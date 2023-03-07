The Power You Need for Autumn Camping at BLUETTI Fall Sale

Autumn is coming, and so do the offers on portable solar generators at the BLUETTI Fall Sale 2023 starting on March 7th.

There's no better time to stock up on the must-haves for camping, hiking, picnicking and more.

For all-in-one power - BLUETTI's EB200P

BLUETTI's popular EB200P is a compact, portable solution for outdoor activities and emergency backup.

Featuring a 2,200W inverter and a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery, the EB200P is designed to meet the needs of the most demanding situations.

With 15 versatile outlets to ensure that any device can be charged quickly, and 1,400W fast charging for solar and AC combined and 1000W fast charging for dual AC, it's very attractive.

The EP200P is as powerful as the AC200X and even more affordable. This Fall Sale is the latest comeback for the EB200P after being sold out during last year's September Sale. Please take advantage of this opportunity before it's gone.

The EB200P + 3 PV200 solar panel combo will start at $4,397 (Was $5,597, a saving of $1,200).

For all-round mobile power - BLUETTI's AC200MAX

The AC200MAX is BLUETTI's most popular model for road trips and van life. The model takes technology to the next level, featuring the ability to expand with additional battery modules. This includes BLUETTI's B230s, where two can be added for an extra 6,144Wh, and BLUETTI's B300s, where two can be added for an extra 8,192Wh.

The AC200MAX singlehandedly offers 2,048Wh and can deliver 2,200W to multiple devices through its 13 outlets and dual top-mounted wireless charging pads.

It accepts up to 900W of solar input and can be completely charged in 3.5 hours. Equipping a van with an AC200MAX and three 200W PV200 solar panels ensures a stable and constant power supply for off-grid living on the road.

The AC200MAX is a versatile and budget-friendly power backup for indoors and out. The AC200MAX + 3 PV200 combo starts at $4,546 (Was $5,396, a saving of $850).

The smart portable power solution - BLUETTI's EB3A

At about 4.6kg, the BLUETTI EB3A is a compact, portable solution for outdoor camping and short trips.

It is rated for up to 600W and a 1,200W surge wattage. That's enough to power multiple devices such as laptops, phones, mini-fridges, cameras and even slow cookers.

It stores 268Wh in its LiFePO4 (LFP) battery, delivering 2,500 cycles before reaching 80% capacity.

Outdoor enthusiasts won't have to search for power outlets in the backcountry with this little power box in hand.

BLUETTI's EB3A can power a 10W light for 22 hours and a 60W car fridge for 4 hours. On a full charge, it will power a 60W laptop for about 4 hours. When connected to solar panels for max 200W charging, the EB3A allows for even longer outdoor stays. Plus, the BLUETTI App allows for monitoring and control of the EB3A in real-time from anywhere for ongoing management.

The EB3A and PV200 combo starts at $1,148 (Was $1,398, a saving of $250).

BLUETTI's premium solution for portable power - the EB55

This portable powerhouse is ideal for camping, travelling, and other outdoor adventures.

The EB55 features a 700W continuous AC pure sine inverter, 1400W surge wattage, and a larger capacity of 537Wh.

It can power up to 11 devices simultaneously with its versatile DC or AC outputs. For example, a single charge will run a 60W drone for 7 hours and top up a Macbook in 2 hours via a 100W PD USB-C port.

Even if it runs out of power, it can be replenished by six single or dual charging methods, including 200W solar input and max 400W solar+AC dual input.

With the EB55, power will always be on the go when needed. The EB55 + PV200 combo starts at $1,398 (Was $1,698, a saving of $300)

With over ten years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to move to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an eco-friendly experience for everyone. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by customers across the globe.