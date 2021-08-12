Yesterday
Story image
Telecommunications
Commerce Commission
New Zealand Telecommunications Forum
Chorus
Spark

The Commerce Commission warns telcos over unclear marketing

By Ryan Morris-Reade

In an open letter to the telecoms sector, the Commerce Commission urgently seeks views on proposed marketing principles to reduce consumer confusion about alternative technology. 

This comes as New Zealand makes the transition away from copper-based services. The letter follows up on complaints from consumers and some telecommunications providers who say consumers are receiving incomplete, confusing or potentially misleading marketing information around options for switching to alternative access technologies. 

The complaints arise as Chorus withdraws the old copper network and Spark removes public switched telephone network (PSTN) connections.

Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson explains consumers are often not aware of available alternative options when transitioning.

He says they can also feel pressured to immediately move to alternative services, even when copper and the PSTN hasn’t even been scheduled for withdrawal in their area. And that marketing material is confusing regarding the performance of alternative technologies, including fibre, hybrid fibre-coaxial cable, wireless broadband and mobile.

“We have examples of people being told they need to move now because Chorus and Spark are in the process of withdrawing their copper or PSTN service when the withdrawal isn’t scheduled yet,” says Gilbertson.

“And marketing materials are making claims about the performance of alternative technologies that don’t reflect real-world performance.”

The Commerce Commission wants to work with the industry to develop meaningful marketing principles and ensure consumers receive information about alternative technology options. It says this will put all operators on a level playing field as they compete for customers. 

“We expect retail service providers will bring their marketing into line with these principles as quickly as possible, so consumers on copper-based services can make informed decisions about alternative telecommunications services best suited to their needs,” says Gilbertson. 

“Our preference is for the industry to turn these into a retail service quality code through the Telecommunications Forum (TCF), but we’re prepared to protect consumers with a binding Commission code if this doesn’t happen.”

He says the matter is urgent, and the Commission’s preliminary view is that it will formalise these principles as guidelines following consultation. The TCF will develop an industry code within 60 days of the final guidelines being issued. 

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum is a body made up of most of New Zealand’s telecommunications providers to represent the industry’s interests. The Commission wants to hear from the sector and other interested stakeholders like consumer groups about the proposed outcomes and marketing principles contained in the open letter.

Information on how to provide feedback is available on the Commission’s website. Feedback is due by Friday, 27 August 2021.

Related stories
Spark expands uncapped wireless broadband to another half-a-million New Zealanders>>
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network>>
Commerce Commission lays out max revenues for Chorus>>
Core telecommunications services to keep being regulated to protect consumers>>
Commerce Commission maintains regulation of telco services to protect consumers >>
UoA researchers work with Māori to evaulate online mental health platform>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Home audio
Sony gears up to release new home theatre and soundbars for more advanced surround sound
Sony has unveiled its new home theatre and soundbar systems, which promise to bring the bass and multi-dimensional sound to every corner of a room. >>
Story image
Trade Me
Trade Me hands less customer info over to authorities according to Transparency Report
Trade Me says it works hard to keep 'scumbags' off its site, but it also wants to protect customer privacy.>>
Story image
Hacking
Rise in hacking tool downloads as cybercrime becomes 'more organised than ever'
"The proliferation of pirated hacking tools and underground forums are allowing previously low-level actors to pose serious risks to enterprise security.">>
Story image
Cyber Threats
Chance of PC users encountering cyber threats increase
"The risk ratio has increased worldwide for all malware attacks.">>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Cris Tales
There have been many modern JRPGs released over the years, although the more recent ones are different from the games of the past.>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Why a US company called Framework could change laptop design forever
Framework believes the consumer electronics industry is completely broken - so it's starting a laptop revolution.>>
Story image
Event
You're invited: She Sharp presents Women in Data & Analytics on August 24th
The event will feature a panel with the experts, a hands-on workshop on Microsoft Power BI, and the opportunity to gain valuable career advice.>>
Story image
Google
Google intensifies NZ ops with cloud interconnect location, new hires & Auckland office
The company has launched a Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect location in Auckland, and a new AUNZ Google Cloud region in Melbourne, Australia.>>
Story image
Scams
Tech support scams remain a global threat - Microsoft
Tactics used by fraudsters to victimise users online have evolved over time, from pure cold calling to more sophisticated ploys.>>
Story image
Phishing
Surge in targeted spear phishing as attackers look for weak link
"Cybercriminals are getting sneakier about who they target with their attacks.">>
Story image
Gaming
Kingston launches FURY DDR4 range built for gamers and overclockers
Renegade, Beast, and Impact, are all designed for gamers who want fast systems, or those who want to indulge in a little overclocking.>>
Story image
Malware
New malware strain targeting Mac users for only $49
A new malware strain has evolved to steal the information of MacOS users.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Extortion payments hit new records as ransomware crisis intensifies
The ransomware crisis will continue to gain momentum as cybercrime groups further hone tactics for coercing victims into paying and develop new approaches for making attacks more disruptive. >>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X)
Now, for the very first time, Xbox gamers can experience a true civil aviation flight simulator on their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.>>
Story image
Smart Glasses
TCL's NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses bring home theatre direct to your eyeballs
If you thought you’d seen the last of wearables like Google Glass and its ilk, consumer electronics company TCL wants to have the last laugh.>>
Story image
Virtual machine / VM
Parallels Desktop 17 announced - Apples M1 chip and Windows 11 enable impressive new features>>
Story image
DDR4
Hands-on review: Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4-4600 memory>>
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe works with global tech giants to address online harm in NZ>>
Story image
Google
Google unveils new Nest Cams and Doorbells >>
Story image
Olympic Games
Olympic Broadcasting Services hosted in Alibaba cloud for the first time>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HP Envy Pro 6430 + Instant Ink>>
Story image
Malvertising
Malvertising targeting IoT devices connected to smart home networks>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: F1 2021 (PC)>>
Story image
Olympic Games
Ready, set, scam: Cybercriminals targeting Olympic Games fans>>
Story image
Malware
New malware families discovered eavesdropping on governments, targeting e-commerce>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Chernobylite (PC)>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The wonderful world of Cricut Maker 3>>
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Bringing jury to crime scene via VR provides more accurate results>>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams among top phishing attacks>>
Story image
consumer data right
Consumer data right overdue, but privacy crucial, advocates warn>>
Story image
Spark
Spark expands uncapped wireless broadband to another half-a-million New Zealanders>>
Story image
5G
Vodafone rolls out 5G services to Whanganui >>
Story image
Phishing
Microsoft tops list for most imitated brands for phishing attempts>>
More stories