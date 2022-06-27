FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Augmented Reality
Drones
Gaming
Review
Smartphone
Story image
The University of Auckland
InternetNZ
Cybersecurity
misinformation
threat
PIJF

The link between cybersecurity, extremist threat and misinformation online in Aotearoa

By Mitchell Hageman
Yesterday

Cybersecurity threats come in many different forms. While things like malware, bugs and phishing attacks can cause serious harm in their own right, when coupled with threat and misinformation it can often lead devestating impacts.

These kinds of threats are formed in various ways and evade cybersecurity and personal cyber safety measures with ease. Long story short, it's often the case that misinformation, threat and extremism link closely to cybersecurity issues and cyber harm.

Hate speech, threat and extremism are issues that have caused significant problems in Aotearoa, and the root of much of it is unfortunately active in an online environment. Threat actors with sinister agendas covertly break down cybersecurity and threat prevention barriers to promote their own unique brand of hate and extremism, using a variety of tools and systems to cause widespread harm. 

It is often the case that much of the harm is initiated in dark corners of the internet, blocked by complex coding and security technology. It can also be initiated on social media, with large companies struggling to police and monitor with efficient legal security measures. Threat actors hide behind fake profiles, and even with the strongest regulations and cybersecurity and safety measures, misinformation can break down these walls in an instant.

Threat and misinformation come in a variety of forms. Concerning statistics from InternetNZ show that 58% of New Zealanders - up from 42% last year - are either 'extremely concerned' or 'very concerned' about online conspiracy theories. Kiwi's general level of concern about misinformation has also dramatically risen this year, with 66% of New Zealanders being either extremely or very concerned that information is misleading or wrong. The number of people who said they were extremely or very concerned about hate speech online has also jumped from 58% to 65%.

Research like this highlights that we need solid cyber safety and security measures in place to prevent long-lasting damage. 

"InternetNZ wants to see an Internet where everyone in Aotearoa can fully participate online. Scams, cybersecurity risks, and abusive behaviours online are all linked in that they make it harder for people in our community to be safe," says InternetNZ senior policy advisor James Ting-Edwards.

"It is vital that work to address these issues starts by listening to the people most affected by abusive behaviours online, whether these are threats to the security of people's computers and bank accounts, or threats to their personal safety and their ability to go online without facing harassment."

He says there needs to be an extended community effort to prevent threatening behaviour, and laws and technologies can only do so much.

"Governments and online services are well aware of these issues, but the gap we see is a need for more work to include community voices in developing solutions," he says.

"This is not just about laws and technologies, it's about how communities in Aotearoa get a voice in the online environments we participate in."

Dr Ethan R. Plaut from the University of Auckland reinforced that hate speech and threat should be perceived as a matter of our national security, and it is an increasingly prevalent issue worldwide.

"Online hate speech is a matter of national security in multiple different ways," he says.

"This is clearly true in the sense that foreign actors may be involved in the creation and circulation of hateful misinformation, and in the sense that domestic online extremism has been implicated in the radicalisation of people involved in violent attacks, including here in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"These issues also intersect in online attacks against people doing advocacy for Māori, women, racial minorities, and LGBTQ and other vulnerable communities, who are vulnerable to doxxing, threats, and other forms of online attacks."

A prominent example of these types of threats in action can be seen both before and after the devastating Christchurch terror attacks in 2019. 

The perpetrator was highly active in a covert online environment, operating to promote hate and infiltrating various social media platforms to spread it. The terrorist also released a manifesto and live-streamed his actions, causing widespread significant harm. CERT NZ reported a variety of issues in the wake of the tragedy, saying that scammers and attackers were using the tragic event as an opportunity to perform targeted online cyber attacks against New Zealanders. Some of these included:

  • Phishing emails containing links to fake online banking logins. These emails also contained fraudulent bank accounts where victims could make donations for the Christchurch tragedy.
  • The sharing of malicious video files on compromised websites or on social media. 
  • A video file containing footage related to the attack had malware embedded in it, and this malicious file is being shared online. (This could further promote hate and threat)
  • Attackers changing New Zealand websites to spread political messages about the Christchurch tragedy. (This was also prevalent on social media)
  • New Zealand websites receiving threats of denial-of-service attacks, which would take them offline.

So it's clear that cybersecurity and safety intersect with hate speech and threat, so what can be done to help prevent serious issues in the future?

While Netsafe, CERT NZ and other organisations play a key advisory role in helping inform the public of threats and stop the spread of misinformation here in Aotearoa, there is also a collective agreement in place that aims to tackle these issues at the source. The Christchurch Call was formed in Paris on May 15 2019, and acted as a collective agreement from countries around the world aiming to create a safer online environment that stops hate, threat and misinformation in its tracks.

