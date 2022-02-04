FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Smartphone
Gaming
Drones
Review
Augmented Reality
Story image
Data
Apple iPhone
Labour
Cost
Wages
Grover
Consumer electronics

Three years to afford an iPhone? New global data reveals how long it could take you

By Mitchell Hageman
Yesterday

The affordability of the latest iPhone model has been put to the test in a new global study, and New Zealanders may have to start saving their pennies.

iPhone Price Index by Grover.com was created as part of a more extensive study that examined the costs of popular electronics in addition to their availability around the world.

To encourage accurate reporting, prices and salary levels were expressed in local currencies and converted into EUR. The researchers then used this data to calculate how many minimum wage working hours it would take in each country in order to afford an iPhone from a brick-and-mortar store.

Out of the 50 countries examined in the study, ​​workers earning the minimum wage in New Zealand are 24th in line to be able to afford an iPhone 13, working on average 104 hours to match the cost. This puts us roughly in the middle of the data, behind the likes of Australia, the UK and Ireland.

Astoundingly, workers in Venezuela who earn the minimum wage would have to work a total of 7062 hours which is the equivalent of working full time for more than three years. Workers in India would also have to work for a while to afford the new phone, with the country coming second place at 3667 hours.

Other Asian countries required more work as well despite being the location where the phones are manufactured. Workers in China, Thailand and Vietnam must work 680 hours, 760 hours and 917 hours to afford an earlier iPhone 12 respectively.

Danish citizens were found to be able to work the fewest hours at minimum wage to afford the latest iPhone, clocking in 63 hours at minimum wage. Norway came in a close second with 64 hours required, a little over a week.

“It is now hard to imagine life without smartphones given our reliance on them in almost every aspect of our lives,” says Grover’s international and Growth VP Giacomo Dalle Vedove.

“With the growing extent to which we interact with each other through digital platforms, the affordability of smartphones has never been a more relevant topic than now.”

Vedove says the results from the survey signal a change in the way the current supply chain structures and economic forums are operating and that pandemic constraints may also increase price boundaries.

“It is interesting to note the drastic difference in affordability between different countries, with an overall price difference of 70% between the most and least expensive xxx [iPhone 12 or whatever it is],” he says.

“Even though this study is intended to draw attention to the present time, supply chain challenges and economic inflation are relevant now as they will be in years to come.”

