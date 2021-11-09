Story image
Data
Internet
Facebook
Meta

The metaverse poses "terrifying dangers" - is it the new internet? Expert says yes

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

An academic has claimed the concept of the 'metaverse' poses "terrifying dangers", saying how to police it must be figured out now before it’s too late.

The metaverse - an immersive virtual world connecting countless digital spaces – moved a step closer to reality when Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg made it one of his key priorities last week. 

While some critics are sceptical about just how revolutionary the metaverse might prove, Dr David Reid - Professor of AI and Spatial Computing at Liverpool Hope University - is adamant it will change all of our lives immeasurably, in the same way the internet did.

Yet he also suggests that as well as providing great benefits it also poses ‘terrifying dangers’.

Reid is calling for urgent conversations to begin concerning how to protect metaverse users - before the technology becomes a reality in the next five to ten years.

“The metaverse has huge implications - it comes with fantastic advantages and terrifying dangers," he says.

“And we need a highly robust system in place to police the metaverse. We’re clearly in the very early stages but we need to start talking about these problems now before we go down a route we can’t reverse away from. It’s crucial for the future.”

The risks posed by the metaverse, according to Reid, centre on overall control as well as the gathering and protection of data.

“People have been talking about how the rise of artificial intelligence will significantly change society and everything we do. And that’s true. But the metaverse is at least as big, if not bigger, than the rise of AI," he says.

“Because if you think about the way it works, the metaverse’s ultimate aim is not just virtual reality, or augmented reality, it’s mixed reality. It’s blending the digital and the real world together. Ultimately this blend may be so good, and so pervasive, that the virtual and the real become indistinguishable.

“And the market for that is gigantic. Whoever controls it, will basically have control over your entire reality."

Reid says many current MR prototype systems have face, eye, body and hand tracking tech, and most have sophisticated cameras. 

"Some even incorporate electroencephalogram technology in order to pick up brainwave patterns. In other words, everything you say, manipulate, look at, or even think about can be monitored in MR. The data this will generate will be vast…..and extremely valuable," he says.

“And that’s why we need a system in place to police it. No single company should ever exert control - it’s simply too important for that to happen.

“It has to be a collaboration, using open standard protocols, where a standard is freely available to be adopted and shared by others, in the same way that the World Wide Web has evolved.”

Reid points to the fact that the Internet has the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), influenced by Web founder Sir Tim Berners-Lee’s attitude of openness. The metaverse, Reid claims, needs its own dedicated equivalent - and it needs one in a hurry. 

“The W3C encourages participation, the sharing of knowledge, and thereby it builds trust on a global scale," he says.

"This influences the way the Internet functions. It’s not a business, it’s not a government, it’s an independent organisation that takes care of standards.

“The metaverse needs the equivalent of the W3C and these conversations need to happen right now - because every single tech company I know of sees this as part of its future.”

Acting now also gives the world a fighting chance of getting to grips with security risks in the metaverse, as well as the threat of bullying or social media pile-ons in this mixed reality universe, according to Reid.

“If you think about the amount of data a company could collect on the WWW right now, compared to what it could collect with the metaverse, there is just no comparison," he says.

“But consider this; If you have your avatar in the virtual world, do you own it? Do you really own the way you look? Could you hijack someone’s avatar and appear as someone else? How do you know you’re really talking to the person you think you’re talking to?

“It happens now on the internet and the threat will be much greater with the metaverse," says Reid. 

"You’ll be able to own things and have possessions in the metaverse - how do you protect them?

“People are worried about the influence that Twitter can have on politics right now. But in a completely immersive environment, how much more influence can you have on someone, when you can transport someone to a war zone and show them precisely what’s going on?

“Likewise, how much more dangerous might social media pile-ons, or online bullying, become in the metaverse? I’d argue it has the potential to be far, far more extreme. The visceral experience of immersion can be exceptionally emotive," he explains.

However, Reid says there’s better news for industry, and suspects the metaverse might be a huge shot in the arm when it comes to the Northern Powerhouse ‘levelling up’.

"I think the metaverse is the next computing platform. It’s not a white elephant. It’s the next evolutionary step, not just for the Internet, but for computing as a whole," he says.

"Also, nobody knows just how many jobs the metaverse will create but it’ll spawn an entire new industry. And, of course, for all the drawbacks there will be huge benefits.

“For me, it could even be the way the country finally ‘levels up’," says Reid.

“If you can commute virtually you don’t need to live in London. You don’t need to be physically located anywhere.

