f5-nz logo
Story image

TechCollect NZ receives $320,000 from Govt to reduce e-waste

29 Jul 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

The Waste Minimisation Fund, an entity of the Ministry for the Environment, has today given TechCollect NZ $320,000 to expand its pilot programme aimed at collecting and recycling e-waste and reducing the amount of end-of-life electrical products entering New Zealand’s waste stream.

The funding will enable TechCollect to bolster its efforts to provide at least 40 free drop-off sites for e-waste around the country, as well as its goal to collect 200,000 tonnes of such equipment a year, and to recycle 95% of this.

The not-for-profit organisation has so far recycled over 53 tonnes of e-waste, and the funding from the Government announced today will go a long way towards increasing this number in the coming years, says TechCollect NZ senior policy manager Michael Dudley.

“We are delighted to be working with the Ministry for the Environment to tackle rising volumes of e-waste and help New Zealand transition towards a more circular economy,” says Dudley.

“As the demand for new technology increases so does our e-waste footprint, with nearly 100,000 tonnes of e-waste generated in New Zealand each year.

“This new funding will allow us to expand our service and support residents and small businesses across the country to recycle their end-of-life electronics responsibly,” he says.

“We’ll also work with the New Zealand Government, community, Māori and business sector to design and recommend an environmentally sound and fit-for-purpose e-waste product stewardship approach in Aotearoa.”

Dudley says that in addition to its practical strategy, TechCollect will also carry out extensive research and co-develop a robust regulated national e-waste product stewardship scheme to co-ordinate a managed approach for all e-waste in partnership with local industry and businesses.

“We are fortunate to have the backing of some of the world’s leading technology brands such as Apple, Canon, Dell, HP, Microsoft and Toshiba supporting our initiative and spearheading e-waste product stewardship in New Zealand,” says Dudley.

“By offering New Zealanders a free e-waste recycling solution that is convenient, safe and secure, the expanded service will help us to understand what system of shared responsibility will work best in New Zealand, while reducing the harmful impacts that e-waste poses to our environment. 

“We invite technology users from across the country to do the right thing and recycle responsibly by using TechCollect NZ,” adds Michael.

HP New Zealand country manager Oliver Hill says, “At the very core of HP’s business is the need to create a lasting sustainable impact on the environment and society that our people, partners, and customers operate and live in. 

“The launch of TechCollect NZ creates an important platform for the technology industry to come together and work as one. No longer do consumers see their goods as disposable and it’s up to us to enable and support a circular economy for electronic goods.”

