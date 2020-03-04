New Zealand
Story image

The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: Big sound in a little shoebox?

04 Mar 2020
Oskar Howell
Share:

For a brand that most people associate with new-age Bluetooth speakers, tech brand UE has a colourful past steeped in one of the most legendary bands of all time.

The year is 1995, and Van Halen is touring the world. Drummer Alex Van Halen has been informed by his doctor he would need to change how he plays, or he would lose his hearing.

Determined to find a compromise, Van Halen and his audio technician Jerry Harvey set about finding a solution. They resolved to make earbuds that could double as hearing aids.

UE principal product manager Doug Ebert says this move changed the way the world treats portability in sound.

“The technician went into the hearing aid industry, looking for a way to preclude yet protect Van Halen’s hearing.”

Surviving the tech renaissance of the 2000s, UE was eventually bought by Logitech in 2008, and launched their flagship speaker, the first UE Boom, in 2013.

“If you go back to the time of the original BOOM, there was something missing. What we tried to do with Ultimate Ears was to come out with something unique and user friendly: not just to be cool to be cool.”

Now, UE have launched their latest product, the UE HYPERBOOM, and Ebert says we’re in for a good ‘un.

What is the HYPERBOOM? (RRP NZ$699)

Weighing in at almost 6kg and about the rough size and shape of a shoebox, the HYPERBOOM is a whole new take on the UE line. From the first ‘Red Bull’ can design in the UE Boom, to the baseball-shaped Wonderboom, UE keeps changing it up, and the HYPERBOOM has that same chic and appeal.

The HYPERBOOM is ‘portable,’ in the sense that it could move if you wanted it to. Whether you’ll actually choose to move it is a whole different story. 

It's the perfect option if you need to take your music from the house to the bach and back again, but it certainly isn’t suited to the casual stroll on the beach.

If you did choose to take it on the beach, however, it would stand up to everything you could throw at it. Whether you drop it in the sand by accident or feel like testing its IPX-4 water resistance, the HYPERBOOM will stand up to the elements.

To be fair to the brand, it wouldn’t sit well in the line of UE products if it wasn’t near-indestructible. UE has a growing track record of this.

While I was examining the HYPERBOOM in Noel Leeming (the current exclusive retailer), I was approached by an elderly man looking for some millennial advice when it came to upgrading his home stereo system. 

“I want something that I’ll be able to hear in the kitchen,” he complained, “and I don’t want something that sounds tinny!”

The poor attendant following him around spluttered a response and tried to move the man to the latest Sony home audio system. Big mistake.

Dredging Toto’s Greatest Hits out from the deep recesses of my Spotify, I paired the HYPERBOOM (an easy process) and hit play.

I’ve listened to a lot of Toto in my life, but never quite like this. I’ve also never seen someone spin around so quickly.

“What is that?!” He exclaimed. “What is this speaker for?”

I wasn’t really sure how to answer, because even I wasn’t sure any more. Do I say it’s a home speaker system? Is it the replacement for your ageing car subwoofer? Should I use it for my desktop setup? 

What is the HYPERBOOM’s purpose? I’ll forgive you for asking because even I’m not sure. 

It caters to almost every conceivable purpose, having solved traditional problems stifling development in each of these fields. Moving from the kitchen to the gaming den? The HYPERBOOM comes with audio balancing software that scans the room you are in and adjusts the acoustics accordingly.

It will act as a portable charger and it has 24-hour battery life. It has an inbuilt playlist feature that allows for multiple devices to queue their own songs and will remember up to eight Bluetooth devices. Society hasn’t moved away from the standard 3.5mm jack yet (sorry Apple) and neither has the UE, making it perfect for the plug ’n’ play people out there.

To say the midtones, treble and bass are balanced would be an understatement. The audio is beefy, loud, and wonderfully clear and crisp. I’m seriously impressed by the sound, although I’d expect nothing less from the Logitech family.

While features like a rich bass might not impress my elderly friend, house fans like myself out there will rejoice, for we have found the holy grail of speakers.

So I hear you asking, “what is there the HYPERBOOM can’t do?”