“The Northern Powerhouse should be based around VR and AI because these are two technologies where you can actually level up, because location doesn’t matter, providing you’ve got enough bandwidth.”

 

Related stories
Microsoft's entry into metaverse tainted by Facebook's Meta rebrand>>
BREAKING: Facebook rebrands to Meta, Zuckerberg unveils 'metaverse'>>
Android espionage: ESET uncovers BladeHawk campaign via Facebook>>
Facebook joins the ID2020 Alliance>>
Netsafe works with global tech giants to address online harm in NZ>>
Facebook teams up with UoA for information governance>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Huawei
COP26: Huawei tackles climate change with tech innovation
Technology innovation will play a central role in tackling climate change and achieving carbon reduction goals. >>
Story image
Review
Game review: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X)
Aside from a few small flaws, Forza Horizon 5 is still a great addition to the Horizon series. >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is NZ’s Cyber Security Emergency Response Plan?
The Cyber Security Emergency Response Plan (CSERP) is the framework that the government will use in the event of a cyber-emergency.>>
Story image
Unisys
New Zealand employees uncomfortable with monitoring technology
New Zealand employees are pushing back on monitoring technology when working from home, according to research from Unisys.>>
Story image
Data Protection
How government agencies can deliver secure digital services to citizens
The uncertainty of the global pandemic has had an unexpected upside for New Zealand government agencies, with 83% of New Zealanders seeing their government as being generally trustworthy.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cybersecurity experts weigh in on U.S govt's $10 million reward for info on DarkSide ransomware group
DarkSide was the culprit behind the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which saw the company to pay a $4.4 million ransom.>>
Story image
Ministry of Health
Auckland-based firm MATTR to develop My Vaccine Pass for MoH
“It is important for businesses to check out the approach being taken and start considering how best to make this a part of how they operate.”>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Scammers using Google Ads to steal $500k of cryptocurrency
"What’s most alarming is that multiple scammer groups are bidding for keywords on Google Ads, which is likely a signal of the success.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Zero trust in NZ, and its rise from fringe approach to industry standard
The guiding principle of a zero trust security model is that no-one in an organisation — from a new recruit to the CISO — is granted intrinsic trust to access the network.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cybersecurity experts weigh in on BlackMatter ransomware shut down
Given the lucrative activity of RaaS we are likely to see them reappear in the near future. The battle against ransomware is far from over.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann SecureAlert 4 Camera 4 Channel 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Security System
This product promises to encourage any prospective miscreant to hunt elsewhere for an easier target. >>
Story image
Review
Game review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PlayStation 5)
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is possibly the strongest in the series yet. The Dark Pictures Anthology is certainly getting better as it goes on.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The Google Nest Cam (2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell
Since 2014, Google has been churning out Nest products left, right and centre. We take a look at the Nest Doorbell and the 2nd generation indoor wired Nest Cam.>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone commits to SMEs, joins Digital Boost Alliance Aotearoa
“SME’s are the backbone of New Zealand business, and are facing unprecedented hardship and challenges due to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns and restrictions.">>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate
As a card-carrying member of Team Green, can AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card convince Darren Price to switch to Team Red? >>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Sneak peaks into new AI power technology at Adobe Max 2021>>
Story image
SMS
Global SMS scam uncovered on Google Play Store, promoted on Tik Tok and Instagram>>
Story image
Nintendo
Game review: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)>>
Story image
Facebook
The metaverse poses "terrifying dangers" - is it the new internet? Expert says yes>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Nokia X20>>
Story image
Dell
James Arnold from Dell New Zealand shares his cancer story>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Mobile phone use puts two-thirds of workers at risk of a cyber security attack>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
It's time for Kiwis to define the meaning of digital identity in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Shopify
COVID-19 pandemic continues to change Kiwis' shopping habits, report finds>>
Story image
Intel
Intel unveils its 12th-Gen CPUs>>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams are the number 1 phishing threat - report>>
Story image
Gaming
The LEGO Super Mario universe is getting kinda spooky>>
Story image
Samsung
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G>>
Story image
Review
Game Review: Mario Party Superstars>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The three horsemen of cyber risks: misinformation, disinformation, and fake news>>
Story image
Hacking
Hackers leak 5 million email addresses daily - reports>>
Story image
Collaboration
Adobe announces major updates to Creative Cloud at MAX 2021>>
Story image
Data Protection
New Zealanders unaware of common cyber scams, not taking basic precautions>>
More stories