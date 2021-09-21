Partner content

The premier multicloud event is almost here - are you ready for VMworld 2021?

Yesterday

The premier multi-cloud event is just around the corner, and this year it’s coming to you online once again.

From the 6th to 7th of October (in Asia Pacific), VMware invites you to imagine the possibilities at VMworld 2021.

The theme this year is “Imagine That,” which reflects the breadth of opportunities that VMworld 2021 offers attendees to learn and connect.

Attendees will learn about innovative new solutions, hear perspectives on multi-cloud challenges from industry experts and VMware executives, dive into educational and technical content, and engage with experts across the industry ecosystem.

The event will include keynotes, hundreds of breakout sessions, customer panels, certification trainings, and labs-on industry topics, covering everything from app modernisation, edge, and end user services to multicloud, networking, and security.

It wouldn’t be VMworld without a star-studded lineup. This year, speakers include actors Will Smith and Michael J. Fox, as well as speakers from Planetary Protection, Not Impossible Labs, Peloton, Microsoft Research, and of course VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram and VMware president Sumit Dhawan.

Dhawan says, “VMworld is the epicentre of industry conversations and breakthrough technological innovations—from virtualisation at its outset to multi-cloud today.

“With peers from around the globe, including customers, partners, VMware executives and technologists, and best-in-field knowledge experts, we hope to inspire attendees to imagine the possibilities to address their technology challenges and accelerate innovation by sharing their learnings and insights.”

Attendees will also:

Discover new and emerging product breakthroughs, best practices, and case studies

Learn how global companies are using multi-cloud solutions from VMware to meet their competitive needs

Meet with subject matter experts who bring new perspectives to pain points and opportunities across today’s industries

Engage with VMware's partner ecosystem, industry leaders, and other IT executives – a "who's who" in digital business

Gain direct experience in expert-guided hands-on labs and VMware certification opportunities

There are two types of passes available: A general pass, and a Tech+Pass, each with different features and opportunities. General passes provide access to hours of live and on-demand content, while Tech+ Passes also include pass sessions and enhanced technical offerings.



What: VMworld 2021

When: 6-7 October 2021 (Asia Pacific)

Where: Online

Register for VMworld 2021 here.