My answer? There isn’t much.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Satisfye Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch
Head to Head: Jaybird Vista True Wireless vs Razer Hammerhead True Wireless
Hands-on review: PS4 Back Button Attachment
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Dig deeper:
Story image
AI adoption stalling despite huge industry growth
Caution has risen in tandem with the global emergence of AI technologies.More
Story image
Head to Head: Jaybird Vista True Wireless vs Razer Hammerhead True Wireless
With the release of the Apple Airpods, wireless earphones have experienced a renaissance. Oskar Howell picks up two of the market leaders to see how they fared when put head to head.More
Story image
TikTok surpasses 40 million daily active users
The milestone represents the rapid spread in global popularity the app has seen in the last few months, and the statistics spell an all-time record for DAUs for the app.More
Story image
HyperX launches new gaming gear in Australia
HyperX has released a couple of new gaming peripherals into the Australian market this month: The HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical gaming keyboard and the Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse.More
Story image
Xbox drops more hints about the Series X console
It’s quite possible that this means the death of the loading screen.More
Story image
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards speaks at TechFest 2020
Edwards has a clear message: If New Zealand businesses undermine the issue of privacy, they will ruin their business.More
Story image
AI adoption stalling despite huge industry growth
Caution has risen in tandem with the global emergence of AI technologies.More
Story image
Head to Head: Jaybird Vista True Wireless vs Razer Hammerhead True Wireless
With the release of the Apple Airpods, wireless earphones have experienced a renaissance. Oskar Howell picks up two of the market leaders to see how they fared when put head to head.More
Story image
TikTok surpasses 40 million daily active users
The milestone represents the rapid spread in global popularity the app has seen in the last few months, and the statistics spell an all-time record for DAUs for the app.More
Story image
HyperX launches new gaming gear in Australia
HyperX has released a couple of new gaming peripherals into the Australian market this month: The HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical gaming keyboard and the Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse.More
Story image
Xbox drops more hints about the Series X console
It’s quite possible that this means the death of the loading screen.More
Story image
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards speaks at TechFest 2020
Edwards has a clear message: If New Zealand businesses undermine the issue of privacy, they will ruin their business.More
Story image
Mobile game downloads jump 40% in three years
The market is the single largest revenue source of the entire gaming industry, and downloads have been rising steadily since 2016.More
Story image
Revealed: The countries with the worst internet freedom
The findings are in and the countries with the worst record for internet censorship have been revealed. More
Story image
Want $10,000? Unisys tempts hackers at San Francisco event
Participants will try to compromise a target system protected by Stealth, Unisys’ encrypted, identity-based microsegmentation solution.More
Story image
Hands-on review: PS4 Back Button Attachment
The Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4 is an interesting little device. Some people will find it very useful, although I feel most gamers don’t really require itMore
Story image
Inland Revenue to stop accepting cheques
The news comes following similar moves by the Accident Compensation Corporation, Kiwibank and New Zealand Post.More
Story image
Interview: DataRobot on how AI augments human thinking in business
" AIs are computer systems, and as such, they are best at repetitive tasks, mathematics, data manipulation, and parallel processing.”More
Story image
The tech on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19
GlobalData explains how emerging technologies are being deployed to help keep the spread of the virus in check.More
Story image
Research: How 5G will change, well... everything
Informa Tech’s new research wing, Omdia, reveals 5G interdependencies in new research paper exploring impacts across the tech ecosystem.More
Story image
Chorus announces first Kiwi towns to receive HyperFibre
The availability of Hyperfibre means New Zealand is one of only 10 countries in the world to deploy broadband faster than one gigabit per second, and it is the first in the Southern Hemisphere.More
Story image
Cambridge Quantum Computing teams up with CERN to advance quantum technologies
Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is looking to explore and advance the application of quantum technologies to particle physics as part of the QUATERNION project in the CERN openlab.More
Story image
Fortinet introduces new AI to combat cybersecurity threats
FortiAI leverages deep learning known as Deep Neural Networks, which mimic neurons in the human brain.More
Story image
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will support iOS devices
Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds have a new successor: The Galaxy Buds+. And for the first time, they’re compatible with iOS as well as Android.More
