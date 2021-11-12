Story image
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure now available

By Darren Price, Today

2K and Gearbox Software have announced the release of Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. Originally the fourth campaign DLC for Borderlands 2, players can now experience the fan-favourite 2013 quest as a standalone game. 

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure features the ever-popular Tiny Tina in her inaugural story as she takes on the role of Bunker Master in a thrilling game of ‘Bunkers and Badasses.’ 

Players can join her in a world born from her imagination, entering an epic quest for revenge and redemption and diving into dynamic and fantastical settings filled with castles, dungeons, and magic forests. 

Upon its initial release in 2013, critics declared Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep one of the most ambitious and impressive add-on quests from Gearbox Software, with IGN applauding “some of the series’ best gameplay and storytelling.” Today’s standalone release features all the chaos and fun of the original alongside brand-new loot and cosmetics.

“Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep is one of the most important pieces of content Gearbox has ever imagined,” says Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep executive producer Randy Pitchford.

“With the original Dragon’s Keep, not only did we introduce an entirely new genre into the critically acclaimed Borderlands series, we created and developed some of Gearbox’s most impressive gameplay and storytelling. 

"I am thrilled for Tiny Tina’s original adventure to be readily available for a new generation of players, and also for long-time fans to come back to where the story started and once again experience the magic that inspired Wonderlands.”

The upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is an all-new, fantasy-fuelled adventure from 2K and Gearbox Software. It’s an epic high fantasy take on the looter shooter genre set in an unpredictable world full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry. 

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players can create and customize their own multiclass heroes as they loot, shoot, slash, and cast their way through outlandish monsters and treasure-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. 

Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across a chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the utterly unpredictable Tiny Tina, who makes the rules, changes the world on the fly, and guides players on their journey.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available for pre-order now and will launch on March 25, 2022, across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch, and on other PC digital storefronts later in 2022. 

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure is available now. It’s priced at NZD$15.95 / AUD$14.95 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, via backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, as well as the Epic Games Store, where it is free to claim until November 16.

