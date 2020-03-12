New Zealand
Story image

TCF: Telcos meeting New Zealand demand

12 Mar 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

The New Zealand telecommunications industry is responding positively to New Zealanders’ demand for access to high quality telecommunications services, according to the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF).

The Commerce Commission has released its Annual Telecommunication Monitoring Report this week, and the TCF says it is welcoming the report's findings. 

TCF says the report shows that the industry is meeting consumer demand for increased data, with consumption of mobile data rising 35% percent compared to 2018 levels and broadband data rising 21%.

 “Data consumption continues to increase and the industry has responded by investing in its networks and making capacity available,” says  New Zealand Telecommunications Forum chief executive officer Geoff Thorn.

The Commerce Commission’s report shows that the majority of New Zealand households now access the internet via fibre, as opposed to a copper connection, with 880,000 homes and businesses connected to the fibre broadband network. Connections via alternative technologies have also increased, according to the report.

 “It is clear that Kiwis are taking advantage of the opportunity to choose a connection technology which is best for them and which provides them with flexibility in the way they work and play,” says Thorn.

 “Despite the increased demand for data, New Zealand broadband speeds are still improving with our fixed line broadband speeds well above the OECD average," he explains.

Thorn says the competitiveness of the New Zealand industry is evident in the pricing of these services, with ultra-high broadband users able to access unlimited data at high speeds for far less than the OECD average.

 “It is clear that consumers are benefiting from high levels of investment by the industry which is providing them with the flexibility to choose how they wish to connect," Thorn says. 

"No matter how they connect, they are able to access increased amounts of data at competitive prices and faster speeds,” he says. 

It has been a big year for New Zealand's telecommunications industry, with Slingshot, Flip and Orcon all fined by the Commerce Commission earlier this year.

The telco providers pleaded guilty and were convicted in relation to 13 charges under the Fair Trading Act for conduct that occurred between 2 January 2012 and 1 March 2018. They were fined a total of $121,500 for making false representations in invoices they sent to their customers. 

The Commerce Commission said all three companies terms and conditions said charges for customers' internet and/or landline services would stop one month after they gave notice to terminate their contracts. However, the companies issued final invoices to nearly 6,000 customers that included charges for services beyond the one-month notice period. In doing so, the companies misrepresented their rights to payments because their customers only owed payment for the services provided prior to the agreed termination date. As a result, customers overpaid around $132,000.

