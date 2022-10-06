FutureFive New Zealand logo
The first Axis Experience Centre launched in Singapore

By Gaurav Sharma, Journalist
Yesterday

Axis Communications has officially opened the first Axis Experience Centre (AEC) in Singapore. Representing the first AEC in Southeast Asia, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to showcase cutting-edge security innovations and solutions. Furthermore, it reaffirms Axis' commitment to elevating security standards in Singapore and the region. 

The SG$1 million (AU$1.09 million) centre was unveiled at Axis Communications’ Singapore headquarters in Suntec City on September 30. 

As the 25th AEC globally, the Singapore facility is envisioned to serve as the centre of excellence for the region. It will be joined by new AECs across key Asian-Pacific cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi, among others, unlocking further opportunities for growth and partnerships.

Through physical product showcases and interactive demonstrations, guests can experience first-hand the ability of future-ready technologies to deliver optimal security outcomes. This includes advanced surveillance systems encompassing features such as audio analytics, intrusion detection, automated access control systems, and data analysis tools that yield actionable insights for better decision-making. 

“The digitalisation of Southeast Asia has reached a tipping point, driven by increasing awareness of digital technologies' benefits. We anticipate continued technology adoption and innovation to create opportunities for the growth of advanced security applications," says Carl Malmqvist, Regional Director South-Asia and Pacific, Axis. 

“Having an experience centre in a regional business hub like Singapore provides Axis with the platform to better engage its ecosystem of stakeholders across Southeast Asia. This will facilitate collaboration essential to meet evolving security requirements in today’s increasingly networked environments. We look forward to working closely with trusted partners such as Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB) to build smarter, safer, sustainable, and efficient cities of the future.”

Jacqueline Poh, Managing Director, EDB, adds, "We expect demand for advanced security solutions that incorporate digital technologies to grow in Southeast Asia as the benefits of digitalisation become more widely known. Singapore's strengths and capabilities in network security and advanced analytics, coupled with our hub advantages, makes it an ideal location for the Axis Experience centre. We look forward to Axis' plans to enhance our ecosystem by bringing private and public sector stakeholders together to address important and emerging security challenges."

Collaboration with like-minded industry partners locally and regionally is a key factor in driving Axis' growth in Asia. 

One such partner is Singtel, with whom Axis is currently exploring 5G use cases for security applications. 

5G networks can support increased bandwidth essential for data aggregation and analysis, giving rise to more innovative security solutions in areas such as automation and machine learning.
“Many enterprises are undergoing rapid digitalisation. They are exploring and developing 5G solutions for deployment in their industries. Singtel's 5G network and Paragon MEC platform have been specially designed to help them address their business needs. It improves operational efficiencies, and unlock new opportunities to advance in a 5G world," notes Dennis Wong, Vice President 5G Enterprise and Cloud, Singtel Group.

“Such solutions, developed with industry partners like Axis, are currently being showcased and trialled at Singtel's facilities such as the FutureNow Innovation Centre, Centre of Digital Excellence, and the 5G Garage, which is a live test facility, training centre and ideation lab. With the opening of the AEC, enterprises have a new avenue to secure the solutions and support they need. The centre will help them achieve their digitalisation goals and aspirations in Singapore and beyond."

According to industry research, the global physical security industry is forecasted to generate US$153 billion (AU$237 billion) by 2023, with the Asia Pacific being a key driver of this growth. 

One of the industry's most prominent issues is a lack of workforce. Therefore, it is crucial to adopt advanced technology-first solutions to better secure businesses and optimise operations as digital economies continue to grow. 

These trends align with Axis’ security solutions, making the launch of the Singapore AEC timely for local organisations and positioning the company well for regional growth.