Consisting of over 50 countries and delegations worldwide, the Paris and New Zealand initiated agreement found that outlines collective, voluntary commitments from Governments and online service providers that aim to address the issue of terrorist and violent extremist content online and to prevent the abuse of the internet as occurred in and after the Christchurch attacks. 

The agreement highlights five key points that governments should collectively aim to achieve, with topics ranging from using law and regulation, to supporting frameworks for companies in order to combat hate and abuse online.

While some of the points apply directly to broadcast media, when examining ones relating to cyber safety and security the framework advises:

  • Awareness-raising and capacity-building activities aimed at smaller online service providers.
  • Development of industry standards or voluntary frameworks.
  • Regulatory or policy measures consistent with a free, open and secure internet and international human rights law.

Social media giants such as Meta, Twitter, Google and YouTube are some of the many organisations that have pledged support to the agreement; however it may take years for them to fully implement secure systems and technologies worldwide.

As with many things online, cybersecurity and safety remain distinctly human issues and can often only be adequately solved with a widespread community effort. 

As governments worldwide struggle with increasing threat, misinformation and extremism, there is hope that leadership shown through agreements like the Christchurch Call can promote safer online communities for everyone.

Public Interest Journalism Fund logo
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.
Related stories
Cybercrime in Aotearoa: How does New Zealand law define it?
Why is NZ lagging behind the world in cybersecurity?
Govt must step up to police social media - InternetNZ boss
Microsoft NZ and TupuToa to boost diversity in cybersecurity sector
WhatsApp and QR codes the next scam threat - report
Significant spike in consumer fraud, new report finds
Top stories
Story image
Cybersecurity
The link between cybersecurity, extremist threat and misinformation online in Aotearoa
Long story short, it's often the case that misinformation, threat and extremism link closely to cybersecurity issues and cyber harm.
Story image
Commerce Commission
ComCom puts electronics sector on notice over resale price maintenance
The Commerce Commission has concluded an investigation into allegations that television manufacturers were engaging in illegal resale price maintenance.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60
Philips’ range of Hue smart lighting promises to make any home a smart home. Techday’s Darren Price checks out the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60.
Story image
N4L
N4L, Spark, Chorus partner for Hyperfibre school upgrade
Networks for Learning (N4L) has partnered with Spark and Chorus to upgrade Wellington College to Hyperfibre, fostering stronger outcomes for students and teachers.
Story image
Cloud
Apple unveils M2 with 50% more memory bandwidth than M1
Compared to M1, M2 has an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, a 40% faster Neural Engine, and delivers 50% more memory bandwidth and up to 24GB of fast unified memory.
Story image
Cloud
Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go 2 with new features
Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Laptop Go 2, adding to the company’s growing portfolio of Surface Laptop devices.
Story image
Robotic Process Automation / RPA
Automated Guided Vehicles at seaports to grow 26% by 2027
ABI Research says the global use of Automated Guided Vehicles in seaports will exceed 150,000 deployments by 2027. Port authorities are also looking into 5G private networks.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave drive digital transformation for mental health
Publicis Sapient and The Man Cave are joining forces to help support the mental health and wellbeing of young men around the world.
Story image
Cloud
TUANZ to address rural connectivity at 2022 symposium
TUANZ is hosting the Rural Connectivity Symposium for the first time in person since 2019, providing a forum to discuss the state of rural connectivity.
Story image
Gaming
AMD introduces FSR 2.0 giving gaming GPUs a boost
Not only have AMD proudly announced their new line-up of Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards, but the company has also unveiled the first games to support its FSR 2.0 technology.
Story image
Film review
Film review: Jurassic World Dominion
This movie is what happens when you cross a lot of hungry dinos with humanity trying desperately to redeem itself for a mistake, and boy does it try.
Story image
Wireless
WolfVision releases new Cynap Pure Mini screen sharing solution
WolfVision has launched the WolfVision Cynap Pure Mini, a new wireless screen sharing solution that looks to enable easier and more effective presentations.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Morphée
Life in the twenty-first century has become a 24-hour affair. Morphée promises to help restore some balance to your life.
Story image
Gaming
Intel Arc A380 graphics units launched in China, global release imminent
New Intel Arc A380 graphics units are set to bring next-generation technologies to gamers and content creators in the coming months. 
Story image
Cloud
Linktree Marketplace creates new commerce options for creators
Linktree has launched Linktree Marketplace, a new forum for users to discover all of Linktree's partners, Link Apps, and integrations in one place.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: The Quarry (PC)
On playing a bit of The Quarry, I began to understand why the game has got its own release rather than just being part of The Dark Pictures Anthology.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Why is NZ lagging behind the world in cybersecurity?
A recent report by TUANZ has revealed that we are ranked 56th in the world when it comes to cybersecurity - a look into why we're so behind and what needs to be done.