Related stories:
NZ telcos plead guilty, given fines over false invoicing 
Aussie landlines becoming extinct earlier than expected
NZ mobile market in 'good shape', Commerce Commission claims
Testing begins at Vodafone's first 5G site in Christchurch
Commerce Commission seeks to upgrade NZ’s emergency calling code
Challenger mobile service provider Kogan Mobile launches on Vodafone network
Dig deeper:
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: Kordia's NZ CISO Hilary Walton
New Zealand is a small country with a powerful tech backbone, but chances are you won’t come across too many people who hold the title of CISO – and even fewer who are female CISOs.More
Story image
AI adoption stalling despite huge industry growth
Caution has risen in tandem with the global emergence of AI technologies.More
Story image
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards speaks at TechFest 2020
Edwards has a clear message: If New Zealand businesses undermine the issue of privacy, they will ruin their business.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Link Bar, the three-in-one smart speaker
JBL Link Bar is one of the devices out there that propose a solution to the 'too many devices' problem by having three devices in one: A sound bar, an Android TV and Google Home.More
Story image
Revealed: The countries with the worst internet freedom
The findings are in and the countries with the worst record for internet censorship have been revealed. More
Story image
NordPass releases new features on the back of extensive audit
NordPass has launched new features for PCs and mobiles, including the ability to share passwords, as well as new mobile features and native apps.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: Kordia's NZ CISO Hilary Walton
New Zealand is a small country with a powerful tech backbone, but chances are you won’t come across too many people who hold the title of CISO – and even fewer who are female CISOs.More
Story image
AI adoption stalling despite huge industry growth
Caution has risen in tandem with the global emergence of AI technologies.More
Story image
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards speaks at TechFest 2020
Edwards has a clear message: If New Zealand businesses undermine the issue of privacy, they will ruin their business.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Link Bar, the three-in-one smart speaker
JBL Link Bar is one of the devices out there that propose a solution to the 'too many devices' problem by having three devices in one: A sound bar, an Android TV and Google Home.More
Story image
Revealed: The countries with the worst internet freedom
The findings are in and the countries with the worst record for internet censorship have been revealed. More
Story image
NordPass releases new features on the back of extensive audit
NordPass has launched new features for PCs and mobiles, including the ability to share passwords, as well as new mobile features and native apps.More
Story image
'No sleep: Must game' - research hints at the rise of binge gaming on mobile
Four hours and 36 minutes – that’s how long the average ‘binge gaming’ session lasts.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong & Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall
As a celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong and Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall share their thoughts.More
Story image
Mobile game downloads jump 40% in three years
The market is the single largest revenue source of the entire gaming industry, and downloads have been rising steadily since 2016.More
Story image
Zynga to launch Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells mobile game
Zynga soft launched the game in ‘select markets’, with plans to roll out the game worldwide – but for some, it might be a bit of a wait.More
Story image
Female-focused healthtech solutions a growing market
Technologies such as mHealth, telehealth, and wearable devices to help pregnancy care, fertility, and menstrual care treatments while reducing costs.More
Story image
Playform's new AI a 'creative soulmate' for artists, says founder
Playform is developed for artists and creators who want to use a touch of AI in their work.More
Story image
The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: Big sound in a little shoebox?
Oskar Howell spoke to UE principal product manager Doug Ebert about UE’s latest speaker, and how UE plans to change the sound system landscape.More
Story image
AI will be unstoppable with market value to jump 457% by 2025
As a result of AI entering the mainstream, one in five workers in a nonroutine job will rely on it for at least part of their role, according to Learnbonds.More
Story image
Global consumers to trade in 810 million smartphones in favour of 5G devices
68% of consumers would be willing to trade-in their device in favour of a 5G-capable upgrade, according to research from Blancco Technology Group.More
Story image
Oppo reveals its 5G-capable Find X2 Pro
Oppo has today revealed its latest top-tier model of smartphone, the Find X2 Pro.More
Story image
IDC: PC market will also be hit by COVID-19
The long list of ICT markets that are being disrupted by the virus’ effect on manufacturing includes desktops, laptops, workstations and tablets.More
Story image
Remote working is here to stay - and employees love it, says GitLab report
According to the report, 83% of respondents say they are able to accomplish all of their work tasks remotely and 82% say remote working is the way of the future.More
Story image
New Zealand's national broadband map gets a revamp
A new version of the national broadband map website has been launched this week by InternetNZ. More
Story image
PUBG Mobile cracks down on dirty cheaters
Players will be able to use the Death Replay to see how they were killed from their opponent’s perspective.More
Story image
Infineon accelerates 3D facial recognition innovation
Infineon says the technology, which uses the REAL3 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, features an easy-to-design integration for smartphone manufacturers. More
Story image
HTC reveals its plans for the Vive Cosmos VR range
The Cosmos XR promises to be a major advancement in augmented reality allowing designers to view their concepts in a real-world environment. More
Story image
Spark rallies Kiwi innovators to share their 5G ideas
Spark is calling on New Zealand’s most innovative businesses to pitch their best ideas about how 5G could benefit the country.More
Story image
Want $10,000? Unisys tempts hackers at San Francisco event
Participants will try to compromise a target system protected by Stealth, Unisys’ encrypted, identity-based microsegmentation solution.More
Story image
World's stinkiest fruit could charge a laptop in seconds
Researchers from the University of Sydney used the notoriously odorous durian to create energy stores that can store electricity, and subsequently be used for rapid charging.More
Story image
Kiwis keen to reduce workplace screen time - for a $250 bonus
The poll shows an appetite for workplaces to assess the amount of time their employees are on a screen, and provide an incentive for people to switch off.More
Story image
Final Fantasy VII remake preview & developer interview
Last month I had the chance to not only play through about three hours of the Final Fantasy VII remake but also to chat with the director of the original game and the producer of the remake, Yoshinori Kitase.More
Cambridge Quantum Computing teams up with CERN to advance quantum technologies
Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is looking to explore and advance the application of quantum technologies to particle physics as part of the QUATERNION project in the CERN openlab.More
InternetNZ to up fees for .nz domains
InternetNZ has announced an increase to the cost of its domain fees as it looks to meet market demands over security requirements and co-ordination services.More
Microsoft & Mogul launch Age of Empires II Asia Cup
The AOE II Asia Cup will run in four seasons. The top four teams from each season will land a place in the AOE Asia Cup Major.More
Nanotech brings tough, flexible sensor to life
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have created a silicone/graphene material that can act as a sensor for wearable technologies.More
TikTok surpasses 40 million daily active users
The milestone represents the rapid spread in global popularity the app has seen in the last few months, and the statistics spell an all-time record for DAUs for the app.More
Inland Revenue shuts down to make changes to tax system
The revenue system will be closed for a week in April as Inland Revenue introduces a new round of changes to make tax more straightforward.More
DXC commits to helping A/NZ businesses build immersive experiences
“DXC is using the power of AR, VR and MR to align the next-generation digital capabilities employees want so they can be more mobile and independent."More
TwilioQuest! Defeat Legacy Systems and… plant a tree?
Twilio is sponsoring the planting of trees to reforest Australia for each person who completes certain challenges in its JavaScript training game.More
Xbox drops more hints about the Series X console
It’s quite possible that this means the death of the loading screen.More
IDC: Smartphone market bounce-back delayed by COVID-19
The disruption to the manufacturing centres in China will cause a huge dip in the growth of the global smartphone market for 2020.More
IWD 2020: Why we must champion the next generation of female leaders
International Women's Day: As we’ve seen over and over — and as endless research supports — diversity isn’t just good business, it’s good for business. More
EVs to emit forest sounds and choir music to warn pedestrians
Near-silent EVs are up to twice as likely to have a collision with a pedestrian as a result of the difficulty in hearing them approaching.More
Cybercriminals prey on healthcare panic to spread malware
Cybercriminals are now using fake HIV test results to spread their malicious phishing attacks, as they move quickly to cash in on healthcare scares in the wake of COVID-19 Coronavirus.More
Feeling lonely online? Share a pic of your pet, says psychologist
To address some of the more negative aspects of online life, pet food brand Pedigree and a bunch of New Zealanders have created a new app that asks people to post pictures of their pets. More
Security survey: The internet’s for porn… and gaming
"As well as being inappropriate use of a work device, these sites are more likely to harbour malware or other malicious threats that lead to a compromise."More
The tech on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19
GlobalData explains how emerging technologies are being deployed to help keep the spread of the virus in check.More
Vodafone launches new endless data plans for consumers and business customers
“We’ve seen a massive increase in data usage over recent years and with Vodafone New Zealand’s investments in capacity and 5G network roll out, we are now ready to meet the needs of data hungry customers."More
Hands-on review: Satisfye Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch
When I discovered the Satisfye Grip, I was excited about the possibility of a product that fixes the Switch’s biggest flaw. More
More stories