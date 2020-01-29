The Motorola razr returns - to Australia anyway

Australians can now pre-order the Motorola razr, updated from that iconic flip phone many of us came to love last century. Now of course it’s a smartphone, but from the pictures it still has the appeal of that original flip phone – in my opinion the one that came to giving us the experience of Captain Kirk on an alien planet when asking Scotty to beam him up.

Flip phones were all the rage last century, with Motorola claiming “pop icon” status, according to Motorola. Of course, they predated the Smart Phones with their touch screens and pretty much the functionality of a personal computer.

The new razr boasts some impressive innovations, including a 16MP camera with Night Vision, a 6.2” pOLED foldable display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, octa-core, 2.2 GHz., running on Android 9 Pie, and operating system that has already lead this writer to venture into the world of Android after what seemed a lifetime in the iOS universe. Other specs include 6GB of RAM and 128GB ROM, and a single e-SIM slot. What makes it really stand out of course is the foldable screen.

Motorola adds, “The Motorola razr features Motorola’s architected, industry-first, patent-protected zero-gap hinge that allows both sides of the customised polymer flexible display system to remain perfectly flush when closed and protects the display from debris and dust as well as re-engineered antennas to fit in a space twice as small as today’s smartphones, with water resistance and splash-proof protection.”

One of the interesting things about the new razr is that you can perform myriad functions when it is folded in compact mode. The press release says,

“When unfolded, the razr has a 6.2-inch Flex View display with 21:9 aspect ratio, that offers an immersive viewing experience. When the razr is flip shut, its external 2.7-inch interactive Quick View display, ensures users can stay connected on the go. Users can make calls, reply to messages, pay with a tap, control music, take stunning selfies, use Google Assistant and access customised settings, like turning on or off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, your Hotspot and more, all without ever opening the device.”

The razr will be available in Australia from February 24 through their on-line store and JB Hi-Fi’s Australian online store. The price tag is AUD$2699.

I’m just one of those users who remembers the original razr as the coolest flip phone of its time. This new iteration will appeal to all sentimental types, and those who enjoy having a phone that can be both compact and extended. I’m looking forward to seeing how they managed to create a foldable screen that has no discernible join when opened.

While rejoicing at the reappearance of this 20th Century icon, I do find it a tad expensive. There is no removable memory option and no dual SIM card option. On the face of it, the cameras appear reasonably pedestrian at 16MP and 5MP respectively, I’m sure that many will be drawn in by the new type of foldable screen, which doubtless contributes to the premium price. None of these things will of course bother the nostalgic Boomers with plenty of pension to spend.

At the time of writing, there is sadly no news on when they will be available in New Zealand.