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: EcoFlow River Pro Portable Power station
We get hands-on with an extremely versatile device that every remote worker or outdoor enthusiast should consider.
Story image
Cloud
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua to map NZ's forest cover change
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, are teaming up to develop improved detection of land use and forest cover change in New Zealand.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 610 Wireless
The new Quantum 610 gaming headset is the latest addition to JBL’s Quantum range and the successor to its popular Quantum 600 model.
Story image
Electricity
Canstar finds Flick Electric NZ’s favourite provider
Canstar’s annual research to find New Zealand’s favourite electricity provider reveals Flick Electric has come out on top.
Story image
Cloud
Sony expands X-Series portable speaker range with three new models
The company says the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 all contain high-quality and powerful sound pressure due to X-Balanced Speaker Units.
Story image
Cloud
Dynabook refreshes Portégé X30L series with the Portégé X30L-K
The new model contains hybrid-architecture Intel 12th Gen Core P-Series 28W processor options, Wi-Fi 6E, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
Story image
Wireless
ComCom finds NZ broadband compares well with Australia
A new report published by the Commerce Commission has found New Zealand's Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) compares well to Australia's National Broadband Network.
Story image
Cloud
Apple brings redesigned MacBook Air and updated MacBook Pro to market
Apple has introduced a redesigned MacBook Air and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the new M2 chip.
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Aotearoa gets a new Privacy Commissioner: Michael Webster replaces John Edwards
Michael Webster, who is currently the Secretary of the Cabinet, will step into the Privacy Commissioner role on 5 July 2022.
Story image
Apple
Apple’s watchOS 9 and its new features, including a medications app
The new watch0S 9 gives users more watch faces, an updated workout and sleep app and a brand new medications app.
Story image
InternetNZ
Govt must step up to police social media - InternetNZ boss
A technology industry leader is urging the government not to shy away from policing social media platforms in New Zealand.
Story image
Cloud
Adobe Substance 3D updates, looks to the metaverse
A look at all of Adobe's major updates for Substance 3D and how its services are enabling businesses to get metaverse ready.
Story image
Cloud
Google announces new version of Chromecast with remote features
Google has announced its newest version of Chromecast, featuring a variety of new features and a new look.
Story image
Entelar
How TruSens air purifiers can create healthier workspaces
The pandemic has heightened our awareness of our own and others’ health, and made us all much more conscious of the environments we work in.
Story image
Cloud
Chorus and Nokia launches first trial of 25G PON broadband
Chorus and Nokia have announced the successful demonstration of 25 gigabit per second fibre (Gbps) broadband technology at the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland. 
Story image
Cloud
Hisense launches in New Zealand with new product range
Consumer electronics and home entertainment brand Hisense has launched in New Zealand, bringing its range of TVs, refrigeration, and laundry products to Kiwi customers.
Story image
Cloud
Apple announces new developer tools and APIs for better app experiences
The new announcement encompasses new tools, technologies and APIs that the company says are designed to help developers create better and more involved experiences for their users.
Story image
Skills shortage
Tech salaries increase as skills shortage inflates expectations
More technology professionals will receive a pay rise this coming financial year than last, with skills shortages creating a once-in-a-career market.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Quarry (PC)
Supermassive Games channel 1980s teen horror movies with their latest suspense-filled cinematic adventure, The Quarry.
Story image
Cloud
Apple reveals new iOS 16 features set to enhance sharing and communication
Apple has unveiled an all-new Lock Screen experience and new ways to share and communicate in iOS 16.
Story image
Cloud
Apple improves Mac operating system with latest offering
Apple has unveiled the latest version of its desktop operating system, macOS Ventura, providing users with tools for greater productivity.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Samsung S22 Ultra
I have been impressed by the functions Samsung packed into this phone. I did actually make one phone call on this phone, in between trying out as many of its other uses that I could pack in.
Story image
Phishing
WhatsApp and QR codes the next scam threat - report
KnowBe4 has warned it expects to see an increase in QR Codes and the WhatsApp chat platform being used for phishing and other scams. 
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat
With its lightweight Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and RGB lit Pulsefire XL Mat, HyperX sets out to up your game and add a little colour to your desktop.
Story image
Cloud
Microsoft NZ and TupuToa to boost diversity in cybersecurity sector
Microsoft NZ has teamed up with TupuToa to co-develop a cyber security employment programme specifically aimed at creating more diversity in Aotearoa's cybersecurity sector.
Story image
Dark web
Cybercrime in Aotearoa: How does New Zealand law define it?
‘Cybercrime’ is a term we hear all the time, but what exactly is it, and how does New Zealand define it in legal terms?
Story image
Digital Transformation
SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation
The multi-year partnership will see SAP advance NZR with its organisational operations, team performance, fan experience and sustainability goals.