19 crisis
Google is leading the way in donations, with around $800 million donated to date.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co GripCase Bundle for Nintendo Switch
As soon as I unboxed the GripCase Bundle, it was obvious that the product was of high quality, and that the team at Skull & Co seemed to have thought of everything to maximise comfort and extended handheld playability.More
Story image
Hands on review: AirFly Pro - the Bluetooth tool you didn’t know you needed
Have you ever turned on the TV late at night while your flatmates are asleep and thought, ‘I wish I can just connect my AirPods or my wireless headphones to the TV?’ The AirFly Pro does just that. More
Story image
Kiwi startup announces 2020 launch of rental marketplace app
The app, which will allow New Zealanders to lend and rent everyday items, helps in the effort to halt the increasing trend of throwing things away when not used on a regular basis, and provides a means for the items collecting dust on the shelf to become useful again.More
Story image
3D printing offers hope to healthcare workers during COVID-19
3D printing has been utilised by medical institutions and staff on the frontlines to solve immediate challenges around safety as stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) drop.More
Story image
Apple announces new iPhone SE, the 'most affordable' iPhone yet
Apple says the new offering is the company's most affordable iPhone to date.More
Story image
Microsoft overhauls Office 365, rebrands it 'Microsoft 365'
The 'refresh' of Office 365 will feature new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences, says Microsoft.More
Story image
No surprise: Vodafone calls and data usage up as week three of lockdown sets in
Calls and data usage on the Vodafone network remain high, according to Vodafone NZ who has released its latest network report in week 3 of lockdown. More
Story image
Cyclone named essential NZ supplier for online learning devices
The Ministry of Education has selected Cyclone as one of a handful of essential business suppliers for devices and technologies used in distance and online learning.More
Story image
Latest Ford and Volkswagen smart cars pose 'serious' privacy and security risk
A consumer goods testing company says its testing of both the latest Ford Focus and Volkswagen Polo indicated the new technology offered in the cars renders users vulnerable to security and privacy breaches.More
Story image
Vodafone seeing traffic increasing up to 100% more than February
Vodafone says it has added more capacity and has changed the way it manages voice and data traffic across the network.More
Story image
Govt widens 'essential products' to include tech goods
New Zealand businesses are now able to sell ‘essential’ non-food consumer products such as computer equipment and mobile phones, while the country remains at Alert Level 4 lockdown.More
Story image
Game review: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)
This is a charming game with a beautiful art style, but it's definitely on the grindy side.More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil 3 - the remake
I liked the action in Resident Evil 3 since it kept me on my toes the whole time while I was playing through it. Sure some enemies can be a tough challenge, but the hard difficulty is what makes Resident Evil games stand out.More
Story image
Canalys: Apple hardest hit by PC pandemic shock
Of the top five PC vendors, Apple was hit hardest in Q1 as its shipments fell by over 20% to 3.2 million units.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ update: demand for internet remains 'incredibly high'
The report highlights the increase in usage of voice calls, broadband and mobile data while underscoring the strong uptick in usage of Vodafone NZ’s video conferencing tool.More
Story image
Vodafone opens Essential Connectivity Hubs during COVID-19 lockdown
Vodafone New Zealand has opened 45 stores this week to support New Zealanders with essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown period. More
Story image
Hands-on review: ROG-STRIX-RX5700XT-O8G-Gaming GPU
Is this the best value graphics card for 1440p gaming? We find outMore
Story image
Asia home to half of the world's internet users
Asia has 2.3 billion internet users, which equated to 50.3% of the world’s internet user population.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Visme, a graphics design tool for creating awesome content
Visme is the ultimate enabler for those of us who have the desire to create visually stunning presentations but who need a helping hand to make them look truly professional.More
Story image
UN and Hackster.io partner up to take on COVID-19 in developing countries
The COVID-19 Detect and Protect Challenge calls on engineers to design low-cost and easily deployable software, hardware and services to support the detection and prevention of COVID-19 in some of the world's most vulnerable areas.More
Story image
Jabra updates to Evolve2 with new headset range
The Evolve2 aims to meet the new requirements that organisations have since the Evolve range first hit the market in 2014.More
Story image
HPE NZ posts net profit in FY19 results, improving on prior year's loss
HPE New Zealand has revealed its financial results for the financial year ending 31 October, seeing a net profit when compared to FY18's net loss.More
Story image
Working from home? Accessorise your home office for efficiency
COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future, and work-from-home setups may need to stay in place for months to come. Why not make your rig as comfortable as stylish as possible?More
State of the nation: SEEK reports extreme impact on job market by COVID-19
Advertisements for new jobs have fallen drastically since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, according to the latest employment snapshot from SEEK New Zealand. More
Report: Majority of New Zealanders exposed to cyber crime
It's not enough to simply have anti-virus software installed on a laptop anymore.More
COVID-19: ChristchurchNZ announces $200,000 business support subsidy
The subsidy is being delivered as part of a wider business support package during phase one of a Christchurch Economic Recovery Package.More
Mastercard extends free access to STEM curriculum for girls
Mastercard and education firm Scholastic have expanded free access to Mastercard’s STEM curriculum designed for 8-12 year-old girls.More
Sony unveils newest additions to wireless headphone range
The range includes new over-ear and wireless earbuds for the discerning audiophile.More
Vodafone warns customers as online scams increase due to COVID-19
Vodafone New Zealand is urging its customers to be more vigilant on digital channels.More
Hands-on review: NVIDIA Shield TV
Nvidia’s Shield TV is easily a recommended Android TV solution, especially if you are a PC gamer and want to easily play your games on the lounge TV.  More
Kiwis put off major purchases over COVID-19 financial stress
In response to concerns of the pandemic, Kiwis will put off major purchases, including personal devices and computers.More
Opportunity knocks for robotics in world of COVID-19
ABI Research highlights that while manufacturing opportunities are down, the worlds of disinfecting, surveillance and delivery are opening.More
Game review - One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
It's a decent Dynasty Warriors type game that fans of the anime and manga will enjoy a lot.More
Trade Me outlaws all 'non-essential' items, announces strict new guidelines
In addition to severely limiting the items which can be traded on the site, Trade Me has also made all payments contactless, and limited item delivery to courier services (no pick-ups).More
Unprepared: Many work-from-home policies only created in last 30 days
"This is very much a wake-up call. Much of the job loss we have seen is a direct result of a lack of preparation on the part of companies that should have known better."More
Cybercriminals most likely to impersonate Apple, Netflix in phishing attacks
Cybercriminals are most likely to impersonate major global tech companies like Apple, Netflix, Yahoo, WhatsApp and PayPal in order to trick people to clicking links or downloading attachments in malicious phishing emails.More
COVID-19: Global esports revenue will take a hit despite higher viewership
Newzoo has revealed that it has adjusted its previous estimate for worldwide esports as a result of the cancellation of big-ticket events.More
Remote working tips from a cybersecurity advisor
The world as we know it is changing, and the “office” is now everywhere. Safety, security and best practices should always be at the forefront of this change, now and in the future.More
The COVID-19 fight: InternetNZ to hold online meeting on contact tracing technology
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced contact tracing technology will be one of the three pillars in New Zealand's strategy to contain COVID-19.More
How 3SIXT became a $250m consumer electronics success
We follow the fascinating journey over six years of the Australian consumer electronics brand 3SIXT.More
ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus gaming notebook
ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) is back with another addition to its gaming notebook line, the Zephyrus G14.More
More stories