Story image
InternetNZ to up fees for .nz domains
InternetNZ has announced an increase to the cost of its domain fees as it looks to meet market demands over security requirements and co-ordination services.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Satisfye Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch
When I discovered the Satisfye Grip, I was excited about the possibility of a product that fixes the Switch’s biggest flaw. More
Story image
Is smartphone innovation dead?
Have Apple, Samsung and co run out of ideas? Or is there something big waiting around the corner?More
Story image
NZ telcos plead guilty, given fines over false invoicing 
"It was a failure to implement and then ensure proper processes were operating. This was highly careless."More
Story image
2G and 3G networks are 'open doors' for cyber attacks
Security researchers have warned about SS7 for decades, however, the vulnerabilities have become more severe in recent years.More
Story image
SEGA backs Flutin as it sets its sights on the music industry
Flutin uses artificial intelligence (AI) to promote emerging artists and offers recommendations based on listeners’ music preferences, activities, and locations.More
Story image
Dell & Fortress Melbourne power the future of gaming
Melbourne’s new esports and gaming venue Fortress Melbourne has chosen Dell to run its entire IT infrastructure, right down to the PCs and peripherals.More
Story image
Sony to launch new 4K handycam in March 2020
Sony’s new 4K handycam will hit the shelves next month, bringing new opportunities for keen videographers to film up a storm.More
Story image
Virgin Galactic relocates SpaceShipTwo, moves closer to commercialisation
“Today marks another step closer: We will have a genuine Space Valley in Southern New Mexico, a hotbed of innovation and achievement and space tourism development."More
Security survey: The internet’s for porn… and gaming
"As well as being inappropriate use of a work device, these sites are more likely to harbour malware or other malicious threats that lead to a compromise."More
EVs to emit forest sounds and choir music to warn pedestrians
Near-silent EVs are up to twice as likely to have a collision with a pedestrian as a result of the difficulty in hearing them approaching.More
'Emotionally evocative' storylines may decrease VR cybersickness
Context and details immerse people in VR experiences, and can reduce feelings of disorientation, eye strain, and nausea – but it all depends on how experienced a person is with gaming.More
30,000 Kiwis get ultra-fast broadband early
636km of new fibre has been added to the UFF’s network two years ahead of schedule.More
Callaghan Innovation empowers women in STEM careers
"STEM careers are much more dynamic than many expect, now powering creative industries and solving social and environmental problems.”More
Hands-on review: XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro ticks all the boxes
XP-Pen is a Japanese company that prides itself on delivering high-performance drawing tablets and styluses on a budget. More
Game review: Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (PC)
The game’s slick presentation and amazingly realist visuals are complemented by a comprehension dirt bike physics and control system that is both challenging and rewarding. More
Etsy completes Google Cloud migration in two years
“Etsy’s mission is to keep commerce human, and technology plays a vital role in this."More
Number of global online gamers to hit 1 billion in 2024
The number of online gamers had been increasing by nearly 50 million per year. More
PUBG Mobile cracks down on dirty cheaters
Players will be able to use the Death Replay to see how they were killed from their opponent’s perspective.More
Kiwis not exactly fizzing for Samsung S20
All signs point to savvy Kiwi consumers waiting a few months before shelling out the big bucks on a flagship device.More
How to independently track the performance of your campaign
We explain how you can independently track clicks that are coming from your Techday campaignsMore
HTC reveals its plans for the Vive Cosmos VR range
The Cosmos XR promises to be a major advancement in augmented reality allowing designers to view their concepts in a real-world environment. More
Have your say in the Annual NZ Workplace Diversity Survey
The annual New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey will help to shape research on diversity issues and ways to support a more inclusive New Zealand.More
Game review: Create anything with Dreams on PS4
I cannot begin to comprehend all of the great user content I have seen from the Dreams community so far. My personal favourite game from Dreams at the moment is someone’s rendition of Fallout 4. More
Global consumers to trade in 810 million smartphones in favour of 5G devices
68% of consumers would be willing to trade-in their device in favour of a 5G-capable upgrade, according to research from Blancco Technology Group.More
Revealed: Top gaming trends as industry grows rapidly
Report reveals the maturing of cloud technologies and 5G will help cloud gaming become a major global market.More
Game review: Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park DLC (PC)
Set after the original 90s films, Return to Jurassic Park has the original team of Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and John Hammond returning to Isla Nublar to restore Jurassic Park so that it can be reopened.More
More stories