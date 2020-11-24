f5-nz logo
Story image

The devices that are changing the streaming game in time for Christmas

24 Nov 2020
Newsdesk
The streaming community has gained a lot of steam in the past year, and the COVID-19 pandemic's consequence of keeping millions at home has created even more interest in it. 

But to stream, you need equipment. Luckily, AVerMedia has it covered. Here are some of the best products in the streaming business, used by veterans and beginners alike.
 

Live Gamer 4K

Live Gamer 4K is the embodiment of what next-generation of game capture is all about. It can capture 4Kp60 HDR content with frame capturing of up to 240 FPS, and supports refresh rates of up to 240 Hz in Full HD.

For those with their hearts set on next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and are avid streamers, this could be the next thing to put on the Christmas list.

It can record HDR content, and is able to stream to multiple platforms simultaneously. Users can also customise which resolutions and corresponding frame rates can be previewed, and record without connecting to a passthrough monitor — all with ultra-low latency.

Both the maximum passthrough resolution and the maximum record resolution is 2160p60 HDR.

Here is where to buy it.
 

Live Gamer ULTRA

This game capture device allows for streaming of 4K content, ensuring that even cutting edge graphics look great for a streamer’s audience.

The Live Gamer ULTRA connects via HDMI to consoles and to display units, and connects via USB 3.1 to Windows or Mac computers to stream. The compact device can also pass-through high refresh rates of up to 240 Hz on a Full HD signal.

While playing at 4K, the Live Gamer ULTRA supports 4Kp60 HDR video pass-through, allowing users to stream and record at 4Kp30. It also features a high frame rate capture ability of up to 120 fps for Full HD signals, and users can also stream to multiple platforms simultaneously. 

Here is where to buy it.
 

Live Gamer MINI

Designed for both seasoned and amateur game streamers, this is a smaller version of the Live Gamer ULTRA and simplifies its counterpart to provide an optimum experience for beginner streamers. 

The Live Gamer MINI is AVerMedia’s smallest device, and it features HDMI in and pass-through for zero-latency Full HD gameplay, and micro USB for PC or Mac connectivity. 

Despite its size, the device features a H.264 hardware encoder built into its core and delivers 100% zero-latency Full HD pass-through.

Here is where to buy it.
 

The AM310 USB Microphone

While the CAM 313 includes inbuilt mono microphones, users might want a better microphone that can deliver superior audio quality in stereo form. This is where the AVerMedia AM310 USB microphone can help users sound genuinely professional, as it is perfect for videoconferences, podcast recording, or live streaming. 

The unidirectional microphone uses a cardioid pattern that will pick up voice with zero lag or latency but will filter out sounds coming from the side or behind the microphone.

A switch on the microphone also lets users easily monitor their voice in real-time with AVerMedia’s real-time audio monitoring capabilities. 

The microphone also provides easy access to mic mute and headphone volume controls.

This microphone plugs into any USB 2.0 port on a Windows or macOS 9+ PC and is plug-and-play straight out of the box.

Here is where to buy it.

Features:

  • Plug-and-play
  • Great voice recognition distance
  • Unidirectional microphone
  • Ideal for meetings and live streaming
     

Video Conference Kit 317

Digital communication has become a staple for almost everyone in 2020, and this kit has everything you need to make it as easy as possible.

The kit features a Full HD webcam and over-ear headphones. The webcam records at 1080p30, providing for clear and vibrant pictures for video conferencing. It also features a built-in privacy shutter, to block off the camera when not in use for peace of mind, and is compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Skype and more.

Here is where to buy it.

