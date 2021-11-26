Story image
Scams
Online shopping
Phishing
Cybersecurity
HelpSystems

The most wonderful time of the year - for cybercriminals

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

With the peak Christmas season is upon us, it is also the busiest time of the year for online shopping. 

For cybercriminals, it is also the season to scam millions of dollars from unsuspecting people and companies. 

Mike Jones, product manager at Agari by HelpSystems, says cybercriminals are banking on people being in a rush and distracted during this hectic season, and therefore more likely to fall victim to a scam, which allows them to cash in. 

"People need to be extra vigilant and watch out for email scams such as phishing," says Jones. 

"These emails can make it past most security controls, because they appear to be coming from a trusted source; someone you know, a brand you trust or even someone from your company's HR team or president," he says.

"Here is a common scenario. You get an email from the sporting supply company you have purchased from several times in the past. But look carefully, is it really coming from that well-known brand? Before you click on that link with that great savings offer, look carefully."

Jones advises shoppers to check the body of the email and the sender information to look for misspellings.

"Is the email from Amazoni, not Amazon? Hover over any links to see if the URL is correct. Clicking on that offer link may be all it takes to grant a grinch access to personal or business data," he says. 

"If an email receiver does click on the link, it could be an imposter website created by a scammer imitating a trusted brands website domain. If a site doesn't use two-factor authentication (sending a code via email or text before supplying personal or payment information), anyone can be misled to update or confirm username, password, credit card, etc."

Jones says it is not just individuals who are at risk. Businesses often suffer insurmountable losses in brand trust, credibility, and email deliverability, as well as millions of dollars of revenue from both fraudulent and legitimate purchases. 

"If people fall prey to someone who has impersonated a brand, that business suffers, because every real email they send may now not be trusted. Plus, loyal or new customers might not feel safe coming to the legitimate website to make a purchase," he says. 

"In email spoofing attacks, the sender display and domain names can look like they come from legitimate brands. To prevent this, businesses can implement DMARC authentication so that when an email is received, the server checks to ensure the sender is authorised to send emails on that brands behalf. To get around this, attackers will also spoof using lookalike domains."

Jones says employees need to think carefully before responding to emails.

"Would the CFO really want you to send them gift cards? Of course not, but would a trusted supplier change their bank account details? Perhaps. Suspicious emails should be reported to your security operations team immediately so they can be verified and if found to be a scam, other employees can be warned," he says.

Jones says security awareness training and processes will help stay one step ahead of modern-day grinches, as will email security solutions that use data science to inspect every incoming email message for authenticity. Based upon machine learning of typical behaviours and known senders, messages that cant be trusted don't make it to employee inboxes and ones that do are removed.

"Having safety measures in place will keep everyone in good cheer and save businesses and personal gift budgets from falling victim to a big "Bah! Humbug!" this Christmas."

Related stories
New variants of Android spyware linked to advanced persistent threat>>
Cyber attacks increase, despite growing threat awareness in APAC region>>
Cybersecurity experts urge caution as phishing attacks surge>>
Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite>>
Spike in phishing scams expected ahead of holiday shopping season>>
Shoppers warned against scams ahead of Black Friday, holiday shopping season>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
JBL
Hands-on review: JBL Live 660NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headset
JBL’s Live660NC headset provide you with peace and quiet in your own space.>>
Story image
Gaming
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure now available
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure features the ever-popular Tiny Tina in her inaugural story.>>
Story image
Mobile Security
Cyber attacks increase, despite growing threat awareness in APAC region
According to ESET, as people are increasingly dependent on the internet to work, communicate, shop and entertain themselves, scammers are also taking advantage of the new normal to lure victims.>>
Story image
Malware
New malware that abuses Windows 10 App Installer uncovered
Sophos researchers have uncovered a new attack operation by the malware family known as BazarBackdoor, which abuses the Windows 10 App Installer to spread malware.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Norton new branding shines a light on cybersecurity
The refreshed brand identity will represent the "bright side to the very dark problem that is cybercrime".>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Waikato DHB warned a cyberattack 'catastrophic for patient safety'
Waikato DHB was warned its IT security was severely compromised months before a massive ransomware attack that brought Waikato Hospital to its knees.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Five industrial robotics trends during times of digital transformation
Adaptability has always been a cornerstone principle for successful organisations. With the uncertainty the world has faced over the past two years, there has never been a more important time for this quality to come to the fore. >>
Story image
Charity
Online auction to help struggling Kiwi hospo businesses
Trade Me auctions are driving grants to New Zealand based hospitality sector businesses>>
Story image
Microsoft
New Microsoft Defender vulnerability should concern every enterprise - expert
A vulnerability found in Microsoft Defender released under Patch Tuesday is the most concerning.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Ransomware black hole pulls in other cyberthreats to create one massive delivery system
The gravitational force of ransomware's black hole is pulling in other cyberthreats to form one massive, interconnected ransomware delivery system with significant implications for IT security.>>
Story image
Apple Pay
Vulnerabilities in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay open door for cyber attackers
Flaws in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay are allowing attackers to make unlimited purchases.>>
Story image
Gaming
New Norton study reveals severity of cyber attacks on gamers
A new special report by security software company Norton has found that two out of five gamers in New Zealand have experienced a cyber attack.>>
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on Review: PowerPic mod wireless charger
Recently I’ve gotten my hands on a new neat piece of tech to further clutter the bedside table with, the PowerPic mod wireless charger (PowerPic). >>
Story image
Remote Working
29-year-old EY finalist founded and bootstrapped world's fastest-growing pdf software company
Kiwi entrepreneur Max Ferguson, founder of software company Lumin, is a finalist in the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.>>
Story image
Phishing
Phishing emails double in November as COVID-19 spurs hacker appetite
Coronavirus is responsible for the increase in hacker appetite, as shoppers rely more on e-shopping this year to practice social distancing. >>
Story image
Sustainability
Epson moves closer to 100% renewable electricity target>>
Story image
Google
Hands-on review: Google Nest Cam (Battery) and Nest Cam Stand>>
Story image
Zebra Technologies
Only 4 in 10 shoppers completely trust retailers to fulfill orders as promised>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
AI modeled on the spread of human viruses to combat cyber attacks>>
Story image
Remote Working
Business leaders and employees disagree on the future of work>>
Story image
Phishing
Gmail bait attacks targeting business - Barracuda report>>
Story image
Grover
New Grover study reveals cost impact of consumer electronics around the globe.>>
Story image
Surveillance
Remote employee surveillance is dangerous territory>>
Story image
Microsoft
Meta deepens integration between Facebook Workplace and Microsoft Teams>>
Story image
Apple
Gartner: Global smartphone market impacted by supply chain disruption>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Dynabook expands Satellite Pro notebook range in A/NZ region>>
Story image
Phishing
Cybersecurity experts urge caution as phishing attacks surge>>
Story image
Phishing
Spike in phishing scams expected ahead of holiday shopping season>>
Story image
Payroll
Payroll and compliance platform Deel launches in Australia and New Zealand>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The deepfake dilemma: How it affects privacy, security & law in Aotearoa>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PC)>>
Story image
D-Link
D-Link D launches world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter and new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router>>
Story image
Review
A look at the Dux Backpack: A tech fortress on your back>>
More stories