Swann releases two new smart security cameras

Physical security provider Swann has released the Swann Tracker Security Camera as well as the Swann Enforcer Camera Systems, an indoor and outdoor security solution for any home or business.

The Tracker Security Camera was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year and was named a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honouree for being the world’s first compact and non-mechanical pan-tilt security camera that includes auto-tracking technology.

The Enforcer includes motion-activated police-style, red and blue flashing lights and spotlights to deter intruders, as well as 1080p HD video and Night2Day full-spectrum colour at night technology.

“While many of us are staying home to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the need to safeguard the home and small businesses has never been of greater importance. The next generation of Swann products offer advanced features to prevent and deter unwanted intruders outside and inside the house”, says Swann CEO Mike Lucas.

“The two models will join the existing line of Swann security cameras to deliver consumers easy to use, reliable, home security protection, and ensuring peace of mind 24/7.”

The Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera’s auto-zoom capability ensures suspicious activity is kept targeted and in-focus for up to 2 objects at once within a second camera view while the main 180-degree widescreen full-room view remains onscreen via the Swann Security app.

The camera also features infrared night vision which can see in the dark up to 10 metres, automatically turning on when the lights are off.

With two-way audio, you can greet visitors, talk to pets or warn off intruders.

The Tracker Camera is easy to install; just plug into power and connect through Wi-Fi.

The Enforcer Security System’s camera has Night2Day colour night vision to ensure protection 24/7.

These wired, multi-camera systems include True Detect Heat and Motion technology, sensing people and cars for more reliable security monitoring and fewer false alarms.

The recording units (DVRs) feature free local storage for up to 180 days onto a 2TB hard drive, plus the ability to upload clips to the cloud for free.

These new products are part of a complete security ecosystem that can be managed under the ‘Swann Security’ app which allows users to control wired and wireless devices from multiple sites, stream live video, receive notifications and know what’s happening in one place.

Swann is the only vendor that offers a complete line up of interconnectable wired and wireless security solutions that is also completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Pricing and Availability:

The Swann Wi-Fi Security Tracker Camera is available now online and at retailers.

The Swann 1080P Enforcer Camera & Kits will be available online and instore from June onwards.