Related stories:
Time to take responsibility: E-waste - a global crisis
'They don't make things like they used to' - why devices aren't built to last
Apple says it's 'protecting the planet's resources'
50 million tonnes of e-waste: IT faces sustainability challenges
Dell launches environmentally sustainable jewellery line
Only 20% of e-waste is recycled - and this needs to change, says United Nations
Dig deeper:
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser Game One
We take a look as Epos’ versatile open acoustic wired gaming headset.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Aorus K1 mechanical gaming keyboard
The Aorus K1 is very comfortable for gaming and regular typing. It’s louder than a membrane keyboard, but this is a small price to pay for the positive feel of the keys.More
Story image
Bricktastic! Nintendo's NES is coming back - in LEGO form
LEGO is continuing its love affair with Nintendo with a new built that will almost certainly appeal to brick lovers and retro console fans alike.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Club 950NC
There’s adaptive noise cancelling, of course, but there’s also a Smart Ambient mode, a bass boost button, virtual assistant integration, extensive custom EQ capability, and more. Features abound, but do they stack up?More
Story image
'Project Thunderchild' uncovers what's wrong with cloud-based gaming
Massive subscription-based streaming platforms like Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud connections can be far from stable.More
Story image
Microsoft shows its diverse lineup of Xbox Series X games
Halo Infinite is the Xbox Series X’s biggest game, the title will also be released on Windows 10 as well as the much older Xbox One console. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser Game One
We take a look as Epos’ versatile open acoustic wired gaming headset.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Aorus K1 mechanical gaming keyboard
The Aorus K1 is very comfortable for gaming and regular typing. It’s louder than a membrane keyboard, but this is a small price to pay for the positive feel of the keys.More
Story image
Bricktastic! Nintendo's NES is coming back - in LEGO form
LEGO is continuing its love affair with Nintendo with a new built that will almost certainly appeal to brick lovers and retro console fans alike.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Club 950NC
There’s adaptive noise cancelling, of course, but there’s also a Smart Ambient mode, a bass boost button, virtual assistant integration, extensive custom EQ capability, and more. Features abound, but do they stack up?More
Story image
'Project Thunderchild' uncovers what's wrong with cloud-based gaming
Massive subscription-based streaming platforms like Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud connections can be far from stable.More
Story image
Microsoft shows its diverse lineup of Xbox Series X games
Halo Infinite is the Xbox Series X’s biggest game, the title will also be released on Windows 10 as well as the much older Xbox One console. More
Story image
BELKIN unveils new portable wireless charging units and screen protection for Apple devices
Belkin has unveiled the newest additions to its SCREENFORCE screen protection for MacBooks and BOOSTCHARGE mobile power collections for multiple Apple devices.More
Story image
3.96 billion people now use social media
“Social media has been an integral part of the way we communicate with one another for a long time, but this evolution shows just how much it impacts multiple aspects of our lives right now, and in the future."More
Story image
Samsung named top brand in Asia Pacific for 9th consecutive year
Samsung was named number one across five categories in this year's Top 1000 Brands survey.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Realme X3 SuperZoom
You will have fun customising your screen to your own preferences and adding those personal tweaks to make the Realme X3 truly your own.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EKSA E900 Pro gaming headset
Built for gaming, it promises to give that authentic gaming experience, so you’ll know if that character behind you is making threatening noises. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
The 700s follow in the footsteps of the QuietComfort 35 II and are a must-have for travelling businesspeople and audiophiles alike. More
Story image
Apple pledges 100% carbon neutrality by 2030
The commitment includes efforts to reduce carbon emissions by bolstering the use of low-carbon or recycled materials, investment into energy-efficient projects, as well as investment in conservation and environmental restoration programmes around the world.More
Story image
NZ Police & research firm caught up in data breach
The firm believes that the breach could have compromised contact details of a number of people who have had contact with the police.More
Story image
Sony brings the noise with new high-power audio systems
Greater sound range and height, exciting lighting options, karaoke leaderboards, guitar inputs all in a single robust unit.More
Story image
Lenovo picks budding Kiwi game developer as ‘Legion Epprentice’
Lenovo has announced the winner of its Lenovo Legion Epprenticeship, an initiative created to encourage budding developers wanting a career in gaming.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ upgrades more than 120 mobile cell sites in preparation for 5G
The upgrades, which span the country, predominantly add 4G or 4.5G technology and capacity, which is part of the company's work in getting mobile towers ready for the fifth generation mobile network, 5G.More
Story image
NZ's iconic Eden Park will be a new home for Oceania esports
famously home to physical sports like cricket, the Rugby World Cup and the All Blacks, will now be home to the Eden Park Esports High Performance Centre.More
Story image
Natural disasters, card fraud Kiwis’ top security concerns