Related stories
It’s time for digital marketers to dip their toes in Web 3.0
Apple iPhone 14 the most anticipated phone release of 2022
Tablet and Smartphone sales slump in Q4, but see overall yearly growth
IoT technology set to help provide safer community housing
New Citrix study says employees prefer remote work to office work
Hands-on review: PNY XLR8 Gaming NVMe Gen4x4 SSD and PS5 SSD Cover with integrated heatsink
Top stories
Story image
Drones
KFC takes flight in new drone partnership with Wing
Australia’s first on-demand drone delivery service, Wing, has partnered with KFC to deliver its signature chicken and a variety of other hot and fresh menu items.
Story image
Apple iPhone
Three years to afford an iPhone? New global data reveals how long it could take you
The affordability of the latest iPhone model has been put to the test in a new global study, and New Zealanders may have to start saving their pennies.
Story image
Open Source
2021 Open Source Awards celebrate best NZ has to offer
"The joy of open source is the joy of sharing, learning from others and building capability that can be used anywhere by anyone."
Story image
Digital Marketing
It’s time for digital marketers to dip their toes in Web 3.0
Web 3.0 is about to explode the internet as we know it, and digital marketers need to keep pace.
Story image
The Ministry of Women
Ministry of Women paves the way for e-invoicing rollout in NZ government
Minitatanga mō ngā Wāhine (The Ministry of Women) is now the latest government agency to implement e-invoicing, making it easier for those in need to get support.
Story image
Gaming
Bethesda reveals the next chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online
This year’s story for Zenimax Online’s epic massively multiplayer online game, The Elder Scrolls Online, takes players to the new never before seen region, High Isle.
Story image
Data analytics
Tech salaries on the rise while demand for data analytics, Python and cybersecurity skills remain high
Tech salaries are increasing 15-30% on average globally, while the ability to work from home is a non-negotiable for most.
Story image
Remote Working
Employee engagement on the rise in Australia and New Zealand
“Organisations across Australia and New Zealand continue to make great progress in maturing and evolving their employee experience to address their team’s evolving needs."
Story image
Gaming
Virtual reality game Wanderer puts New Zealand developers on world stage
A major console-maker has for the first time released a Kiwi-made virtual reality (VR) game.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Trend Micro blocks 94 billion threats in 2021
Detections increased 42% as malicious actors stepped up their attacks.
Story image
Data Protection
Kiwi exporters finding 'She'll be Right' doesn't fly in Europe
Cybersecurity expert Daniel Watson says international customers are demanding more rigorous cybersecurity from NZ firms.
Story image
Price Me
NZ Compare to acquire international comparison company PriceMe
Global Compare Group has announced the acquisition of the international, data-led, e-commerce comparison shopping business, PriceMe.
Story image
Drones
Flying food: Domino's drone partnership opens new opportunities in food delivery sector
Fancy getting your pizza delivered by drone? That might soon become a reality with Domino's signing a new deal with drone company SkyDrop.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft shares vague details about Windows 11 rollout so far
People are accepting upgrades Windows 11 faster than they did for Windows 10 - but won't say exactly how many PCs are actually running it.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Meta says it's building the 'fastest supercomputer in the world'
Meta’s AI Research SuperCluster will be used to develop advanced AI in areas such as computer vision, natural language processing and speech recognition.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Australia and New Zealand shouldn't rush to follow White House zero-trust cybersecurity strategy
"Going deeper, four years to zero trust is a very ambitious goal – and a strategy that will no doubt continue to evolve as government agencies dig in."
Story image
Customer service
Advantage: Why the gold standard of customer service matters
As a business, it is crucial to evolve and adapt IT operations to survive, innovate and compete - even more so during a global pandemic.
Story image
Music
Hands-on review: Belkin SOUNDFORM Rise and SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds
Having reviewed dozens of pairs of headphones and earbuds over the last five or so years across all price ranges, I was excited to test two of Belkin’s latest models.
Story image
2degrees
New CEO unveiled for proposed 2degrees-Orcon merger
The merged company, which is awaiting regulatory and other approvals, will be known as 2degrees, which the companies say recognises the significant value of the 2degrees brand in New Zealand. 
Story image
Augmented Reality
Pinterest widens reach in e-commerce sector with AR implementation
In a sign of things to come, Pinterest is widening its reach within the e-commerce sector by introducing new tools utilising augmented reality.
Story image
Ridesharing
Study: Rideshare apps hungry for customers personal data
Data has revealed the most data-hungry rideshare apps on the market, along with other surprising results around their safety and reliability.
Story image
Gaming
Square Enix launches Oceania Data Centre for Final Fantasy XIV Online
Australian and New Zealand players of the long-running massively multiplayer online game Final Fantasy XIV Online (FFXIV) now have access to a local server.
Story image
GDP
GDP rise set for NZ, but OECD recommends digital transformation to drive growth
They say that digital apprenticeships should be developed to help drive forward this technological transformation, and particular assistance be provided for those pursuing digital careers.
Story image
Apple
Tablet and Smartphone sales slump in Q4, but see overall yearly growth
Tablets and Smartphone sales saw a decline in Q4 of the last financial year, however they also saw an overall yearly increase.
Story image
Skillsoft
'Competency is the new currency': Skillsoft survey reveals most popular digital learning topics
"Competency is the new currency, and by creating cultures of learning and development where every team member has access to tools, employees and businesses alike can achieve their full potential.”
Story image
Hyperscale
Carbon emissions driving cloud buying decisions - Gartner
Gartner predicts hyperscalers’ carbon emissions will drive cloud purchase decisions by 2025.
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair H150i Elite LCD all-in-one CPU cooler
Released just in time for the launch of Intel's 12th generation CPUs, Corsair's H150i Elite LCD cooler is the first to come with the fixings for the new LGA Socket 1700.
Story image
MoErgos
Kiwi ingenuity set to shake up keyboard hardware market
Kiwi ingenuity has created new waves in the hardware space, with Wellington-based MoErgos successfully achieving enough Kickstarter funding for their Glove80 wireless keyboard.
Story image
Open Source
The Sandbox and Brinc announce $50M Open Metaverse Accelerator Program funding for 100 startups
The Sandbox has committed US$50M to Brinc for The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program, targeting 100 startups to enhance the open metaverse.
Story image
Mobile Security
Mobile madness: Unpacking the business and personal risks of digital mobile in Aotearoa
Should Kiwis practice better smartphone security, and are they one swipe or tap away from a colossal data breach?
Story image
Wearables
Wearables market to reach 344.9 million shipments in 2022, lead by sports and fitness trackers
"While the wearables sector has witnessed strong growth so, too, has mobile accessories, where demand for wireless headsets has risen dramatically in the past year."
Story image
Malware
New Zealanders hit hard by trackers according to new Norton research
Online tracking and subsequent security threats have become increasingly prevalent in New Zealand, with NortonLifeLock research revealing some alarming statistics.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
Uncharted 4:  A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy were released several years ago exclusively for the PS4 console. Well, now PC and PS5 owners can play both games in the form of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection out this year. 
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
NZ tech sector has what it takes to attract international investment - industry boss
The tech sector says it has what it takes to woo international investors, who have come courting.
Story image
Training
Phishing emails in Q421 focused on everyday tasks - research
Phishing emails in the last quarter of 2021 were primarily focused on users' everyday tasks, new research has found.
Story image
Apple
Apple iPhone 14 the most anticipated phone release of 2022
With more than 1.1 million searches for the yet-to-be-released model in the last 12 months, the iPhone 14 tops the list as the most anticipated phone, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S22. and the Apple iPhone SE 3.
Story image
LCD Cooler
Upstream and Socital to trial global retail marketing solution
Trials will soon be underway for a new mobile retail marketing solution, created as part of a partnership between Upstream and Socital.
Story image
Malware
ESET discovers DazzleSpy, a new macOS spying malware
The vulnerability could also have been exploited on iOS, even on devices such as the iPhone XS and newer.
Story image
Phishing
COVID-19 vax most popular topic for phishing attacks in 2021
While phishing attacks remain a consistent threat to online security, attackers are switching up the topics they use to bait unsuspecting victims.
Story image
Hootsuite
Social media user numbers swell to 58% of world's population, spurring social commerce boom
More than 58% of the global population now uses social media - so which platform is leading the pack?