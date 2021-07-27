Yesterday
Story image
Phishing
NortonLifeLock
Scams
Cybersecurity

Tech support scams among top phishing attacks

By Shannon Williams

Tech support scams, survey scams and supplement scams are amongst the top phishing scams from for the last three months to June 2021, according to new research from Norton Labs.

Norton Labs has published its second quarterly Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report, detailing the top consumer cybersecurity insights and takeaways from April to June 2021. 

Leveraging the company's global threat telemetry, the analysis reveals the three most common phishing scams, in addition to new threats in encrypted chat marketplaces, online cookies, and vulnerable gaming drivers. 

According to the report, Norton thwarted 23.7 million phishing attempts between April and June 2021, with tech support scams, survey scams and supplement scams ranking as the top types of phishing scams seen. These scams are specifically designed to trick unsuspecting consumers to share personal information or engage in behaviour that puts their privacy at risk.  

"Cybercriminals often take advantage of current events to make their scams more convincing," says Darren Shou, head of technology, NortonLifeLock.

"As the world begins to open up, we anticipate scammers will pivot to tailor their phishing attempts to tie into themes like travel and back-to-school," he says.

Over the past quarter, Norton blocked 909 million Cyber Safety threats in total, including 56 million file-based malware, 405,710 mobile-malware files, and 85,339 ransomware detections.  

Additional findings from the report include: 
Online tracking ecosystem is much larger and more sprawling than generally understood: Amid intensifying privacy concerns and legislative action pushing for companies to limit the data they collect on online users, Norton discovered the online cookie ecosystem is much larger than previously understood, with greater potential for privacy violations. The analysis identified as many as 171,140 organisations that are involved in the creation and sharing of cookies, a figure that is 2.5x more than generally understood.  

Encrypted chat app is doubling as illegal marketplace: Cybercriminals are exploiting a popular chat apps encryption capability to sell illegal goods everything from COVID-19 vaccines and personal information, to pirated software and fake IDs. Research also found cybercriminals are selling tools and services to facilitate cybercrime, such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) infrastructure.  

Vulnerabilities in drivers expose new threat to gamers: Cybercriminals are devising social engineering schemes that play into gamers hyper-competitive spirits and are tricking gamers into installing compromised drivers on their PCs. This in turn infects their computer systems, which can lead to stolen personal information, account takeovers, and even loss of virtual gaming swag.

Related stories
Online dating users doxed as personal data exposed>>
Tech support scams remain a global threat - Microsoft>>
Cyber attackers will have weaponised operational technology environments to harm or kill humans - Gartner>>
Microsoft tops list for most imitated brands for phishing attempts>>
Techday's Cybersecurity in Aotearoa project selected for NZ On Air Public Interest Journalism Fund>>
Cyber incidents on the rise as ransomware accounts for two thirds of all malware attacks>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Bringing jury to crime scene via VR provides more accurate results
The University of South Australia finds overwhelming evidence in favour of using VR in the courtroom by putting jurors in the middle of a crime scene.>>
Story image
Mobile technology
Complete connection: the 75-year evolution of the mobile phone
The first mobile phone call was made 75 years ago, in a car. How has technology changed since then and what does the future of communication technology look like?>>
Story image
Phishing
Microsoft tops list for most imitated brands for phishing attempts
Tech giant Microsoft was again the brand most frequently targeted by cybercriminals.>>
Story image
COVID-19
Tech-savvy Kiwis able to use scripts to snap up MIQ spots before others
Tech-savvy New Zealanders are effectively locking others out of managed isolation and quarantine booking systems by using a computer programming code to snap up available spots within seconds. >>
Story image
New Zealand launch
New brain supplementation brand launches in NZ
Simply Nootropics, a new company offering brain supplementation pills, has launched in New Zealand.>>
Story image
Amazon
Rejoice! Amazon Australia opens to New Zealand customers
“We know that many New Zealand customers are already shopping on the US store and we are pleased to be offering them a faster option.”>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Vodafone NZ ups its cybersecurity game with new cloud product
Powered by CrowdStrike, the solution is designed to protect organisations from cyber threats such as ransomware, malware, data breaches and and other sophisticated attacks.>>
Story image
Hyperfibre
Enable set to launch Hyperfibre broadband in Christchurch CBD
Starting from next month, Hyperfibre will be available to businesses, schools, and residences within Moorhouse, Fitzgerald, Bealey, and Deans Avenues.>>
Story image
Wireless headphones
Hands-on review: AG-WHP01K wireless headphones
If I was blindfolded, I would not be able to tell them apart from other high-end headphones on the market.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (PC/Xbox Series X)
This augmented version of the celebrated game affords players the opportunity to experience Metro Exodus looking better than ever.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The wonderful world of Cricut Maker 3
Cricut has something to offer anyone who wants to add pizazz to their crafting projects.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
New AI technology helps doctors detect cancerous lesions
NEC Corporation has announced the development of an AI technology to support doctors in determining if colorectal lesions are neoplastic or non-neoplastic. >>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft playing pivotal role in Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Microsoft has been working actively with the Victorian Government since January to provide an end-to-end vaccine management solution for Victoria.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Kaseya ransomware attack reminder that attackers still have the upper hand
“The global Kaseya attack is a reminder that the public and private sector need to change the way cyber conflict is fought.">>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Toshiba Canvio Gaming Portable Storage
Dynabook’s Toshiba Canvio Gaming Portable Storage hard drive may offer a solution to a problem that new console owners didn’t know they had.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL Clip 4>>
Story image
Ransomware
SonicWall ransomware attack "should have been avoided">>
Story image
Phishing
More users falling for security and HR-related phishing attacks>>
Story image
Home audio
Sony gears up to release new home theatre and soundbars for more advanced surround sound>>
Story image
Data leak
Risk of data leaks high as employees unsure about confidentiality>>
Story image
Online dating
Online dating users doxed as personal data exposed>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Chivalry 2 (Xbox One/Series X)>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: TerraMaster D5-300 Raid Direct Attached Storage>>
Story image
Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G clinches top prize at GLOMO Awards>>
Story image
Ransomware
Govt to launch full inquiry into DHB ransomware attack>>
Story image
Ransomware-as-a-Service
Ransomware-as-a-service rising as cyber threats grow at alarming rates>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cyber incidents on the rise as ransomware accounts for two thirds of all malware attacks>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft pledges to run data centres carbon neutral by 2030>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber attackers will have weaponised operational technology environments to harm or kill humans - Gartner>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Techday's Cybersecurity in Aotearoa project selected for NZ On Air Public Interest Journalism Fund>>
Story image
Windows
Microsoft announces cloud OS Windows 365 - Full windows 11 experience online>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police drop technology designed to predict motorists>>
Story image
IT Governance
Facebook teams up with UoA for information governance >>
More stories