A study by Unisys reveals the security concerns of Kiwi consumers in the world of COVID-19.More
Story image
"Money grabbing, tone deaf" - Vocus, Vodafone, 2degrees slam Chorus over fibre price increases
Vocus slammed the news from Chorus that it will increase fibre prices, labelling the move as "cynical, money grabbing and unwarranted".More
Story image
7 VPN services leaked data of 20 million users - report
"The report calls into question the providers’ security practices and dismisses their claims of being no-log VPN services."More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Neo Smartpen RECO
Why, in 2020, would you need a voice recorder when smartphones and laptops do the same job? We find out.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive
Western Digital gives gamers a glimpse of the future today with their WD_Black P50 NVMe solid-state drive.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X2 Lite
If you're in the market for a new phone and do not want to pay a full fortnight’s paycheck, the Oppo Find X2 lite is a great option.More
Story image
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Secretlab knew New Zealand is a big market for gaming which is one of the main reasons they wanted to sell their products down here. More
Story image
Kordia Women in Tech scholarship awarded to Kaitlin Te Rito
Bachelor of Engineering student Kaitlin Te Rito has scooped the Kordia Women in Technology scholarship for 2020.More
Story image
Mozilla launches first ever VPN, Kiwis amongst first to access
The increase in reliance on home networks presents an opportunity for people to review their online security and privacy. How to stay safe online has become part of the new normal discussion."More
LPM Property Management leaves Amazon S3 buckets unsecured
"We take the protection of our clients' data very seriously. That's why we promptly dealt with this issue once we were made aware of it. The data is fully protected after our external technical contractor acted to ensure it was safe. There is no evidence at all to suggest any unauthorised access."More
Kiwi scoops grand photography prize at Sony Alpha Awards
Wanaka-based Oscar Hetherington won this year’s award for his seascape photo, called ‘Back Wash’. He’s the fourth consecutive Kiwi to win the grand prize – and $10,000 worth of Sony camera gear to boot.More
PNY launches HP memory products in Australia and NZ for the first time
"These HP products are part of PNYs major and continued commitment to launching high-quality memory products into Australia and New Zealand."More
Samsung unveils 2 new premium soundbar models
The HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T are premium additions to Samsung’s suite of Dolby Atmos soundbars, both supporting DTS:X technology for multi-dimensional audio capability.More
Spark completes stage one of Optical Transport Network project
The first piece of the new OTN 2 fibre network was installed between Glenfield and Papakura in Auckland, and is now live and operating at 800 Gigabit per second (Gb/s). Spark’s previous links operated at 100 or 200 Gb/s. More
Spark announces next phase of landline voice calling upgrade, ends voice-over-copper services
"We are giving notice that we will no longer be selling PSTN services in Devonport and Miramar from mid-August."More
Soul Machines joins WHO to bring better health support and info to global public
Soul Machines has now officially joined WHO’s Access Initiative (AI) for Quitting Tobacco to help share WHO’s information during the COVID-19 pandemic and help more one billion tobacco users quit.More
Game review: Ghost of Tsushima
If you love games like Assassin’s Creed, there’s no doubt that you will fall in love with this game too. The story is also great, but the gameplay is where Ghost of Tsushima really shines. More
"Tinder of real estate" - Kiwi property app launches
A new app designed to connect property sellers with potential buyers has been launched in New Zealand. More
Google announces G Suite integrated workplace, new security features
Google Cloud has announced a new G Suite integrated workspace that combines Gmail, Google Chat and Google Meet. More
2K reveals Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay
2K has revealed what fans can expect from their upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition when it releases on September 25th.More
5G arrives in Palmerston North - Spark
The city is the first location in New Zealand to have access to 5G on both mobile and wireless broadband.More
Game review: F1 2020 (PC)
A while back Codemasters nailed the franchises graphical fidelity, but it seems that every year they squeeze little bit more realism out of the visuals.More
Google unveils security overhaul across G Suite products
Google has announced 11 new security features across G Suite, to provide stronger security in Gmail, Meet, and Chat.More
Dell announces XPS Desktop, S-series monitors
The new desktop offers the XPS design sensibility in a configurable desktop, and new monitors including a curved, 4K 32in UHD.More
Lenovo's suite of smart home devices lands in NZ
Products include Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Clock, Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, Smart Lighting, Smart Security, Smart Automation accessories.More
Hands-on review: JBL Tune 220TWS
Another great part of the design is the earbuds themselves. Most other earbuds on the market can’t be worn for more than two hours at a time because of the amount of pressure they put on ear canals. Thankfully, the JBL Tune 220 were designed with all-day wear in mind. More
Unprecedented Twitter bitcoin scam targets Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple
As part of the attack, the hacked accounts each tweeted a link and implored their millions of followers to send bitcoin to the address, promising to send back double the donated amount back to the sender. More
More stories